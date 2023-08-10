About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM FH6 Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM FH6 Speaker

FH6

LG XBOOM FH6 Speaker

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Channel

2

Power Output (all)

600W

Power Output (unit)

300W x 2

Power Consumption (Standby)

0.5W ↓

Type/Spec of Subwoofer

8"(MICA)

Number of Speaker Drivers

2Way 2Speaker

Driver Type

No Tray

Pre-set Sound Modes

EQ 8EA

Wireless Sound Connection

Bluetooth™

Auto DJ

Yes

LED Lighting

Yes

TV Sound Sync

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

Alarm Clock

Yes

Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)

WMA/MP3

Bluetooth™

Yes

Bluetooth™ Power On

Yes

USB

1

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

SBC

Yes

Equaliser

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

456 x 403 x 923

Gross Weight (Kg)

20.2

Box Contents

remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna

Positioning Option

Flat

Colour

Black

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(FH6)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

