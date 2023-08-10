We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Cam
Your Life, Connected with LG Smart Cam
A woman is sitting on a beige sofa in a spacious living room and holding a laptop, having a video call on a large TV.
Full HD 1080p
Capture 1080p Full HD Video
LG Smart Cam revolutionizes your video calls. With full HD video quality and a frame rate of 30fps, LG Smart Cam captures clear, smooth, high-quality video.
A woman is holding a yellow card in her right hand, facing forward and smiling brightly.
*Smart Cam must be purchased separately.
*Product availability and service may vary by country.
Integrated design
Subtle Design, Simple Installation, Superior Privacy.
With an easily detachable and slim, low-profile design, LG Smart Cam is the ultimate accessory to perfectly complement your LG TV. Slide the built-in Privacy Keeper over the lens to safely cover it when you are not using the camera.
There are a total of four images of LG Smart Cam products. The top one shows an image of the camera in an open state, while the middle one shows the back and side views side by side. The bottom one displays the back of the product from a side angle.
Bult-in microphone
All-In-One Calling
LG Smart Cam has a built-in microphone so there's no need for third-party attachments when video calling - everything is in one place!
A microphone-shaped pictogram is displayed above the LG Smart Cam product.
USB Connectivity
LG Smart Cam features USB 2.0 connectivity making it compatible with a wide range of connectable devices.
There are lines in a white space, and a USB icon is located inside a black square in the center.
Video Calling Made Easy
Whether you have a formal teleconference to attend or an intimate video call to engage in, LG TVs let you hop on calls with ease. See all your callers on the big screen, even if there are many, without needing a separate device.
See Yourself Clearly
With Picture in Picture, you can keep an eye on yourself as well as your content! Simply connect via your LG Smart Cam and check your form as you follow along with home workouts or monitor yourself during meetings and presentations.
Find Your Groove
With 1M HomeDance on LG TVs, you can dance to tutorials or join live classes from top dance studio, 1MILLION. 1M HomeDance's connectivity with LG SmartCam even lets you watch yourself dance to make sure you hit every beat.
*Screen shown is a simulation of a paid remote meeting app.
*Screen display may vary depending on the service used.
*Service for 'RemoteMeeting' app may vary by country.
*Service for '1M HomeDance' app may vary by country.
All Spec
-
Resolution
-
Full HD 1080p
-
fps
-
30 fps
-
Angle view
-
71˚
-
Microphone
-
Built in
-
Cable Length
-
1.5m
-
Connection
-
via USB Type-C (USB 2.0)
-
Sensor
-
2.8 um (GC20A3T 2MP)
-
ISP
-
Fullhan 88 series
-
Lens
-
F2.0 (angle 71.1)
-
Focus type
-
Fixed
-
Camera size (mm)
-
8.5 x 8.5 x 5.2
-
Diag. Sensor size (inch)
-
1 / 2.9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
80 x 35.4 x 23.1 mm
-
Packing Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
125.5 x 53.4 x 81.1 mm
-
Product Weight (g)
-
38g
-
Packing Weight (g)
-
190g
