Network Blu-ray Disc™ Player

Specs

Reviews

Support

Network Blu-ray Disc™ Player

BD660

Network Blu-ray Disc™ Player

All Spec

PICTURE & SOUND

Video DAC

162MHZ/12bit

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

Audio DAC

192KHZ/24bit

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Digital Audio Output

Yes

AV FORMAT

Video Format

MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVC Rec, AVCHD, M4V, WMV

Audio Format (Bitstream)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

Audio Format (Decoding)

LPCM, Dolby Digital(2ch), Dolby Digital Plus(2ch), Dolby TrueHD(2ch), DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC

FRONT PANEL

Display

Clock

USB

Yes

REAR PANEL

Video Out - HDMI

Yes- Ver1.4 (3D only)

Video Out - Composite

Yes

Audio Out - Audio L/R

Yes

Audio Out - Optical

Yes

Audio Out - HDMI

Yes - Ver1.4 (3D only)

Ethernet

Yes

POWER

Wide SMPS

Wide: 110~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

13W

Power-Off Consumption

0.5W

ACCESSSORIES

DLNA bundle disc

Yes

RCU / Battery

V5

