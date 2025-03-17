Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Loa bluetooth LG xboom Bounce tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am 2.1 kênh công suất 30W + 5W x 2 cùng loa tweeter vòm đôi

Loa bluetooth LG xboom Bounce tinh chỉnh bởi will.i.am 2.1 kênh công suất 30W + 5W x 2 cùng loa tweeter vòm đôi

BOUNCE
Front view
front view from top
front view
front view with logo close-up
top view
rear view
side view from left
side view from right
front view with handle
rear view with handle

Tính năng chính

  • Loa tweeter vòm kép
  • Bộ tản âm thụ động kép
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
  • AI Lighting
  • Tiêu chuẩn quân đội
Digital Trends 2025 award logo

xboom Bounce

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Best audio products of CES 2025

Red dot winner 2025 Logo

xboom Bounce

Red dot winner 2025 - Winner

will.i.am trong trang phục trắng và kính râm, đang cầm xboom Bounce gần sát mặt.

Âm thanh xboom đặc trưng, chế tác bởi will.i.am

Trình diện xboom Bounce – sự kết hợp đột phá với will.i.am. Trải nghiệm âm thanh đẳng cấp, được thiết kế tinh xảo bởi chuyên gia mang trong mình sự sáng tạo không giới hạn.

*Video với mục đích minh hoạ

will.i.am – Kiến trúc sư trải nghiệm của LG cho xboom Bounce.

LG hợp tác cùng will.i.am để tái định nghĩa xboom như một thương hiệu nâng tầm trải nghiệm âm thanh với phong cách và âm thanh hoàn toàn mới. Là chủ nhân của 9 giải Grammy, will.i.am chính là một biểu tượng thực sự của văn hóa đại chúng. 

Mọi phiên bản ‘xboom by will.i.am’ đều được chính will.i.am tinh chỉnh chuyên nghiệp, mang đến chất âm cân bằng và ấm áp hơn. Kết hợp giữa chuyên môn âm nhạc và công nghệ, will.i.am đã tinh chỉnh xboom Bounce để mang đến chất âm và chất lượng đàm thoại vượt trội.

Chất âm độc đáo, được tạo nên bởi will.i.am.

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm âm thanh tinh tế và khác biệt được chế tác bởi will.i.am. Mỗi âm thanh phát ra từ loa xboom thế hệ mới - từ bật/tắt nguồn, kết nối Bluetooth cho đến điều chỉnh âm lượng - đều do chính nghệ sĩ phát triển

will.i.am đang làm việc trong phòng thu, nhìn vào màn hình đặt phía dưới micro.

Nhún nhảy theo những nhịp điệu mạnh mẽ và tràn đầy năng lượng

Cảm nhận nhịp điệu sống động qua hai bộ màng rung tử động. Hãy để những âm thanh mạnh mẽ và năng lượng sôi động của âm nhạc thu hút bạn.

*Video chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Âm thanh sống động từ các loa tweeter dạng vòm được chế tác tinh xảo bởi Peerless.

Tinh chỉnh với loa dome kép từ Peerless – thương hiệu âm thanh cao cấp Đan Mạch với hơn một thế kỷ lịch sử. Mang đến chất âm sống động, chân thực với độ rõ nét và sắc thái vượt trội.

*Video chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

Chế tác bền bỉ, đạt tiêu chuẩn quân đội

Thiết kế dành cho những chuyến phiêu lưu ngoài trời. Đạt tiêu chuẩn quân đội Hoa Kỳ với 7 bài kiểm tra độ bền khắt khe. Chắc chắn, bền bỉ, sẵn sàng thích nghi với mọi điều kiện môi trường.

xboom Bounce được đặt trên mặt đất phủ lá ướt, giữa rễ cây và một viên đá. Ở góc trên bên trái là biểu tượng tiêu chuẩn quân đội.

*Kết quả hoặc hiệu suất thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào môi trường sử dụng.

**Chi tiết kết quả được kiểm định theo tiêu chuẩn quân đội

 

Tiêu chuẩn kiểm tra: MIL-STD-810H

Tham số kiểm tra: Mưa, rung, va đập, phun nước muối, ngập lụt, cát bụi, và nhiệt độ cao

Kết quả chứng nhận: ĐẠT

Ngày chứng nhận: 18 tháng 12, 2024"

xboom Bounce được đặt theo hình lục giác, phía sau là đống đất bên trái và vệt nước văng ra bên phải.

Kháng nước và bụi đạt chuẩn IP67

Đạt tiêu chuẩn chuẩn chống nước và bụi chuẩn IP67. Thoải mái thưởng thức âm nhạc mọi lúc, mọi nơi, dù quẩy tại hồ bơi hay dạo chơi trên bãi biển.

*Kết quả hoặc hiệu suất thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào môi trường sử dụng.

**IP67 hoàn toàn bảo vệ khỏi bụi và các hạt tương tự, đồng thời bảo vệ hoàn toàn khi ngâm nước ở độ sâu lên đến 1m trong 30 phút.

Giữ lửa cuộc vui với 30 giờ phát liên tục.

Giữ lửa cuộc vui với 30 giờ phát liên tục.

Đừng để âm nhạc gián đoạn cuộc vui của bạn. xboom Bounce có

khả năng phát nhạc lên đến 30 giờ chỉ với một lần sạc đầy.

* Thời gian phát được tính dựa trên thử nghiệm nội bộ ở mức âm lượng 50%, với Bluetooth và chế độ Tăng Cường Giọng nói bật, và không bật đèn.

** Thời gian phát thực tế có thể thay đổi.

*** Pin có thể thay thế, và các viên pin thay thế được bán riêng.

**** Pin có thể được thay bằng các công cụ đơn giản, tuỳ theo lựa chọn của người dùng.

AI Sound

AI tinh chỉnh âm thanh tuyệt hảo cho mọi thể loại.

Chọn chế độ theo nhịp, giai điệu hoặc giọng hát tùy theo sở thích, hoặc để AI tự động điều chỉnh chế độ tối ưu nhất cho bạn. AI phân tích âm thanh và điều chỉnh để phù hợp với thể loại âm nhạc.

will.i.am cầm xboom Bounce gần sát mặt.

Hiệu chuẩn AI

Hiệu chuẩn AI cho âm thanh lan tỏa lấp đầy không gian

AI hiệu chuẩn âm thanh dựa trên kích thước và hình dạng của không gian của bạn. Mang đến âm thanh mang đến chất âm trọn vẹn, rõ nét dù bạn ở trong một căn phòng nhỏ hay một không gian rộng lớn.

AI Lighting

AI lighting đồng bộ với âm thanh

AI nhận diện thể loại âm nhạc của bạn và tự động điều chỉnh ánh sáng sao cho phù hợp với âm thanh. Chọn từ các chế độ Ambient, Party, hoặc Voice để tạo không khí phù hợp. Kiểm tra ánh sáng thông minh hiển thị trạng thái của loa.

*Video chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

xboom Bounce thế hệ mới: Dây đeo tiện lợi, chuẩn phong cách

Thiết kế nổi bật, tối ưu sự thoải mái. Dễ dàng mang theo và treo loa bằng dây đeo, tạo điểm nhấn phong cách độc đáo.

Ở phía trên, xboom Bounce được đeo trên cánh tay của một người. Ở phía trên bên phải, một người mặc áo khoác tím đang cầm xboom Bounce bằng tay phải. Ở phía dưới bên trái, will.i.am đang cầm xboom Bounce bằng tay trái. Ở phía dưới bên phải, will.i.am với cùng trang phục đang cầm xboom Bounce bằng tay phải.

xboom Stage 301, Grab và Bounce được xếp theo chiều kim đồng hồ trên một vòng tròn đa sắc

Kết nối nhiều loa, khuếch đại bữa tiệc âm nhạc với Auracast™

Tạo link nhóm để ghép nối thiết bị và chia sẻ qua Auracast™. Truy cập ngay tức thì chỉ với một nút bấm chuyên dụng. Đắm chìm trong âm thanh sôi động, nâng tầm trải nghiệm với kết nối đa loa.

*Chỉ các mẫu Bounce, Grab và Stage 301 ra mắt trong năm 2025 có thể kết nối với nhau.

**Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa. Kích thước thực tế có thể thay đổi.

My Button

Access various content by taping a button

Enjoy a wide range of xboom exclusive content, personalized through LG ThinQ app. Listen to diverse genres of music on LG Radio+, or unwind with curated healing therapy content for a peaceful break from busy routine. Apple Music synchronization and local music file playback make it easy to enjoy your tunes seamlessly.

A phone with an app image in it and a virtual app image are shown on each left and right side. Apple music's app images and logo are on the left side while LG ThinQ app images and logo are on the right side. At the botoom xboom Stage 301's top part is shown with its "my button" emphasized.

*Healing therapy and LG Radio+ content can be accessed after downloading them through ThinQ app.

Tất cả thông số

TỔNG QUAN

  • Số kênh

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Công suất ra

    30 W + 5 W x 2

LOA

  • Bộ tản nhiệt thụ động

    Có (2)

  • kích thước loa tweeter

    20 mm x 2

  • Loa Tweeter Loại Đơn Vị

    mái vòm

  • Loa trầm

    93 x 53 mm

ĐỊNH DẠNG ÂM THANH

  • AAC

  • SBC

EQ

  • AI Sound

  • Tăng cường âm trầm

  • Tùy chỉnh (Ứng dụng)

  • Tiêu chuẩn

KẾT NỐI

  • Phiên bản bluetooth

    5.4

TIỆN ÍCH

  • Đa điểm

  • Ra lệnh bằng giọng nói (trợ lý Google, Siri)

  • Chống nước/giọt bắn

    IP67

  • Chỉ số Pin

  • Ưng dụng Buetooth (Android/IOS)

  • Thắp sáng

  • Liên kết đa bên (Chế độ kép)

  • Liên kết đa bên (Đa Chế độ)

  • Loa điện thoại

  • Trình quản lý nâng cấp (FOTA)

KÍCH THƯỚC

  • Hộp các-tông

    316.5 x 142.5 x 136.0 mm

  • Loa

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

KHỐ LƯỢNG

  • Tổng trọng lượng

    2.04 kg

  • Khối lượng tịnh

    1.42 kg

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Thẻ bảo hành

  • Dây đeo

  • cáp USB loại C

MÃ EAN

  • Mã EAN

    8806096451533

PIN

  • Thời gian sạc pin (Giờ)

    3

  • Tuổi thọ pin

    30

TIÊU THỤ ĐIỆN NĂNG

  • Chế độ bật nguồn

    20 W

  • Chế độ chờ

    0.3 W

NGUỒN CẤP

  • Đầu ra DC (Loại USB C)

  • USB loại C

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 