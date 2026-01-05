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Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR

Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR

S95AR
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR
LG Loa thanh Home Theater Soundbar 9.1.5 kênh S95AR, S95AR

Tính năng chính

  • Trải nghiệm nghe - nhìn hài hoà cùng LG TV
  • Trải nghiệm âm thanh sống động với Dolby Atmos và loa đánh trần ba hướng
  • Hiệu suất âm thanh vượt trội nhờ công nghệ Room Calibration Pro
  • Âm thanh mạnh mẽ, nhiều lớp với Spatial Sound ba tầng và loa sau 6 kênh
  • Âm thanh vòm 9.1.5 kênh với sức mạnh rung chuyển cả căn phòng
Thêm
Logo TechRadar Editor's Choice

S95AR

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

Khẳng định vị thế loa thanh hàng đầu thị trường, được TechRadar vinh danh là một trong những loa thanh Dolby Atmos chất lượng nhất hiện nay. (07/2025)

Loa thanh LG nổi bật trên nền đen, hé lộ những đường nét thiết kế tinh tế từ mặt trên và dần về các góc cạnh. Các dải ánh sáng trắng tỏa ra từ trung tâm và hai đầu loa như thác nước, gợi tả hiệu ứng âm thanh đánh trần lan tỏa.

Loa thanh đỉnh cao xứng tầm đẳng cấp LG OLED

Vẹn tròn trải nghiệm cùng TV LG với mẫu loa thanh được kiến tạo từ thiết kế tinh tế và hiệu suất âm thanh vượt trội.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Thanh âm sống động bao trùm không gian

TV LG và loa thanh LG đang phát một buổi trình diễn âm nhạc trong căn phòng tối. Những đốm sáng trắng tượng trưng cho sóng âm bật lên trên và tỏa ra phía trước từ loa thanh, trong khi loa siêu trầm tạo hiệu ứng âm trầm vang dội từ bên dưới. TV LG và loa thanh LG mang đến một buổi hòa nhạc giao hưởng trong phòng khách. Các dải đốm sáng trắng biểu trưng cho sóng âm bật lên trên và tỏa ra phía trước từ loa thanh, đồng thời phát ra từ TV, kết hợp cùng hiệu ứng âm trầm mạnh mẽ từ loa siêu trầm phía dưới. TV LG, loa thanh LG, loa sau và loa siêu trầm được bố trí trong phòng khách. Một lớp lưới phủ lên toàn bộ không gian như đang dò quét và phân tích căn phòng. Các làn sóng âm màu trắng tạo thành từ những đốm sáng thể hiện sự phối hợp nhịp nhàng giữa loa sau và loa thanh, hòa hợp trong cùng một không gian âm thanh.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Đắm chìm trong bức tranh thanh âm chân thực

Kênh Center Up-firing

Âm thanh bao trùm, đưa bạn vào tâm điểm

Loa đánh trần trung tâmtruyền phát âm thanh hướng trần, đưa lời thoại rõ ràng hòa nhịp cùng từng chuyển động hình ảnh chính xác.

TV LG và loa thanh LG đang phát một buổi trình diễn âm nhạc trong căn phòng tối. Những đốm sáng trắng tượng trưng cho sóng âm bật lên trên và tỏa ra phía trước từ loa thanh, trong khi loa siêu trầm tạo hiệu ứng âm trầm vang dội từ bên dưới.

Loa sau 2 c.h

sự không dây tiện lợi

Lắp đặt Loa sau ở bất kỳ đâu trong không gian của bạn mà không phải lo lắng về dây, nhờ có Đầu thu Không dây tích hợp.

*Theo các tiêu chuẩn thử nghiệm nội bộ.

**Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Dòng chữ “TRẢI NGHIỆM HỢP NHẤT” hiện lên trong dải chuyển sắc xanh – vàng.

Loa thanh LG – Mảnh ghép trọn vẹn cho trải nghiệm TV LG

Dolby Atmos

Trải nghiệm xem phim đêm chuẩn rạp chiếu với Dolby Atmos

Đắm chìm trong trải nghiệm Dolby hoàn hảo với công nghệ Dolby Vision trên TV LG và Dolby Atmos trên loa thanh LG.

Một bộ phim đang trình chiếu trên TV LG OLED và loa thanh LG trong căn hộ hiện đại giữa lòng thành phố, nhìn từ góc nghiêng. Những đốm sáng trắng tượng trưng cho sóng âm tỏa ra phía trên và phía dưới từ loa thanh và TV, tạo nên một mái vòm âm thanh bao trùm toàn bộ không gian.

*Dolby và Dolby Vision là các nhãn hiệu đã đăng ký của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Biểu tượng chữ D kép là nhãn hiệu của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Âm thanh không gian ba cấp độ

Công nghệ vòm ảo tái tạo âm thanh sống động.

Ba tầng âm thanh hòa quyện thành mái vòm âm thanh ảo, ôm trọn không gian và mở ra trải nghiệm sống động vượt trội.

TV LG và loa thanh LG trong căn hộ thành thị sang trọng. Ba dải sáng đỏ lần lượt xuất hiện, tượng trưng cho các lớp âm thanh ảo, rồi hợp nhất để tạo nên một mái vòm âm thanh hoàn chỉnh bao trùm không gian.

*Âm thanh không gian ba cấp có sẵn thông qua chế độ Cinema và AI Sound Pro.

**Lớp giữa được tạo bằng kênh loa của loa thanh. Âm thanh của loa trước và loa trên cùng phía trước được tổng hợp để tạo ra trường âm thanh. Nếu không có loa sau, trường âm thanh phía sau không thể được tạo ra.

***Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Âm thanh vòm 15 kênh

Thanh âm cuốn hút bao trùm

Hệ thống âm thanh vòm 15 kênh công suất 810W với 5 loa đánh trần và loa siêu trầm thổi bừng sức sống cho TV LG, mang đến trải nghiệm đắm chìm với Dolby Atmos và DTS:X.

TV LG, loa thanh LG, loa sau và loa siêu trầm được bố trí trong phòng khách của một tòa nhà cao tầng, đang phát một buổi trình diễn âm nhạc. Những làn sóng âm trắng tạo thành từ các đốm sáng lan tỏa từ loa thanh và loa sau, uốn lượn bao quanh sofa và toàn bộ không gian. Loa siêu trầm tạo hiệu ứng âm trầm vang lên từ phía dưới.

*Dolby và Dolby Vision là các nhãn hiệu đã đăng ký của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Biểu tượng chữ D kép là nhãn hiệu của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Loa sau 2 kênh

Tự do kết nối không dây với loa sau

Chỉ cần cắm dây nguồn để lắp đặt loa sau. Các loa sau sẽ kết nối không dây trực tiếp với loa thanh LG, giúp không gian gọn gàng mà vẫn đảm bảo âm thanh đồng bộ và ổn định.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Sống động âm thanh vòm từ loa sau không dây

Lấp đầy không gian của bạn bằng âm thanh đa chiều, trong trẻo từ hệ thống loa 6 kênh với 2 kênh đánh trần và Dolby Atmos. Nhờ phạm vi truyền rộng và khả năng thu tín hiệu ổn định, bộ loa sau sẽ nâng tầm trải nghiệm đắm chìm hoàn toàn mới.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

**Chỉ giới hạn sử dụng LG TV Remote ở một số tính năng nhất định.

*TV tương thích WOW Interface:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ.

Danh sách TV tương thích có thể thay đổi tùy theo năm phát hành.

**TV tương thích WOW Orchestra:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2,

QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 chỉ hỗ trợ các đời 2022, 2023 và 2025),

NANO 90/80 (chỉ áp dụng cho đời 2025),

UHD UA75/UA73 (chỉ áp dụng cho đời 2025).

Danh sách TV tương thích có thể thay đổi tùy theo năm phát hành.

***TV tương thích WOWCAST Ready (hoặc TV tích hợp sẵn WOWCAST):

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2,

QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/80 (QNED 80 chỉ hỗ trợ các đời 2022 và 2023).

Danh sách TV tương thích có thể thay đổi tùy theo năm phát hành.

*****Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần phải cập nhật phần mềm. Cần phải kết nối mạng để cập nhật (TV và/hoặc loa thanh).

LG TV + loa thanh LG, nơi dàn hợp xướng hòa âm

TV LG và loa thanh LG phối hợp nhịp nhàng để tạo nên âm thanh cộng hưởng vượt trội. WOW Orchestra kết hợp đồng thời loa TV và loa thanh, mang đến âm thanh phong phú lan tỏa khắp không gian, trong khi WOW Interface cho phép bạn tùy chỉnh dễ dàng chỉ với một điều khiển duy nhất. Tận hưởng lời thoại rõ ràng, âm thanh nhập vai cho phim ảnh, thể thao và trò chơi, cùng kết nối không dây liền mạch và hiệu suất Dolby Atmos vượt trội.

Thanh âm thông minh, thấu hiểu sở thích

Room Calibration Pro

Không gian hòa nhịp, chuẩn xác sắc âm

Loa thanh LG quét và phân tích không gian phòng để nhận diện vị trí của bạn và loa sau. Dù được bố trí ở đâu, hệ thống vẫn tự động cân chỉnh mức âm lượng và độ trễ, mang đến trải nghiệm nghe vượt trội với âm thanh lan tỏa mạnh mẽ từ phía sau phòng.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

TV LG, loa thanh LG, loa siêu trầm và loa sau được bố trí trong một căn hộ thành thị hiện đại. Hậu cảnh dần tối lại, trong khi một lớp lưới phủ lên hình ảnh từ TV LG như đang quét và phân tích không gian phòng. Một đường chấm kéo dài từ một loa sau, cho thấy hai loa sau được đặt thẳng hàng. Những đốm sáng trắng đại diện cho sóng âm hội tụ thành các làn sóng, lan tỏa khắp căn phòng và lấp đầy không gian bằng âm thanh.

* Room Calibration Pro là công nghệ tinh chỉnh âm thanh tự động, tăng giảm theo môi trường nơi đặt loa thanh.

** Hỗ trợ cả loa sau đi kèm (6 kênh) và loa sau tùy chọn (2 kênh); không có sự khác biệt về hiệu chỉnh theo số lượng kênh (cả hai đều được cân chỉnh cùng mức chênh lệch độ nhạy và độ trễ).

*** Khi không kết nối loa sau, hệ thống sẽ vận hành theo thuật toán 2023.

**** Khi thiết lập loa sau, Room Calibration Pro có thể được thực hiện thông qua ứng dụng LG ThinQ của LG.

*****Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần phải cập nhật phần mềm. Cần phải kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

****** Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Trải nghiệm âm thanh đa kênh

Đắm chìm trong không gian âm thanh rộng mở và ngập tràn cảm xúc

Loa thanh LG chuyển đổi âm thanh 2 kênh cơ bản thành âm thanh đa kênh, tạo ra thanh âm sâu lắng lan tỏa khắp không gian của bạn.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

Loa thanh LG, TV LG và loa siêu trầm trong căn hộ thành thị hiện đại. Từ loa thanh, ba làn sóng âm bằng các đốm sáng trắng lan dọc theo sàn nhà, kết hợp cùng hiệu ứng âm trầm từ loa siêu trầm phía dưới.
Loa thanh LG, TV LG và loa siêu trầm trong căn hộ thành thị hiện đại. Từ loa thanh, ba làn sóng âm tạo bởi các đốm sáng trắng lan dọc theo sàn nhà, trong khi các làn sóng âm khác vươn lên từ phía trên loa. Bên cạnh đó, loa siêu trầm phát ra hiệu ứng âm trầm từ phía dưới. Tổng thể tạo thành hiệu ứng mái vòm âm thanh bao phủ khắp căn phòng.

*Thuật toán nâng cấp thông minh áp dụng âm thanh cho từng kênh trong các chế độ AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game và Sports.

**Trải nghiệm âm thanh đa kênh hoạt động thông qua một thuật toán nâng cấp thông minh. Thuật toán này không áp dụng cho chế độ Standard hoặc Music. Bass Blast không sử dụng thuật toán nâng cấp thông minh mà sao chép thông tin 2 kênh và xuất ra tất cả các kênh. 

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Tối ưu thiết kế cho âm thanh phong phú, cân bằng

Tận hưởng âm trầm sâu hơn nhờ loa siêu trầm được tối ưu thiết kế với cấu trúc bên trong tinh chỉnh. Khả năng mở rộng dải tần số thấp xuống đến 27,1Hz giúp tái tạo tiếng bass trọn vẹn hơn và mang lại tổng thể âm thanh hài hòa, cân bằng hơn.

* Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

** Hiệu suất dải tần thấp được cải thiện dựa trên so sánh với mẫu trước đó S95AR (29,5Hz).

AI Sound Pro

Chuẩn khớp mọi cung bậc, mọi thể loại

AI Sound Pro phân loại âm thanh thành hiệu ứng, nhạc nền và giọng nói, sau đó tự động áp dụng các thiết lập tối ưu để kiến tạo trải nghiệm âm thanh chuẩn khớp cho từng nội dung.

Loa thanh LG hiển thị ba khung hình TV khác nhau. Khung hình phía trên cùng phát cảnh hòa nhạc với nữ ca sĩ. Tiếp đó, màn hình chiếu bản tin được đưa vào trung tâm và bắt đầu phát. Sau đó, khung hình chiếu cảnh hành động với một người phụ nữ chạy lên cầu thang chuyển vào vị trí trung tâm và phát nội dung. Giữa TV và loa thanh, một dải sóng âm đổi màu mỗi khi màn hình chuyển cảnh, tượng trưng cho khả năng nhận diện thể loại và tự động điều chỉnh âm thanh tương ứng.

* Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Hòa nhịp hoàn hảo cùng nội dung ưa thích

Chơi game mạnh mẽ

Âm thanh đồng bộ từng khung hình

Giải phóng cổng trên TV của bạn và kết nối máy chơi game với Loa thanh LG mà không ảnh hưởng đến hiệu suất đồ họa. Hỗ trợ VRR/ALLM đảm bảo chơi game không bị xé hình, độ trễ đầu vào thấp.

Loa thanh LG và TV LG xuất hiện cùng nhau, trên màn hình là trò chơi đua xe đang chạy.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

**Theo tiêu chuẩn thông số kỹ thuật HDMI 2.1, loa thanh này hỗ trợ eARC, VRR và ALLM.

***TV, loa thanh và thiết bị nguồn (ví dụ: máy chơi game) đều phải hỗ trợ VRR/ALLM.

****VRR pass-through hỗ trợ nội dung 120Hz. (Đối với 4K, hỗ trợ YCbCr 4:2:0 /Đối với 1080p, hỗ trợ 120Hz)

*****Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần phải cập nhật phần mềm. Cần phải kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

******HDCP 2.3 hỗ trợ nội dung độ phân giải 4K. Hỗ trợ 120Hz khác nhau tùy theo thiết bị, với hỗ trợ lên đến YCbCr4:2:0 cho 4K.

HD Streaming

Phát trực tuyến HD sống động

Truyền phát từ các nền tảng yêu thích của bạn mà không bị nén thông qua hỗ trợ HD không mất dữ liệu cho Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect và Google Cast.

*Nội dung và tính khả dụng của ứng dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia hoặc khu vực.

**Cần đăng ký riêng cho các dịch vụ OTT.

***Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần cập nhật phần mềm. Cần kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

Khả năng tương thích

Chọn nền tảng bạn yêu thích

Loa thanh LG hiện có khả năng tương thích để hoạt động với nhiều dịch vụ AI hơn. Bạn có thể dễ dàng điều khiển loa thanh LG bằng nền tảng bạn muốn.

*Một số tính năng yêu cầu đăng ký hoặc tài khoản của bên thứ 3.

**Google là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC và Google Assistant không khả dụng ở một số ngôn ngữ và quốc gia nhất định.

***Amazon, Alexa và tất cả các nhãn hiệu liên quan đều là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các chi nhánh của Amazon.com.

****Apple, logo Apple và Apple AirPlay 2 là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, Đã đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

*****Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần phải cập nhật phần mềm. Cần phải kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

Thanh âm trong trẻo cho một hành tinh trong lành

Cam kết vì cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn

LG cam kết kiến tạo một cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn cho tất cả mọi người. Chúng tôi đang tái thiết kế quy trình sản xuất nhằm sử dụng các vật liệu bền vững, bao gồm nhựa tái chế. LG sẽ tiếp tục nghiên cứu và giới thiệu những công nghệ mới vì mục tiêu phát triển bền vững. Mỗi sản phẩm là tuyên ngôn cho lời hứa của chúng tôi.

In

Thông số chính

  • Tổng quan - Số kênh

    9.1.5

  • Tổng quan - Công suất ra

    810 W

  • Kích thước - Phần cứng

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Kích thước - Loa siêu trầm

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

Tất cả thông số

MÃ EAN

  • Mã EAN

    8806096742686

HIỆU ỨNG ÂM THANH

  • Âm thanh AI chuyên nghiệp

  • Tiêu chuẩn

  • Rạp phim

  • Trò chơi

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • giọng nói rõ ràng chuyên nghiệp

  • Âm nhạc

  • Thể thao

  • WOW Orchestra

KẾT NỐI

  • Cổng ra HDMI

    1

  • Phiên bản bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    Có (1)

  • Cổng Optical

    1

  • AirPlay 2

  • Chromecast

  • Cổng vào HDMI

    1

  • Kết nối Spotify

  • Loa không dây sau sẵn sàng

  • Wi-Fi

  • Tương thích với Alexa

  • Tương thích với Google Home

HỖ TRỢ HDMI

  • Kênh trao đổi âm thanh (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

  • 120Hz

  • Kênh trao đổi âm thanh (e-ARC)

  • Dolby Vision

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

  • HDR10

  • Truyền qua

  • Truyền qua (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

TỔNG QUAN

  • Số kênh

    9.1.5

  • Số Loa

    17 EA

  • Công suất ra

    810 W

ĐỊNH DẠNG ÂM THANH

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

  • AAC+

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

TIỆN ÍCH

  • Ứng dụng từ xa - Hệ điều hành iOS/Android

  • Chế độ chia sẻ âm thanh TV

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (Ứng dụng)

  • Điều khiển chế độ Soundbar

  • Khả năng tương thích với giá đỡ WOW

    BT5-1P / BT5-2P

  • WOW Interface

KÍCH THƯỚC

  • Phần cứng

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Loa siêu trầm

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

  • Kích thước hộp

    1345 x 572 x 261 mm

  • Loa sau

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

KHỐ LƯỢNG

  • Phần cứng

    5.65 kg

  • Loa siêu trầm

    9.6 kg

  • Tổng trọng lượng

    26.0 kg

  • Loa sau (2EA)

    4.08 kg

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Thẻ bảo hành

  • điều khiển từ xa

  • Cáp HDmi

  • giá đỡ treo tường

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Mức tiêu thụ khi tắt nguồn (Chính)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Chính)

    65 W

  • Mức tiêu thụ khi tắt nguồn (Loa siêu trầm)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (loa siêu trầm)

    40 W

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện năng (Loa sau)

    33 W

  • Mức tiêu thụ khi tắt nguồn (Loa sau)

    0.5 W ↓

ÂM THANH ĐỘ PHÂN GIẢI CAO

  • Mẫu

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

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Quy định chung:

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  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 