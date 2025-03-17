Loa thanh LG Soundbar S20A

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Loa thanh LG S20A/ LG Soundbar S20A
Âm thanh cân bằng trong thiết kế nhỏ gọn
Trải nghiệm những điều bất ngờ từ một chiếc loa soundbar độc lập nhỏ gọn. Âm thanh rõ nét, cân bằng hơn sẽ lan tỏa khắp không gian của bạn, nâng tầm từng khoảnh khắc.