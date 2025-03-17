Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Loa thanh LG Soundbar S20A

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Loa thanh LG Soundbar S20A

S20A

Loa thanh LG Soundbar S20A

()
  • front view
  • front-top view
  • top view
  • rear view
  • front-side view from left
  • front-side view from left with grill separated
  • right-end close-up
  • buttons close-up
  • grill close-up
  • cable ports close-up
  • USP card: Balanced sound with the built-in sub woofers
  • USP card: AI Sound Pro AI optimizes sound for every genre
  • USP card: WOW Interface Integrated control of your soundbar on LG TV
front view
front-top view
top view
rear view
front-side view from left
front-side view from left with grill separated
right-end close-up
buttons close-up
grill close-up
cable ports close-up
USP card: Balanced sound with the built-in sub woofers
USP card: AI Sound Pro AI optimizes sound for every genre
USP card: WOW Interface Integrated control of your soundbar on LG TV

Tính năng chính

  • New Acoustic Package
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Interface

Loa thanh LG S20A được đặt trên một kệ TV bằng gỗ, ngay dưới màn hình TV và giữa hai chân đỡ. Màn hình TV hiển thị hình ảnh chiếc ô tô đỏ đang bốc khói.

 Loa thanh LG S20A/ LG Soundbar S20A

Âm thanh cân bằng trong thiết kế nhỏ gọn

Trải nghiệm những điều bất ngờ từ một chiếc loa soundbar độc lập nhỏ gọn. Âm thanh rõ nét, cân bằng hơn sẽ lan tỏa khắp không gian của bạn, nâng tầm từng khoảnh khắc.

*Hiển thị trên TV 48 inch cho mục đích minh hoạ.

**Ngoại hình sản phẩm có thể khác biệt trong thực tế, tùy thuộc vào cài đặt và các yếu tố khác.

Trong hình ảnh bên trái, có 2 chiếc loa soundbar S20A: Một chiếc hiển thị các bộ phận bên trong như loa trầm (woofers) và loa tweeter mà không có lưới bảo vệ, còn chiếc còn lại hiển thị mặt sau của loa. Ở phía bên phải là logo DTS và logo âm thanh Dolby Digital. Trong hình ảnh ở giữa, có 3 màn hình TV hiển thị: một sân khấu với một chiếc mic trên tay, một phóng viên đang nói chuyện với mic và một chiếc máy tính bảng trên tay, và một con ngựa. Dưới các màn hình TV là loa soundbar SH5A với đồ họa EQ trên đó. Dưới cùng, có 3 biểu tượng đại diện cho các chế độ: MUSIC, VOICE và CINEMA. Trong hình ảnh bên phải, một chiếc TV treo tường đang hiển thị màn hình chính của LG webOS, với loa SH5A đặt dưới TV, trên kệ TV. Ở bên trái là một phần của điều khiển từ xa TV LG, và ở bên phải là 4 biểu tượng thể hiện các tính năng của Giao diện WOW.

Loa subwoofer tích hợp trong thiết kế nhỏ gọn

Được trang bị loa trầm, sản phẩm mang đến âm thanh mạnh mẽ và sống động trong thiết kế nhỏ gọn. Hệ thống âm học tiên tiến với loa tweeter kép và màng cộng hưởng thụ động tạo ra âm thanh rõ ràng và cân bằng.

Hai chiếc loa soundbar S20A được đặt cạnh nhau, một chiếc hiển thị các bộ phận bên trong như loa trầm (woofers) và loa tweeter mà không có lưới bảo vệ, chiếc còn lại hiển thị mặt sau của loa. Ở phía bên phải là logo dts và logo Dolby Digital audio.

AI Sound Pro

AI tự động tối ưu hóa âm thanh theo từng thể loại

AI phân tích thể loại âm thanh của nội dung và truyền tải qua ba chế độ tối ưu hóa. Tự động thiết lập chế độ phù hợp nhất dựa trên kết quả phân tích.

*Video này chỉ dành cho mục đích minh hoạ.

WOW Interface

Điều khiển tích hợp loa soundbar trực tiếp trên TV LG

Sự kết hợp hoàn hảo khi kết nối với TV LG. Điều khiển các chế độ, âm lượng, kết nối và các cài đặt khác của loa soundbar thông qua giao diện tiện lợi UI, LG WOW. Chỉ cần kiểm tra và điều chỉnh loa soundbar của bạn trực tiếp trên màn hình TV.

Một chiếc TV treo tường đang hiển thị màn hình chính của LG webOS, với loa SH5A đặt trên bàn phía dưới TV. Bên trái là điều khiển từ xa của LG TV được hiển thị một phần, còn bên phải là 4 biểu tượng hiển thị các tính năng của Giao diện WOW.

*Hiển thị qua điều khiển từ xa của LG TV để minh họa.

Nhỏ gọn nhưng đầy tinh tế

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn nhưng tinh tế, hoàn hảo cho các TV kích thước nhỏ đến trung bình. Đặt loa soundbar dưới kệ TV để tạo nên một vẻ ngoài gọn gàng và ngăn nắp.

Loa soundbar S20A được đặt trên một kệ TV bằng gỗ. Trên đó, một phần của TV được hiển thị với cảnh buổi hòa nhạc của một ban nhạc.

*Hiển thị trên TV 55 inch cho mục đích minh hoạ

LG ThinQ

Điều khiển soundbar qua ứng dụng LG ThinQ trên điện thoại.

Điều khiển loa soundbar của bạn bằng điện thoại thông minh. Kết nối với thiết bị, điều chỉnh âm lượng và thay đổi chế độ âm thanh ngay trên ứng dụng ThinQ để mang lại sự tiện lợi tối đa.

Cam kết mang đến một cuộc sống chất lượng hơn

LG cam kết mang đến một cuộc sống chất lượng hơn cho tất cả. LG đang tái thiết kế quy trình sản xuất để sử dụng những vật liệu bền vững, bao gồm cả nhựa tái chế. Chúng tôi sẽ tiếp tục khám phá và giới thiệu công nghệ mới để thúc đẩy sự bền vững. Sản phẩm của LG là lời khẳng định cho cam kết đó.

Tất cả thông số

Mọi người đang nói gì

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 