Loa thanh LG S30A với WOW Orchestra và WOW Interface

Loa thanh LG S30A với WOW Orchestra và WOW Interface

Loa thanh LG S30A với WOW Orchestra và WOW Interface

S30A
Nhìn từ phía trước của loa thanh và loa siêu trầm
Nhìn góc 45 độ của loa thanh và loa siêu trầm
Nhìn từ phía trước của loa thanh
Nhìn từ trên xuống của loa thanh
Cận cảnh mặt trên của loa thanh
Cận cảnh mặt bên của loa thanh
Nhìn từ phía sau của loa thanh
Góc nghiêng của loa siêu trầm
Nhìn từ phía sau của loa siêu trầm
Tính năng chính

  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • Âm thanh vòm 2.1 kênh
  • AI Sound Pro
Loa thanh LG Soundbar S30A được đặt trên phông nền đơn sắc dưới ánh sáng nổi bật.

AI tối ưu thanh âm
Người bạn đồng hành hoàn hảo cho TV LG của bạn.

Nâng tầm trải nghiệm âm thanh 2.1ch sống động, chân thực với WOW Orchestra và AI Sound Pro.

Ở hình bên trái, 3 màn hình TV hiển thị: 1 sân khấu với ca sĩ cầm micro, 1 phóng viên đang nói với micro và cầm máy tính bảng trên tay, cùng hình ảnh 1 chú ngựa. Bên dưới các TV là loa thanh S30A hiển thị đồ họa EQ. Phía dưới cùng hiện 3 biểu tượng: Âm nhạc, Giọng nói và Phim ảnh. Ở giữa, TV đang phát cảnh một buổi hòa nhạc. Hiệu ứng âm thanh ảo hòa âm đồng thời từ TV, loa thanh và loa siêu trầm. Ở hình bên phải, 1 chiếc TV treo tường hiển thị màn hình chính của LG webOS, với loa thanh S30A được đặt bên dưới trên kệ TV. Bên trái là một phần của điều khiển TV LG, bên phải là 4 biểu tượng thể hiện các tính năng của WOW Interface.

WOW Orchestra

Nâng tầm thanh âm, đắm chìm trải nghiệm với soundbar

TV và soundbar đồng bộ hóa mở rộng trường âm thanh cho trải nghiệm toàn diện, chân thực. Soundbar phát ra âm thanh chính trong khi TV phát âm trung và cao để cải thiện độ rõ ràng.

Buổi hòa nhạc violin đang được phát trên chiếc LG TV treo tường. Hiệu ứng âm thanh ảo lan tỏa đồng thời từ TV và LG Soundbar S20A, thể hiện cách mà WOW Orchestra được tạo nên.

**WOW Orchestra cho phép sử dụng đồng thời loa Soundbar và loa TV để nâng cao trải nghiệm âm thanh. Hình ảnh đồ họa chỉ dành cho mục đích trực quan hóa; hướng loa TV thực tế có thể khác nhau.

***Các TV tương thích với WOW Orchestra: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (hỗ trợ QNED 80 giới hạn cho 2022, 2023 và 2025), NANO 90/80 (cho 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (cho 2025), các TV tương thích có thể thay đổi theo năm phát hành.

****Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không có sẵn tại thời điểm mua hàng. Có thể yêu cầu cập nhật phần mềm. Cần kết nối mạng và/hoặc ứng dụng để cập nhật (TV và/hoặc Soundbar)

WOW Interface

Dễ dàng điều khiển – thao tác trực tiếp trên màn hình bằng điều khiển TV LG của bạn.

Trải nghiệm sự kết hợp hoàn hảo khi kết nối cùng TV LG. Dễ dàng điều khiển chế độ, âm lượng, kết nối và các cài đặt khác của loa soundbar trực tiếp trên màn hình bằng điều khiển TV của bạn.

Một chiếc TV treo tường đang hiển thị màn hình chính LG webOS, với soundbar S30A được đặt bên dưới trên kệ TV. Bên trái là hình ảnh một phần remote TV LG, còn bên phải hiển thị bốn biểu tượng tính năng của WOW Interface.

**Việc sử dụng remote TV LG chỉ giới hạn ở một số tính năng nhất định.

***Các mẫu TV tương thích với WOW Interface:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2,

QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75,

NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ.

Các mẫu TV tương thích có thể thay đổi tùy theo năm phát hành.

****Xin lưu ý rằng một số dịch vụ WOW Interface có thể chưa khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể yêu cầu cập nhật phần mềm. Cần kết nối mạng và/hoặc ứng dụng để cập nhật (TV và/hoặc Soundbar)

Âm thanh tối ưu 2.1ch

Thanh âm tràn ngập tựa thính phòng

Hòa mình vào khung cảnh trong phim với âm thanh vòm 140W 2.1ch và loa âm trầm, tạo ra không gian âm thanh sống động vượt trội.

Một chiếc TV đang phát nội dung khoa học với soundbar S30A được đặt ngay bên dưới. Trên sàn là loa âm trầm đi kèm. Các dải sóng âm trắng trong suốt lan tỏa rộng từ soundbar và loa siêu trầm, thể hiện hiệu ứng âm thanh mạnh mẽ và sống động.

AI sound Pro

AI tối ưu hóa âm thanh phù hợp cho mọi thể loại nội dung

AI phân tích loại âm thanh của nội dung và tối ưu truyền phát qua 3 chế độ. Tự động thiết lập chế độ phù hợp nhất dựa trên kết quả phân tích thông minh.

LG ThinQ

Điều khiển tích hợp soundbar qua ứng dụng LG ThinQ trên điện thoại.

Dễ dàng kết nối với thiết bị, điều chỉnh âm lượng và thay đổi chế độ âm thanh ngay trên ứng dụng ThinQ.

Cam kết mang đến một cuộc sống chất lượng hơn

LG cam kết mang đến một cuộc sống chất lượng hơn cho tất cả. LG đang tái thiết kế quy trình sản xuất để sử dụng những vật liệu bền vững, bao gồm cả nhựa tái chế. Chúng tôi sẽ tiếp tục khám phá và giới thiệu công nghệ mới để thúc đẩy sự bền vững. Sản phẩm của LG là lời khẳng định cho cam kết đó.

Thông số chính

  • Số kênh

    2.1

  • Công suất ra

    140 W

  • Phần cứng

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Loa siêu trầm

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

Tất cả thông số

TỔNG QUAN

  • Số kênh

    2.1

  • Công suất ra

    140 W

  • Số Loa

    3 EA

HIỆU ỨNG ÂM THANH

  • Âm thanh AI chuyên nghiệp

  • Tiêu chuẩn

  • Rạp phim

  • Trò chơi

  • WOW Orchestra

ĐỊNH DẠNG ÂM THANH

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

KẾT NỐI

  • Cổng Optical

    1

  • Cổng ra HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Phiên bản bluetooth

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC / AAC

HỖ TRỢ HDMI

  • Kênh trao đổi âm thanh (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

  • HDMI Version

    1.4

TIỆN ÍCH

  • Ứng dụng từ xa - Hệ điều hành iOS/Android

  • Điều khiển chế độ Soundbar

  • Chế độ chia sẻ âm thanh TV

  • WOW Interface

KÍCH THƯỚC

  • Phần cứng

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Loa siêu trầm

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

  • Kích thước hộp

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

KHỐ LƯỢNG

  • Phần cứng

    1.7 kg

  • Loa siêu trầm

    4.5 kg

  • Tổng trọng lượng

    7.9 kg

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Mức tiêu thụ khi tắt nguồn (Chính)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Chính)

    15 W

  • Mức tiêu thụ khi tắt nguồn (Loa siêu trầm)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (loa siêu trầm)

    18 W

PHỤ KIỆN

  • điều khiển từ xa

  • Thẻ bảo hành

MÃ EAN

  • Mã EAN

    8806096597323

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 