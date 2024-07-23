Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Loa thanh LG SH7Q

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Loa thanh LG SH7Q

SH7Q

Loa thanh LG SH7Q

(0)
hình ảnh phía trước với loa siêu trầm
TV LG được đặt trong không gian vô tận, hiển thị một cảnh sóng lớn. Loa LG Sound Bar bên dưới TV. Có hiệu ứng gợn sóng bên dưới loa sound bar.
LG Sound Bar SH7Q

Trải nghiệm âm thanh
mạnh mẽ

Trải nghiệm âm thanh tốt nhất cho nội dung
điện ảnh của bạn - với thiết kế
công suất cao 800W.
Trong phòng khách, TV LG treo trên tường. Phim đang phát trên màn hình TV. Loa LG Sound Bar nằm ngay bên dưới TV trên kệ màu be với loa sau được đặt ở bên trái. Logo Dolby Atmos Virtual được hiển thị ở góc dưới bên phải của hình ảnh.
Từ bên trái, hình ảnh loa siêu trầm, Hình ảnh cận cảnh TV LG, hiển thị ngọn núi trên màn hình và loa LG Sound Bar bên dưới. Ở bên phải, từ trên xuống dưới: hình ảnh cận cảnh loa LG Sound Bar. TV LG, hiển thị bãi biển lúc hoàng hôn và loa LG Sound Bar, loa siêu trầm được đặt trong phòng khách.
TV LG treo trên tường, trên màn hình cho thấy 2 cặp đôi đang nằm trên bãi cỏ. Trước mặt họ, có một ngọn đèn. Loa LG Sound Bar bên dưới TV LG. Đồ họa âm thanh phát ra từ phía trước của loa sound bar. Logo DTS Virtual:X được hiển thị ở góc dưới bên phải của hình ảnh.
Phim

DTS Virtual:X đưa bạn
Đắm chìm trong phim ảnh

Trải nghiệm tốt hơn với công nghệ âm thanh DTS:X và Dolby Digital.
Loa LG Sound Bar trên kệ trắng. Đồ họa âm thanh phát ra từ loa. Logo LG được hiển thị ở góc bên phải của loa sound bar.
Âm nhạc

Chỉ cần kết nối qua
Bluetooth

Thưởng thức âm nhạc với kết nối Bluetooth.
Từ bên trái, UL VALIDATED (logo), Tiêu chuẩn tái chế toàn cầu (logo) được hiển thị.

Giúp bạn tận dụng tối đa TV LG của mình

Loa LG Sound Bar được thiết kế để nâng cao hiệu suất của TV LG và được thiết kế phù hợp với TV LG. Cả hai sản phẩm cùng nhau tạo ra trải nghiệm âm thanh tuyệt vời nhất.

Trải nghiệm âm thanh điện ảnh
Được cung cấp bởi loa Sound Bar 5.1ch, 800W

Âm thanh 5.1 kênh, công suất 800W và loa siêu trầm - LG Sound Bar SH7Q là gói hoàn chỉnh với âm thanh rõ ràng và ngập tràn mang đến trải nghiệm âm thanh vòm được nâng cấp.

Trải nghiệm giải trí gia đình đầy đủ

Chỉ cần kết nối loa LG Sound Bar với TV LG và tận hưởng âm thanh đáng kinh ngạc, hình ảnh ngoạn mục và trải nghiệm giải trí có một không hai.

Âm thanh nâng cao với
Bộ xử lý AI của TV LG

Là sự phù hợp hoàn hảo cho TV LG của bạn, LG Sound Bar có tính năng Chia sẻ chế độ âm thanh TV, sử dụng bộ xử lý âm thanh của TV LG để phân tích nội dung bạn yêu thích và mang lại âm thanh rõ ràng hơn, tốt hơn. Từ việc xem tin tức đến chơi trò chơi, bạn có thể trải nghiệm TV LG của mình theo cách tốt nhất.

Điều khiển dễ dàng với giao diện WOW

Sự tiện lợi giờ đây nằm trong tay bạn. Điều khiển loa Sound Bar thông qua TV LG bằng một điều khiển từ xa. Với một cú nhấp trên điều khiển từ xa, bạn có thể thấy menu và cài đặt của loa Sound Bar trên màn hình TV. Chẳng hạn như điều khiển âm lượng, kiểm tra trạng thái kết nối và thậm chí chọn chế độ âm thanh.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Chia sẻ chế độ âm thanh TV có thể thay đổi theo mẫu sản phẩm TV.
**Phiên bản bộ xử lý AI của TV thay đổi theo mẫu TV.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Điều khiển chế độ loa Soundbar có thể thay đổi theo các mẫu loa soundbar.
**Việc sử dụng điều khiển từ xa của LG TV chỉ giới hạn ở một số tính năng nhất định.
***TV tương thích : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Tính năng này hỗ trợ kiểm tra trạng thái và thay đổi cài đặt của Sound Bar ngay trên màn hình TV, khớp mức âm lượng (40-100), Điều khiển chế độ Sound Bar.
*****Xin lưu ý dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua hàng. Cần có kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

Âm thanh được thiết kế cho những gì bạn yêu thích

Với AI Sound Pro, thuật toán thông minh của loa LG Sound Bar phân tích nội dung để mang lại âm thanh tối ưu cho dù bạn đang xem phim, cập nhật tin tức hay nghe nhạc.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

Tốt cho Trái đất trong suốt quá trình

Từ sản xuất đến vận chuyển, toàn bộ quy trình đều có chứng nhận sinh thái.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

Tái chế từ trong ra ngoài

Các bộ phận bên trong làm bằng Nhựa tái chế

UL đã xác nhận LG Sound Bars là sản phẩm ECV (Xác thực tuyên bố bảo vệ môi trường) vì phần thân trên và thân dưới của loa Sound Bar sử dụng nhựa tái chế. Bằng chứng cho thấy chúng tôi đang theo hướng tiếp cận bảo vệ môi trường sinh thái hơn khi sản xuất loa sound bar.

Có hình ảnh trực diện nhìn từ phía sau loa sound bar và hình ảnh với khung kim loại nhìn từ phía trước loa sound bar.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Hình ảnh trên dành cho mục đích đại diện, hình ảnh thực tế của sản phẩm có thể khác.
Bao bì bột giấy thân thiện với môi trường

Bao bì làm bằng bột giấy tái chế

Loa LG Sound Bar được SGS chứng nhận là Sản phẩm sinh thái vì bao bì bên trong đã được thay đổi từ xốp EPS (Styrofoam) và túi nylon sang bột giấy tái chế - một giải pháp thay thế thân thiện với môi trường mà vẫn bảo vệ được sản phẩm.

Có dấu cấm màu xám trên hình nhựa xốp ở bên trái và hình hộp bao bì ở bên phải.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*SGS là công ty đa quốc gia của Thụy Sĩ cung cấp các dịch vụ kiểm tra, xác minh, thử nghiệm và chứng nhận.
*Hình ảnh trên dành cho mục đích đại diện, hình ảnh thực tế của sản phẩm có thể khác.
In

Tất cả thông số

BÁN HÀNG/TIỂU VÙNG

  • Khu vực bán hàng

    ASIA

  • Tiểu vùng

    TH,VH,ML,IN

THÔNG TIN MẪU SẢN PHẨM

  • Thông tin Thương hiệu

    Loa LG Sound Bar

  • Tên Mẫu sản phẩm

    SH7Q

  • Tên Mẫu sản phẩm Loa siêu trầm

    SPQ5H-W

  • Hệ thống (Chip chính)

    MT8502

  • Màu Bộ chính / Loa siêu trầm

    Đen

KÍCH THƯỚC(RỘNG X CAO X DÀY, MM)

  • Loa chính (kèm chân đế)

    1200 x 97 x 145

  • Loa siêu trầm

    171 x 390 x 261

VẬT LIỆU

  • Phần chính - Trước / Trên / Dưới

    Lưới kim loại/Đúc/Đúc

  • Loa siêu trầm - Trước / Thân

    Vải mềm / Gỗ

TRỌNG LƯỢNG(KG)

  • Loa chính

    8,52Kg

  • Loa siêu trầm

    5,3Kg

  • Tổng trọng lượng

    19,8Kg

THÙNG CARTON

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày) mm

    1326 x 482 x 251

  • Loại

    Flexo

  • Màu sắc

    Màu vàng

SỐ LƯỢNG THÙNG CHỨA

  • 20ft

    152

  • 40ft

    324

  • 40ft (HC)

    405

SỐ KÊNH

  • Số kênh

    5.1ch

CÔNG SUẤT ĐẦU RA(THD 10%)

  • Tổng cộng

    800W

  • Trước

    120W x 2

  • Giữa

    120W

  • Vòm (Bên cạnh)

    120W x 2

  • Loa siêu trầm

    200W (Không dây)

LOA_TRƯỚC(TRÁI/PHẢI)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • Hệ thống

    Đóng

  • Loa trầm

    3 inch (Giấy, Bạc)

  • Trở kháng

    4ohm

LOA_GIỮA

  • SPL

    82dB

  • Hệ thống

    Đóng

  • Loa trầm

    3 inch (Giấy, Bạc)

  • Trở kháng

    4 ohm

LOA_VÒM(BÊN CẠNH)(TRÁI/PHẢI)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • Hệ thống

    Đóng

  • Loa trầm

    3 inch (Giấy, Bạc)

  • Trở kháng

    4ohm

LOA_SIÊU TRẦM

  • SPL

    85dB

  • Hệ thống

    Bass Reflex

  • Loa trầm

    6 inch

  • Trở kháng

    3ohm

SỐ LOA

  • Số loa

    6EA

KẾT NỐI_CHUNG

  • Quang

    ●(1)

  • HDMI In / Out

    X / ●(1)

  • USB

KẾT NỐI_KHÔNG DÂY

  • Phiên bản Bluetooth

    4.2

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    ● / ●

THÔNG TIN HIỂN THỊ

  • Loại màn hình

    LCD (5 ký tự)

HIỆU ỨNG ÂM THANH

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Tiêu chuẩn

  • Âm nhạc

  • Điện ảnh

  • Giọng nói rõ ràng

  • Thể thao

  • Trò chơi

  • Kích âm trầm / Kích âm trầm +

  • DTS Virtual:X

ĐIỀU KHIỂN ÂM THANH

  • EQ Người dùng - RCU / Ứng dụng

    ● / ●

  • Thời gian ban đêm Bật/Tắt- RCU / Ứng dụng

    ● / ●

  • Dải động Bật/Tắt- RCU / Ứng dụng

    X / ●

  • Bộ chỉnh âm lượng tự động Bật/Tắt - RCU / Ứng dụng

    X / ●

  • Âm thanh vòm Bật/Tắt- RCU / Ứng dụng

    ● / ●

  • SFX (Mặc định)

  • Điều khiển chế độ Soundbar (bằng TV GUI)

  • Chia sẻ chế độ âm thanh TV

HỖ TRỢ HDMI

  • Kênh âm thanh hai chiều (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

THUẬN TIỆN

  • Ứng dụng từ xa - iOS / Adroid OS

    ● / ●

  • Phát tệp từ điện thoại thông minh (Bluetooth)

  • NSU / FOTA

    X / ●

  • Điều khiển bằng bộ điều khiển từ xa của TV (Âm lượng+/-, Tắt tiếng)

    ● / ●

  • Đồng bộ âm thanh - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Quang

    ● / ●

  • Tự động Bật/Tắt nguồn - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Quang

    ● / ●

  • Tự động Bật/Tắt Nguồn - RCU / Ứng dụng

    ● / ●

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / Ứng dụng

    X / ●

  • Mức âm trầm (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Bước)

  • Mức kênh (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Bước)_Loa soundbar chính - Trên / Giữa (Top) / Vòm

    X / ● / ●

  • Tắt tiếng

  • Tự động điều chỉnh sáng tối

  • USB Host / Sạc

  • Nhạc cài sẵn

  • Bluetooth chế độ chờ

ĐỊNH DẠNG ÂM THANH(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

ĐỊNH DẠNG TỆP

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    X / ●

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    X / ●

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    X / ●

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    X / ●

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    X / ●

NGUỒN_CHÍNH

  • SMPS ("(SMPS)" Trang )

  • Công suất tiêu thụ lúc tắt

    0,5W ↓

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    TBD

NGUỒN_LOA SIÊU TRẦM

  • Loại (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Trang)

  • Công suất tiêu thụ lúc tắt

    0,5W ↓

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    TBD

  • Tần số không dây

    5GHz

PHỤ KIỆN_SÁCH HƯỚNG DẪN

  • Sách hướng dẫn trên web (Tệp)

    ● (Đầy đủ)

  • Sách hướng dẫn có sẵn (Sách) (Rút gọn hoặc Đầy đủ)

    ● (Rút gọn)

  • Nguồn mở - ● (Đầy đủ hoặc Rút gọn) / X

    ● (Đầy đủ)

  • Thẻ bảo hành

PHỤ KIỆN_ĐIỀU KHIỂN TỪ XA

  • Tên Mẫu sản phẩm

    RAV21 (21)

  • Pin (Kích thước)

    AA x 2

  • Pin tích hợp

PHỤ KIỆN_KHÁC

  • Cáp quang

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Experience this product around you.

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 