LG XBOOM XL7S

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

LG XBOOM XL7S

XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S

(0)
Hình ảnh mặt trước với tất cả đèn đều sáng. Trên bảng Đèn điểm ảnh động có hiển thị chữ; XBOOM.
LG XBOOM XL7S được đặt trên sân khấu với đèn chuyển màu từ đỏ sang cam đang sáng. Phía sau sân khấu, mọi người đang thưởng thức âm nhạc.

Âm thanh đậm nét
Phát âm thanh rõ ràng

Đưa bữa tiệc lên một tầm cao mới với LG XBOOM XL7S.
Âm thanh cực lớn và có nhiều hình thức giải trí khác nhau.
Phim thiết kế ngắn về LG XBOOM XL7S. Phát video.
LG XBOOM XL7S được đặt trên không gian vô tận. Trên tường, đồ họa âm thanh hình vuông được minh họa. Ở giữa loa là một loa trầm khổng lồ 8 inch được mở rộng để phát ra âm thanh siêu lớn 250W. Sóng âm thanh phát ra từ loa trầm.
Có nhiều người đang thưởng thức buổi hòa nhạc acoustic với LG XBOOM XL7S. Bên dưới hình ảnh, có đàn guitar
Đầu vào micrô và guitar

Tổ chức buổi hòa nhạc của riêng bạn

Với LG XBOOM XL7S, bạn có thể biến sự kiện thành hát karaoke. Cắm micrô của bạn vào và hát hết mình. Bạn cũng có thể kết nối đàn guitar và tổ chức một buổi hòa nhạc acoustic của riêng bạn.
Hình ảnh cận cảnh đèn điểm ảnh động. Sản phẩm hiển thị Dance! Văn bản. Bên dưới đèn hình tròn nhiều màu màu cam đang bật. Phía sau loa, mọi người đang nhảy múa trên bãi biển.
Đèn điểm ảnh động

Thể hiện sự phấn khích
ở Chế độ văn bản

Trải nghiệm sự phát triển với LG XBOOM XL7S. Sản phẩm có bảng đèn LED để hiển thị văn bản. Nhập thông báo của bạn thông qua Ứng dụng XBOOM.
Văn bản được hiển thị trên vùng chuyển màu tím, bên dưới có một vùng màu đen chéo. Loa được đặt ở giữa, hiển thị đèn điểm ảnh động và đèn hình tròn nhiều màu.
Đèn điểm ảnh động

Nghệ thuật điểm ảnh mang đến làn sóng thú vị

Đèn điểm ảnh động cũng có các cài đặt trước cho hình động. Bạn có thể hiển thị các mẫu nhiều màu, EQ trực quan hoặc các ký tự trên bảng LED.
Văn bản được hiển thị trên vùng màu đen và hình tượng của chuyển động của đèn hình tròn nhiều màu được hiển thị; theo chiều kim đồng hồ, ngược chiều kim đồng hồ, hình bán nguyệt trên và dưới, hình bán nguyệt trái và phải, và hiệu ứng đèn flash. Loa được đặt ở góc 45 độ sang bên trái. Và có vùng màu chuyển màu tím bên dưới cho mục đích thiết kế. Loa trầm 8 inch được phóng đại để làm nổi bật các màu khác nhau của sản phẩm.
Đèn hình tròn nhiều màu

Mang tính lễ hội hơn với Đèn hình tròn

LG XBOOM XL7S giới thiệu một màn trình diễn ánh sáng theo nhịp đập – Đèn hình tròn nhiều màu. Điệu nhảy nhẹ nhàng cùng với âm nhạc mang đến năng lượng năng động cho bữa tiệc.
Thể hiện nhiều hơn
Hình ảnh minh họa của LG XBOOM XL7S. Từ bên trên, bóng hình của người, với tay cầm thu gọn và bánh xe để phụ nữ mang loa dễ dàng. Hình ảnh mặt trên của loa và tay cầm thu gọn. Nhiều người đang tận hưởng bữa tiệc hồ bơi, hai chiếc LG XBOOM XL7S với đồ họa âm thanh được hiển thị phía sau. Hình ảnh mặt sau của loa và nhiều người đang tung hứng trên bãi biển, hình ảnh cận cảnh bánh xe.
Một người phụ nữ đang hát.
Hình ảnh mặt trước của loa. Có một đường kẻ để xác định từng phần của đèn. Ở trên và dưới là đèn nhấp nháy đôi. Ở giữa là đèn hình tròn nhiều màu chuyển giữa hồng và xanh lơ đang sáng. Phía trên là đèn điểm ảnh động, hiển thị ký tự xương rồng.
Một loa trầm khổng lồ

Loa phát ra âm trầm mạnh mẽ

LG XBOOM XL7S có loa trầm khổng lồ 8 inch. Loa này phát ra âm trầm mạnh mẽ hơn, mang đến âm thanh sâu và đậm nét cho đám đông.

Cảm nhận âm trầm đó ngay cả ở âm lượng thấp

Nghe âm trầm bùng nổ bất cứ lúc nào. Bộ tối ưu hóa âm trầm động cho phép bạn thưởng thức âm thanh cân bằng mà không làm biến dạng âm trầm.
Loa cao tần vòm 2,5 inch

Âm thanh rõ ràng và sắc nét

Dù trong nhà hay ngoài trời, các nốt nhạc tần số cao luôn rõ ràng. Sản phẩm có hai loa cao tần vòm 2,5 inch, mang đến âm thanh tốt hơn.

Cầm lấy và di chuyển

Với tay cầm thu gọn và bánh xe, việc mang theo LG XBOOM XL7S trở nên cực kỳ dễ dàng. Loa cũng nghiêng về phía sau, vì vậy bạn có thể mang theo dưới dạng hành lý.

Chịu được nước IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7S đáp ứng xếp hạng Chịu được nước IPX4; Sản phẩm có thể chịu được nước bắn vào.

Thời lượng pin 20 giờ

LG XBOOM XL7S có thời lượng pin lâu nên bạn có thể bật nhạc bất cứ lúc nào mà không cần lo lắng.
Alt text

Đèn chiếu sáng bữa tiệc XBOOM

Biến bữa tiệc của bạn trở nên mê hoặc

Đèn chiếu sáng bữa tiệc XBOOM của LG sẽ thắp sáng cho bữa tiệc. Bạn có thể tạo một chương trình biểu diễn ánh sáng cho bữa tiệc, mang đến sự kinh ngạc cho đám đông bằng văn bản hoặc hình ảnh động. Đèn nhấp nháy đôi sặc sỡ sẽ làm say đắm đám đông.

Alt text

*Xếp hạng IPX4 được thử nghiệm trong nước ngọt. Loa không nên nhấn chìm trong nước. Sử dụng thận trọng xung quanh các vùng nước, chẳng hạn như bể bơi hoặc biển.

Ảnh chụp màn hình của ứng dụng XBOOM. Bạn có thể tùy chỉnh đèn thông qua ứng dụng.

Tùy chỉnh đèn chiếu sáng bữa tiệc của bạn
Sử dụng Lựa chọn của tôi trên ứng dụng XBOOM để tùy chỉnh đèn chiếu sáng bữa tiệc của riêng bạn. Bạn cũng có thể chọn hình động hoặc nhập thông báo cho đám đông để tăng gấp đôi niềm vui.

Ảnh chụp màn hình của ứng dụng XBOOM. Bạn có thể tùy chỉnh đèn thông qua ứng dụng.

*Tất cả các hình ảnh hiển thị chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa. Sản phẩm thực tế có thể thay đổi do việc nâng cấp sản phẩm.
**Xếp hạng IPX4 được thử nghiệm trong nước ngọt. Loa không nên nhấn chìm trong nước. Sử dụng thận trọng xung quanh các vùng nước, chẳng hạn như bể bơi hoặc biển.

Mang đến mọi nơi,
Thưởng thức mọi lúc

Đi cùng LG XBOOM XL7S đến bất cứ nơi nào bạn muốn để chia sẻ âm nhạc. Sản phẩm được tạo ra để có thể hoạt động ngoài trời, vì vậy sản phẩm đi cùng bạn đến mọi nơi mà không phải lo lắng.

In

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG TIN CHUNG

  • Khu vực bán hàng

    Tổng thể

  • Tên mẫu hệ thống

    XL7S

BỘ KHUẾCH ĐẠI

  • Công suất đầu ra

    250W / 2.1ch
    (WF:130W, TV 60Wx2Ch)

  • USB1

  • Bluetooth

GIAO TIẾP

  • Âm thanh vào - USB 1

  • Âm thanh vào - Đầu vào micrô (6,3mm)

  • Âm thanh vào - Đầu vào Guitar (6,3mm)

  • Chức năng Karaoke - Âm lượng micrô

  • Chức năng Karaoke - Giắc cắm micrô

  • Chức năng Karaoke - TIẾNG VANG MICRÔ

ÂM THANH

  • BỘ HIỆU CHỈNH - EQ người dùng

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • BỘ HIỆU CHỈNH - Tiêu chuẩn

  • BỘ HIỆU CHỈNH - Tăng cường âm thanh

NGUỒN

  • Yêu cầu điện năng - Hẹp

    120V 60Hz hoặc 200-240V 50/60Hz

  • Yêu cầu điện năng - Rộng

    110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Công suất tiêu thụ ở chế độ chờ

    0,5W↓

PIN

  • Pin - Loại

  • Pin - Công suất

    88Wh

  • Pin - Thời gian sạc

    '3,5

  • Pin - Cuộc sống

    '20

CHỐNG NƯỚC/BỤI

  • Chống nước / bụi

    IPX4

ĐĨA CÓ THỂ PHÁT, LOẠI TỆP/TIỆN ÍCH

  • Định dạng tệp có thể phát - MP3

  • Định dạng tệp có thể phát - WMA

  • Định dạng tệp có thể phát - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Có/ Có

  • Thuận tiện - Lặp lại 1 bài/ tất cả

    Có/Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Thuận tiện - Xáo bài

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Thuận tiện - Quét - Tới/ Lui

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Thuận tiện - Bluetooth

  • Thuận tiện - Ứng dụng từ xa Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Thuận tiện - Bluetooth Tự động thay đổi chức năng

  • Thuận tiện - Bật từ Bluetooth (Chế độ chờ)

  • Thuận tiện - Nhiều kênh Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Có/Có

  • Thuận tiện - Đèn loa nhiều màu (RGB)

  • Thuận tiện -Màn hình LED

  • Thuận tiện - Chiếu sáng X-Flash

  • Thuận tiện - Party Strobe (App)

  • Thuận tiện - Cài firmware qua mạng (Fota)

  • Thuận tiện - Party Link không dây (Chế độ đôi)

  • Thuận tiện - Kết nối không dây theo nhóm (Chế độ nhiều loa)

  • Di chuyển bộ loa - Bánh xe

  • Thuận tiện - Tay cầm

    Có (Kéo dài)

CHỨC NĂNG DJ

  • Hiệu ứng DJ

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Vòng lặp DJ

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • DJ PAD

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Chà đĩa

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Trình tạo mẫu

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • DJ Tự động

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

KARAOKE

  • Điều khiển tiếng vang của micrô

  • Chế độ vang

  • Hiệu ứng giọng hát

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Tách lời

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Đổi nốt nhạc

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

BỘ ĐIỀU KHIỂN TỪ XA VÀ PHỤ KIỆN

  • Hướng dẫn sử dụng - Đơn giản

  • Thẻ bảo hành

  • Loại thùng các tông (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip on

  • Dây cáp nguồn

LOA

  • Loa trước - Hệ thống

    3 Loa 2 chiều

  • Loa trước - Loa cao tần

    Ruột loa 2,5" x 2

  • Loa trước - Loa trầm

    8" x 1

  • Trở kháng (Cao tần/Trầm)

    6/3

VẬT LÝ

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày, mm) - Bộ chính

    310x700x316

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày, mm) - Thùng cacton

    812x436x380

  • Trọng lượng (Kg) - Thuần

    15,5kg

  • Trọng lượng (Kg) - Tổng

    18,5kg

  • Số lượng thùng chứa - 40ft HQ

    516

  • Số lượng thùng chứa - 40ft

    430

  • Số lượng thùng chứa - 20ft

    210

