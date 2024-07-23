LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Thổi bùng phong cáchcho âm thanh StanbyME
Bộ đôi LG XT7S và StanbyME hài hòa với mọi kiểu thiết kế nội thất. Loa di chuyển theo màn hình, nâng tầm trải nghiệm giải trí gia đình.