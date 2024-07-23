Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

()
Hình ảnh mặt trước
Hình ảnh từ phía trên khi bật ánh sáng theo tâm trạng màu cam.
Góc 45 độ với mặt phải hướng về phía trước. Ánh sáng theo tâm trạng màu vàng đang bật.
Hình ảnh mặt trước của loa khi gắn vào LG StandbyME. Màn hình được đặt ở chế độ ngang.
Hình ảnh mặt trước của loa khi gắn vào LG StandbyME. Màn hình được đặt ở chế độ dọc.
Góc 45 độ với mặt phải hướng về phía trước. Loa được gắn vào LG StandbyME.
Ảnh cận cảnh góc 45 độ khi gắn loa bật ánh sáng theo tâm trạng màu bạc hà vào LG StanbyME.
Hình cận cảnh của loa với mặt trái hướng về phía trước khi gắn vào LG StanbyME. Ánh sáng theo tâm trạng màu xanh lá đang bật.
Ảnh cận cảnh góc nhìn phía trên của loa khi bật ánh sáng theo tâm trạng màu bạc hà.

Tính năng chính

  • WOW Orchestra
  • Tiện ích riêng
  • Giá đỡ tùy chỉnh
  • Loa âm tần cao kép & Bộ tản nhiệt tĩnh kép
  • IPX5
  • 16 giờ hoạt động
Thêm

LG StanbyME được đặt trong phòng khách. LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S được đặt bên dưới màn hình. Màn hình hiển thị một bộ phim khoa học viễn tưởng.

Thổi bùng phong cáchcho âm thanh StanbyME

Bộ đôi LG XT7S và StanbyME hài hòa với mọi kiểu thiết kế nội thất. Loa di chuyển theo màn hình, nâng tầm trải nghiệm giải trí gia đình.

Hoạt động đồng bộ với StanbyME

Thêm thiết bị. Mà vẫn hoạt động như một. XT7S tự động đồng bộ hóa với StanbyME, để sự thuận tiện tối đa mang đến âm thanh toàn dải.

Tinh giản từ ghép nối đến phát nhạc

Khi bật, XT7S ngay lập tức ghép nối với StanbyME và tự động duy trì kết nối. Bật và tắt XT7S cũng dễ dàng không kém thông qua điều khiển từ xa của màn hình.

Loa LG XT7S được gắn trên LG StanbyME trong phòng khách. Màn hình hiển thị màn hình chính. Góc dưới cùng bên phải của hình ảnh hiển thị điều khiển từ xa Magic LG.

WOW Orchestra

Thanh âm bao trùm

Trải nghiệm thanh âm hài hòa. WOW Orchestra kết hợp âm thanh của StanbyME và XT7S để mang lại âm thanh hoàn toàn sống động.

Loa LG XT7S được gắn vào LG StanbyME trên nền màu đỏ. Đồ họa âm thanh phát ra từ cả màn hình và loa. Màn hình hiển thị hình ảnh theo tinh thần vị lai màu cam.

Hình cận cảnh chip LG alpha 7.

Bộ xử lý AI

Tự điều chỉnh âm thanh theo nhu cầu giải trí

Tận hưởng âm thanh tùy chỉnh theo nhiều nội dung khác nhau. Loa sử dụng Bộ xử lý AI trong StanbyME để tối ưu hóa âm thanh.

Hình cận cảnh màn hình LG StanbyME. Loa XT7S được gắn ở dưới cùng. Màn hình hiển thị màn hình chính với tiện ích riêng của loa được làm nổi bật. Để làm nổi bật ứng dụng, hình ảnh phóng to của tiện ích StanbyME speaker cũng được hiển thị.

Tiện ích riêng

Kiểm tra và điều khiển bằng StanbyME

Bạn có thể dễ dàng kiểm tra thời lượng pin, điều chỉnh EQ âm thanh, điều khiển âm lượng, v.v. bằng tiện ích riêng của loa trong StanbyME.

Hình chụp mặt sau của loa khi gắn vào LG StanbyME để làm nổi bật giá đỡ tùy chỉnh. Ánh sáng theo tâm trạng màu tím của loa đang bật.

Giá đỡ tùy chỉnh

Gắn và di chuyển dễ dàng

Gắn trực tiếp loa vào StanbyME bằng giá đỡ. Bạn có thể dễ dàng di chuyển cả âm thanh và màn hình.

LG StanbyME có gắn loa XT7S được đặt trong phòng khách. Mọi người thưởng thức âm nhạc với bộ đôi màn hình và loa.

LG StanbyME có gắn loa XT7S được đặt trong phòng khách. Người phụ nữ vừa vẽ vừa nghe nhạc qua màn hình kết hợp loa.

LG StanbyME có gắn loa XT7S được đặt trong gian bếp. Đứa trẻ vẽ trên màn hình, ánh sáng theo tâm trạng màu vàng của loa đang bật.

Chỉ văn bản

LG StanbyME speaker XT7S được đặt trên bề mặt phản chiếu, hiện thị loa âm tần cao kép kèm theo.

Loa cao tần kép

Âm thanh sáng rõ từng chi tiết

Nâng cao trải nghiệm âm thanh với loa âm tần cao kép mang lại âm thanh nổi tần số cao. Tận hưởng trải nghiệm nghe đắm chìm.

Loa XT7S cho LG StanbyME được đặt trên bề mặt, hiển thị bộ tản nhiệt tĩnh kép. Đồ họa màu xanh dương phát ra từ bộ tản nhiệt tĩnh và đáy loa.

Bộ tản nhiệt tĩnh kép

Âm trầm mạnh mẽ, âm thanh sống động

Được thiết kế để mang lại âm trung trầm mạnh mẽ. Trải nghiệm sự cân bằng giữa độ sâu và độ rõ ràng với bộ tản nhiệt tĩnh kép của loa kết hợp cùng loa trầm trung tâm.

Tận hưởng ở mọi nơi

Bạn cũng có thể sử dụng riêng loa XT7S. Kết nối với điện thoại thông minh qua Bluetooth để tận hưởng 16 giờ hoạt động. Bạn cũng có thể yên tâm vì loa XT7S có khả năng chống nước bắn tóe.

Người phụ nữ thưởng thức âm nhạc trên sân thượng ngoài trời bằng loa LG XT7S.

*Thời lượng pin tùy thuộc vào cài đặt thiết bị, môi trường, mức sử dụng và nhiều yếu tố khác.

Đánh giá về loa LG XT7S

Tìm hiểu đánh giá của khách hàng về LG StanbyME Speaker

Đánh giá về loa LG XT7S

Đánh giá về loa LG XT7S

In

Tất cả thông số

MÃ EAN

  • Mã EAN

    8806096275566

LOA

  • Loa Tweeter Loại Đơn Vị

    Cone

  • Loa trầm

    42 x 80 mm

  • Bộ tản nhiệt thụ động

  • kích thước loa tweeter

    20mm x 2

KẾT NỐI

  • Phiên bản bluetooth

    5.1

TỔNG QUAN

  • Số kênh

    1ch (2Way)

  • Công suất ra

    20W

EQ

  • Tăng cường âm thanh

  • Tiêu chuẩn

  • Custom EQ(ứng dụng)

ĐỊNH DẠNG ÂM THANH

  • SBC

  • AAC

NGUỒN CẤP

  • USB loại C

PIN

  • Thời gian sạc pin (Giờ)

    4

  • Tuổi thọ pin

    16

TIÊU THỤ ĐIỆN NĂNG

  • Chế độ bật nguồn

    6 W

  • Chế độ chờ

    0.5 W

TIỆN ÍCH

  • Đa điểm

  • Trình quản lý nâng cấp (FOTA)

  • Ưng dụng Buetooth (Android/IOS)

  • Thắp sáng

  • Chống nước/giọt bắn

    IPX5

  • Chỉ số Pin

KÍCH THƯỚC

  • Loa

    326 x 78 x 87 mm

  • Hộp các-tông

    365 x 136 x 152 mm

KHỐ LƯỢNG

  • Khối lượng tịnh

    0.9 kg

  • Tổng trọng lượng

    1.68 kg

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Thẻ bảo hành

  • cáp USB loại C

