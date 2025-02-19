Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

  Voucher giảm thêm độc quyền cho LG Member.
    Đăng nhập để xem giá ưu đãi.

Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

MD19GQGE0

Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

()
Front view
Tính năng chính

  • Máy Nén Biến Tần Kép Dual Inverter
  • LG ThinQ™
  • Thiết Kế Tiện Lợi
Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tại sao lại lựa chọn máy hút ẩm biến tần kép của LG?
1. Máy nén biến tần kép; 2. LG ThinQ™; 3. Thiết kế tiện lợi

LGPuriCare

*So sánh giữa các mẫu LG (LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0).

Vì sao lại lựa chọn LG? Máy Nén Biến Tần Kép

Máy nén quyết định hiệu quả hoạt động, hiệu suất và độ ồn của máy hút ẩm. Máy nén biến tần kép của LG tiết kiệm năng lượng hiệu quả, đem lại hiệu suất mạnh mẽ, độ ồn thấp và cực kỳ bền bỉ.
Vận Hành Thông Minh

Vận Hành Thông Minh

Dựa trên độ ẩm, cường độ hút ẩm sẽ được điều chỉnh tự động, giúp cho môi trường trong nhà khô ráo và dễ chịu.
Hiệu Suất Mạnh Mẽ

Hiệu Suất Mạnh Mẽ

Thiết kế Dual Inverter đem lại khả năng hút ẩm mạnh mẽ với công suất hút ẩm mỗi ngày lên đến 19L, tương đương với 76 bình nước đóng chai 250ml.

*Tính năng hút ẩm 19L hàng ngày chỉ áp dụng với MD19GQGA1.

Độ Ồn Thấp

Độ Ồn Thấp

Với độ ồn thấp 33dB, giấc ngủ của bạn sẽ không bị quấy rầy kể cả khi sử dụng vào ban đêm.

*Kết quả thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG

Độ Bền Cao

Độ Bền Cao

Bảo hành 10 năm cho máy nén.
Tại sao lại lựa chọn LG? LG ThinQ™

Tại sao lại lựa chọn LG?
LG ThinQ™

Dễ dàng theo dõi và điều khiển máy hút ẩm của bạn mọi lúc mọi nơi thông qua Ứng dụng LG ThinQ™. Đồng thời, thông qua ứng dụng bạn cũng có thể kiểm tra mức độ ẩm và thông báo đầy thùng.

* Hỗ trợ Android và IOS.
*Menu người dùng thực tế có thể thay đổi sau khi cập nhật.

Hút Ẩm An Toàn

Tại sao lại lựa chọn LG? Thiết Kế Tiện Lợi

Tay Cầm Đẩy và Kéo

Chiều cao của tay cầm ngang tầm thắt lưng nên có thể dễ dàng di chuyển.

Bánh Xe Cuộn Dễ Dàng

Có thể xoay 360°, cho phép di chuyển mượt mà.

Thiết kế bình chứa nước trong suốt

Bình chứa nước có thể được giữ bằng một tay. Thiết kế nắp tích hợp ngăn rò rỉ nước và độ trong suốt cho phép bạn kiểm tra nhanh dung lượng nước bên trong.

Làm Khô Nhanh Với Vòi Hút Ẩm Giày Tủ Quần Áo

Vòi Sấy Giày Chữ Y

Vòi Sấy Giày Chữ Y

Thiết kế ôm khít theo hình dạng của giày giúp sản phẩm loại bỏ hiệu quả độ ẩm bên trong và đạt được tốc độ sấy cao.
Vòi Sấy Tủ Quần Áo Chữ T

Vòi Sấy Tủ Quần Áo Chữ T

Có thể đặt vừa tủ quần áo hẹp và ngăn kéo để tránh ẩm mốc.
Hút Ẩm An Toàn

Hút Ẩm An Toàn

18 tính năng an toàn giúp bạn yên tâm hơn.

Nano Ion

Loại bỏ vi khuẩn có hại trong không khí.

Tự Động Làm Sạch

Sau khi sử dụng, làm khô bên trong máy hút ẩm để tránh ẩm mốc.

Thoát Nước Liên Tục

Xả nước liên tục mà không làm cạn ngăn chứa nước.

Hút Ẩm An Toàn

Tóm tắt

In
Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)
19
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
415 x 715 x 296
Uvnano
Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

Tất cả thông số

TÍNH NĂNG THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • Đo Độ Ẩm

  • Điều khiển từ xa

  • Đặt Lịch

  • Báo Cáo Tiêu Thụ Năng Lượng

    Không

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Hệ Thống Tan Băng Tự Động

  • Hệ Thống Ngắt Tự Động

  • Tự Động Làm Sạch

  • Tự Động Hút Ẩm

  • Chỉ Báo Khay Hứng Nước Đầy

  • Đèn Chiếu Sáng Khay Hứng Nước

  • Chỉ Dẫn

    Bên

  • Khóa trẻ em

  • Thoát Nước Liên Tục

  • Bánh Xe Lăn Thuận Tiện

  • Đầu Nối Thoát Nước Ngoài

  • Điều Chỉnh Tốc Độ Quạt

  • Loại Quạt

    Sirocco

  • Tay Cầm

  • Điều Khiển Độ Ẩm

  • Hiển Thị Độ Ẩm

  • Bơm Bên Trong

    Không

  • Bộ phát ion

  • Sấy Nhanh Jet Dry

  • Sấy Khô Quần Áo

  • Chế Độ Vận Hành Nhiệt Độ Thấp

    5℃

  • Hệ Thống Bảo Vệ Quá Nhiệt

  • Móc Treo Dây Điện

  • Màng Lọc Thô

    Có (Giặt Sạch Được)

  • Chế độ Chờ An Toàn

  • CẢM BIẾN

    Độ Ẩm / Nhiệt Độ

  • Loại Khay Hứng Nước Phụ

  • Sấy Khô Yên Tĩnh

  • Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

  • Chế Độ Tập Trung

  • Chế độ hẹn giờ

    1 - 8 giờ

  • Khay Hứng Nước Trong Suốt

  • Uvnano

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

    16.7

  • Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

    415 x 715 x 296

  • Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

    481 x 785 x 362

  • Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

    19.2

TUÂN THỦ

  • Quốc gia xuất xứ

    Trung Quốc

  • Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

    2023-05

  • Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

    Công Ty LG Electronics Việt Nam

  • Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

    MD19GQGE0.ABAE

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

  • Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

    Không

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084569325

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Vòi Sấy Giày (Chữ Y)

    Bao Gồm

  • Phụ Kiện Vòi 5m

    Không

  • Bộ Lọc Không Khí

    Bán Rời

  • Sấy Tủ Quần Áo

    Bao Gồm

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

  • Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

    No

  • Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

    No

  • Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

    No

  • Khay Hứng Nước (Kích thước / Đầy, L)

    5.3 / 4.0

  • Màu sắc

    Màu vàng kim

  • Loại Máy Nén

    Twin Rotary

  • Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)

    19

  • Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-26.7℃/RH60%

    19

  • Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-30℃/RH80%

    No

  • Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

    Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

  • Hiệu suất năng lượng

    Loại 1

  • Loại động cơ quạt

    Động cơ BLDC

  • Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

    39 / 34

  • Công suất đầu vào (W)

    295

  • Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

    220V / 50Hz

  • Loại Môi Chất Lạnh

    R-134a

  • Môi Chất Lạnh (g)

    195

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 