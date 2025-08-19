Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
Máy giặt lồng đứng LG AI DD™ Inverter 25kg màu đen Graphite T2315DX5G

Máy giặt lồng đứng LG AI DD™ Inverter 25kg màu đen Graphite T2315DX5G

Máy giặt lồng đứng LG AI DD™ Inverter 25kg màu đen Graphite T2315DX5G

T2315DX5G
T2315DX5G mặt trước
Front open view
detail view
detail view
Top view
top open view
Top view
Left side view
back view
T2315DX5G mặt trước
Front open view
detail view
detail view
Top view
top open view
Top view
Left side view
back view

Tính năng chính

  • AI DD™
  • EasyUnload™
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
  • 6 Motion™
  • ThinQ™
Thêm

Giải pháp giặt giũ thông minh

Tự động điều chỉnh chế độ giặt theo khối lượng và chất liệu vải

AI DD™

Tự động điều chỉnh chế độ giặt theo khối lượng và chất liệu vải

Dễ dàng – Thoải mái – Lấy đồ không vất vả

EasyUnload™

Dễ dàng – Thoải mái – Lấy đồ không vất vả

AI DD™

Trí thông minh nhân tạo AI giúp việc giặt giũ trở nên dễ dàng

Trải nghiệm chăm sóc quần áo một cách tối ưu với công nghệ AI được thiết kế riêng cho từng loại vải của bạn

AI to the core – Biến việc giặt giũ trở nên dễ dàng

AI to the core – Biến việc giặt giũ trở nên dễ dàng

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

6 Motion™

Phương pháp giặt hiệu quả tối ưu

Lồng giặt được điều khiển bởi động cơ LG Inverter Direct Drive™ với 6 chuyển động riêng biệt, mô phỏng tay con người để đảm bảo mọi sợi vải đều được giặt sạch kỹ càng.

  • agitating motion

    Agitating motion

    Chuyển động xoay mạnh tiêu chuẩn

  • swing motion

    Swing motion

    Chuyển động nhẹ nhàng cho đồ mỏng để ngăn hư hại sợi vải

  • rotating motion

    Rotating motion

    Xoay lồng giặt để làm sạch hiệu quả

  • rubbing motion

    Rubbing motion

    Chà xát giúp loại bỏ các vết bẩn cứng đầu

  • waveforce motion

    WaveForce

    Dòng nước xoáy từ trên xuống giúp giặt sâu

  • compressing motion

    Compressing motion

    Nén vải bằng lực mạnh để tăng hiệu quả làm sạch

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

EasyUnload™

Dễ sử dụng với mọi đối tượng

Thiết kế máy giặt cửa trên thân thiện, giúp việc lấy quần áo trở nên dễ dàng và thoải mái hơn mà không làm ảnh hưởng đến độ bền của máy giặt.

Dễ sử dụng với mọi đối tượng

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

ภาพน้ำทำความสะอาดถังซัก

Giải pháp vệ sinh lồng giặt đơn giản

Làm sạch và sấy khô kỹ lưỡng lồng giặt, cửa và miếng đệm mút chỉ với một nút bấm.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn

Có thể làm sạch dễ dàng

Bạn có thể dễ dàng tháo và làm sạch bộ lọc xơ vải bằng tay trước mỗi lần giặt để ngăn chặn bụi và xơ vải tích tụ trên quần áo.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

Động cơ Inverter Direct Drive™

Tuổi thọ cao – Độ rung thấp – Tiếng ồn nhỏ

Động cơ Inverter Direct Drive™ đáng tin cậy, vận hành êm ái và đi kèm với chế độ bảo hành lên đến 10 năm.

Tuổi thọ cao – Độ rung thấp – Tiếng ồn nhỏ

*Vui lòng kiểm tra điều kiện bảo hành tại địa phương — Bảo hành 10 năm.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa, có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

ThinQ™

Cuộc sống dễ dàng với khả năng điều khiển thông minh

Kiểm soát máy giặt của bạn mọi lúc, mọi nơi

Ứng dụng ThinQ™ giúp bạn kết nối với máy giặt nhanh chóng chưa từng có. Bắt đầu giặt chỉ bằng một lần chạm.

Bảo trì và theo dõi hiệu suất dễ dàng

Dù là bảo trì định kỳ hay xử lý các sự cố giặt khác nhau, bạn vẫn có thể theo dõi mức tiêu thụ năng lượng của máy giặt một cách dễ dàng qua ứng dụng ThinQ™.

Giặt giũ dễ dàng bằng giọng nói

Chỉ cần nói cho trợ lý AI của bạn biết bạn cần gì, và để máy giặt của bạn lo phần còn lại.

*Việc đặt mua sản phẩm có thể thay đổi tùy theo khu vực, quốc gia và phương thức mua hàng cá nhân.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Thiết kế mỏng nhẹ và hiện đại

Thiết kế mỏng nhẹ và hiện đại

Dễ sử dụng

Dễ sử dụng

Hệ thống nắp đóng nhẹ (Soft closing door)

Hệ thống nắp đóng nhẹ (Soft closing door)

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn

Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ

Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Tất cả thông số

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 