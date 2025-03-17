Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Máy giặt lồng đứng LG Inverter 15kg màu đen T2515VBTB

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Máy giặt lồng đứng LG Inverter 15kg màu đen T2515VBTB

Máy giặt lồng đứng LG Inverter 15kg màu đen T2515VBTB

T2515VBTB
()
  • T2515VBTB mặt trước
  • FrontOpen
  • Detergentportal
  • DrumDetail
  • DoorDetail
  • Topview
  • TopOpen
  • FrontPerspective
  • LeftSide
  • LeftSideOpen
  • LeftPerspective
  • RightSide
  • RightSideOpen
  • Sideview
  • Backview
T2515VBTB mặt trước
FrontOpen
Detergentportal
DrumDetail
DoorDetail
Topview
TopOpen
FrontPerspective
LeftSide
LeftSideOpen
LeftPerspective
RightSide
RightSideOpen
Sideview
Backview

Tính năng chính

  • Smart Inverter
  • TurboDrum
  • Chuyển động thông minh
  • Cửa đóng nhẹ nhàng
  • Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn
Thêm

Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Hiệu quả mỗi lần giặt, êm ái mỗi vòng quay

Smart Inverter Motor™ của LG đảm bảo giặt mạnh mẽ mà không gây ồn.

Được thiết kế để có trải nghiệm giặt ủi tốt hơn

Khẽ khàng như lời thì thầm

Khẽ khàng như lời thì thầm

Độ yên tĩnh đạt chuẩn văn phòng

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

Mạnh mẽ mà dịu êm

Chuyển động thông minh

Chuyển động thông minh

Giặt 3 chuyển động

Độ bền

Độ bền

Kết cấu chắc chắn, cửa đóng êm ái

Bé gái đang nằm ôm búp bê trên giường

Smart Inverter

Khẽ khàng như lời thì thầm

Smart Inverter Motor™ của LG vận hành mượt mà và êm ái.

* Được kiểm tra bởi phòng thí nghiệm nội bộ LG. vào tháng 9/2023, tiếng ồn quay trong chu kỳ bình thường với tải trọng 8,8kg là 51dB (Mức áp suất âm thanh). Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào quần áo và môi trường.

TurboDrum™

Giặt mạnh mẽ, cảm ứng nhẹ nhàng

TurboDrum™ mang đến khả năng giặt mạnh mẽ, đánh bay bụi bẩn cứng đầu bằng luồng nước mạnh.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Chuyển động thông minh

Giặt ba luồng tiên tiến

Ba chuyển động được thiết kế riêng cho từng loại vải: Nhào trộn, Quay và Đảo

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Cửa chống trầy xước, đóng mở nhẹ nhàng

Thiết kế thanh mảnh nhưng bền chắc mang đến trải nghiệm dùng thuận tiện, an toàn, hiệu quả và mới lạ.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn cho quần áo luôn sạch

Bộ lọc xơ vải giữ lại bụi và xơ vải, đảm bảo quần áo và lồng giặt luôn sạch sẽ.

Hình bên trong máy giặt

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Mạnh mẽ mà êm ái, vẻ ngoài bắt mắt, thiết kế bền bỉ

  • Hình ảnh sản phẩm
  • Hình ảnh sản phẩm
  • Hình ảnh sản phẩm
  • Hình ảnh sản phẩm
  • Hình ảnh sản phẩm
  • Hình ảnh sản phẩm

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Q.

Kg tốt nhất cho máy giặt là bao nhiêu?

A.

LG khuyến nghị một máy giặt có dung tích trống 8 con9 kg cho một hộ gia đình cỡ trung bình. Hãy xem xét một mô hình lớn hơn 11-13 kg cho một gia đình lớn hoặc nếu bạn tạo ra tải trọng giặt đặc biệt lớn. Các mô hình lớn hơn cũng có thể đối phó với một chiếc chăn lên đến kích thước vua. Hãy nhớ rằng công nghệ tiên tiến của LG có nghĩa là các thiết bị của chúng tôi có thể tăng công suất cho cùng một kích thước của máy giặt.

Q.

Tại sao đồ giặt của tôi dính đầy bụi và xơ vải?

A.

1. Bụi phát sinh trong quá trình giặt được lọc qua bộ lọc làm sạch. Nếu bộ lọc làm sạch đầy, bụi có thể không được lọc ra đúng cách. Bộ lọc làm sạch có thể được làm sạch thủ công trước mỗi lần giặt để tránh máy để lại bụi và xơ vải trên quần áo.

2. Tách quần áo màu và trắng của bạn khỏi quần áo đen và xơ vải của bạn. Giặt chúng trong các tải khác nhau để tiếp tục ngăn chặn bụi và xơ vải không mong muốn trong đồ giặt của bạn.

Q.

[IE] Tôi nên làm gì khi gặp lỗi này?

A.

1. Nó xảy ra khi thùng giặt không chứa đầy nước trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định.

2. Kiểm tra xem vòi có bị khóa hoặc ống nước không được kết nối

3. Kiểm tra xem ống cấp nước có bị ép hoặc uốn cong không

4. Vui lòng kiểm tra xem ống cấp nước có bị đóng băng vì thời tiết lạnh không

Q.

[OE] Tôi nên làm gì khi gặp lỗi này?

A.

1. Nếu ống thoát nước bị xoắn hoặc cong, hoặc nếu ống thoát nước được lắp đặt quá cao, dòng nước có thể bị gián đoạn và nước có thể không thoát nước tốt. Trong trường hợp này, đảm bảo rằng ống thoát nước cách sàn không quá 6 cm và sắp xếp sao cho đáy ống rơi đều, không bị tắc nghẽn.

2. Đảm bảo rằng ống thoát nước không bị chặn bởi bụi hoặc các chất khác.

3. Kiểm tra xem ống thoát nước có bị đóng băng do thời tiết lạnh không.

Q.

[De] Tôi nên làm gì khi gặp lỗi này?

A.

Nếu van nơi cung cấp nước nguồn hoặc van phân phối của vòi bị đóng, các tính năng khử trùng đường ống nước và khử trùng đầu ra nước sẽ không hoạt động. Vui lòng mở van nước nguồn hoặc van phân phối.

Tóm tắt

In

KÍCH THƯỚC

Dimension-d

Thông số chính

  • Công suất giặt tối đa (kg)

    15

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    632x970x670

  • ezDispense

    Không

  • Hơi nước

    Không

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

Tất cả thông số

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Màu phần thân

    Màu đen vừa

  • Loại nắp

    Kính cường lực

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Công suất giặt tối đa (kg)

    15

CHƯƠNG TRÌNH

  • Vết Bẩn Khó Giặt

    Không

  • Giặt tự động

    Không

  • Giặt đồ trẻ em

    Không

  • Giữ bền màu

    Không

  • Sợi tinh xảo

  • Chu trình tải về

    Không

  • Tháo nước + Vắt

    Không

  • Đồ trải giường

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng

    Không

  • Tăng hiệu quả giũ

    Không

  • Thông thường

  • Giặt sơ + Thông thường

  • Giặt nhanh

  • Giũ+Vắt

    Không

  • Áo đồng phục

    Không

  • Mẻ giặt nhỏ

    Không

  • Giũ thông minh

    Không

  • Đồ thể thao

    Không

  • Xoáy nước mạnh

    Không

  • Giặt khăn

    Không

  • Vệ sinh lồng

  • Đồ len

    Không

  • Chăm sóc dị ứng

    Không

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Bộ hẹn giờ trễ

    Không

  • Loại màn hình

    Nút ấn và màn LED

  • Chỉ báo khóa cửa

    Không

  • Chỉ báo hình vẽ

    88

TÍNH NĂNG

  • DD 6 Chuyển động

    Không

  • TurboWash

    Không

  • AI DD

    Không

  • Loại

    Máy giặt cửa trên

  • Tín hiệu kết thúc chu trình

  • Thêm đồ giặt

    Không

  • ezDispense

    Không

  • Khởi động lại tự động

  • Truyền động trực tiếp bằng bộ đảo lưu

    Không

  • Hệ thống phát hiện bọt

    Không

  • LoadSense

  • Hơi nước

    Không

  • Chân cân bằng

  • Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ

    Không

  • Dập nổi trống bên trong

  • Cảm biến rung

    Không

  • Cấp nước (Nóng / Lạnh)

    Chỉ nước lạnh

  • JetSpray

    Không

  • Bộ lọc xơ

  • Punch + 3

    Không

  • Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ một phần

  • Đổ nước bên cạnh

  • Động cơ bộ đảo lưu thông minh

  • Chuyển động thông minh

  • Cửa đóng nhẹ nhàng

  • Bộ lọc xơ không gỉ

    Không

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    Không

  • Mức nước

    Tự động/Thủ công

  • WaveForce

    Không

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Chiều cao sản phẩm khi nắp mở (mm)

    1330

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    632x970x670

  • Trọng lượng (kg)

    39.0

TÙY CHỌN NÂNG CAO

  • Wi-Fi

    Không

  • Sấy khô bằng không khí

    Không

  • Tiết kiệm nước

    Không

  • Đổ nước ngập sâu

    Không

  • Giũ kỹ hơn

    Không

  • Giặt nước nóng

    Không

  • Thêm đồ giặt

    Không

  • Khóa trẻ em

  • Giặt nước lạnh

  • Ngâm

    Không

  • Chỉ vắt

  • Chăm sóc vết bẩn

    Không

  • Giặt trước

    Không

  • Khởi động từ xa

    Không

  • Tạo sóng mạnh

    Không

  • Giũ

    5 lần

  • Giũ + Vắt

  • Trễ thời gian

    Không

  • Làm khô lồng giặt

    Không

  • Vắt

    Không

  • Hơi nước

    Không

  • Nhiệt độ

    Không

  • Mức nước

    5 cấp độ

  • Làm sạch lồng giặt

    Không

  • Thêm nước

    Không

  • TurboWash

    Không

  • Giặt

  • Process On/Off

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087984712

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • Tải xuống chu trình

    Không

  • Theo dõi năng lượng

    Không

  • Khởi động từ xa và theo dõi chu trình

    Không

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

  • Hướng dẫn làm sạch lồng giặt

    Không

  • Kết nối thông minh

    Không

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm nơi bán

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 