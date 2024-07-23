Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Laptop LG gram 14 inch, hệ điều hành Windows Home Adv 11, Bộ xử lý Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, RAM 16GB SSD 512GB

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Hỗ trợ

Laptop LG gram 14 inch, hệ điều hành Windows Home Adv 11, Bộ xử lý Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, RAM 16GB SSD 512GB

14Z90S-G.AH75A5

Laptop LG gram 14 inch, hệ điều hành Windows Home Adv 11, Bộ xử lý Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, RAM 16GB SSD 512GB

(0)
Hình ảnh mặt trước

LG gram 14.

Mỏng nhẹ bất ngờ

LG gram 14-mỏng nhẹ.

*Hình ảnh này là hình đại diện cho các sản phẩm LG gram nhằm mục đích minh họa. Vui lòng tham khảo thư viện ảnh chụp sản phẩm thực tế.

LG gram-mỏng-nhẹ-hiệu suất cao.

Mỏng, nhẹ, mạnh mẽ

Màn hình IPS cao cấp.

Màn hình IPS cao cấp

Gam màu rộng DCI-P3 99%.

DCI-P3 99% Xem toàn bộ phổ màu

Bộ xử lý Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 mới nhất đạt chứng nhận evo.

Chạy Bộ xử lý Intel® Core™ Ultra 7

LG gram Link-kết nối với nhiều thiết bị khác nhau-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link- Kết nối tất cả

*Máy tính bảng và thiết bị di động ở trên không có trong gói sản phẩm (bán riêng).
*Để tải xuống phần mềm LG gram Link mới nhất, hãy truy cập LG.COM.

LG gram-mỏng-nhẹ-dễ mang theo.

Nhẹ hơn, nhanh hơn

Cân cả thế giới với LG gram, kết hợp đặc điểm gọn nhẹ với hiệu năng mạnh mẽ để đồng hành cùng bạn trên mọi hành trình.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Sống thảnh thơi

Chỉ nặng 1.120 g và mỏng như cây bút chì với độ dày 15,4 mm, LG gram sẵn sàng bắt trọn nhịp sống – gói gọn trong túi của bạn. Nâng tầm phong cách làm việc nhờ thiết kế gọn nhẹ và đậm chất riêng.

LG gram-mỏng-nhẹ-dễ mang theo.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Độ dày được đề cập ở trên đo phần mỏng nhất của sản phẩm và tổng trọng lượng chỉ tính riêng laptop. Vui lòng xem thông số kỹ thuật để biết thông tin chi tiết sản phẩm.

chắc chắn-bền bỉ-thử nghiệm theo chuẩn quân sự.
Tiêu chuẩn quân sự

Mỏng nhẹ nhưng mạnh mẽ

Bạn sẽ bất ngờ với khả năng chịu lực của gram. Độ bền của gram đã được chứng minh qua các thử nghiệm nghiêm ngặt theo tiêu chuẩn quân sự. Tỉ mỉ trong thiết kế nhằm gia tăng độ bền.

*LG gram: Thử nghiệm theo chuẩn MIL-STD-810H và được KOLAS Labs chứng nhận vào tháng 12 năm 2023. Vượt qua 7 lần Thử nghiệm MIL-STD 810H khác nhau về độ bền được thực hiện bởi một phòng thí nghiệm độc lập phù hợp với tiêu chuẩn quân sự của Hoa Kỳ. Tuân thủ các phương pháp sau đây đối với MIL-STD-810H: Phương pháp 500.6 Áp suất thấp (Độ cao) (Quy trình I - Bảo quản và Phương pháp; Quy trình II - Vận hành); Phương pháp 501.7 Nhiệt độ cao (Quy trình I - Bảo quản; Quy trình II - Vận hành); Phương pháp 502.7 Nhiệt độ thấp (Quy trình I - Bảo quản; Quy trình II - Vận hành); Phương pháp 509.7 - Thử nghiệm sương muối; Phương pháp 510.7 - Bụi; Phương pháp 514.8 - Rung; Phương pháp 516.8 - Sốc (Quy trình I - Chức năng; Quy trình IV - Thả rơi trong khi vận chuyển). Thiết bị có thể không hoạt động như đã thử nghiệm trong mọi điều kiện. Thử nghiệm được thực hiện trong môi trường được kiểm soát. Không cố thực hiện theo.
*Bảo hành sẽ không có hiệu lực trong trường hợp người dùng tự ý thực hiện thử nghiệm này và gây hư hại cho gram.
*Vượt qua thử nghiệm này không có nghĩa là thiết bị phù hợp để sử dụng trong môi trường quân đội.

Màn hình IPS

Hình ảnh sắc nét. Ý tưởng sắc sảo.

LG gram chắp cánh cho ý tưởng của bạn bay cao nhờ chất lượng hiển thị cao và thao tác mượt mà, cùng với độ nét và chiều sâu trong từng hình ảnh.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Độ phân giải cao 16:10

Màn hình IPS cao cấp

Mê hoặc với màu sắc phong phú, sống động trên màn hình WUXGA (1920x1200) độ phân giải cao. Màn hình tỉ lệ 16:10 mang đến trải nghiệm xem nhiều nội dung hơn với ít thao tác cuộn hơn.

Màn hình 16:10 cao cấp, độ phân giải cao.

14”

Màn hình lớn

1920x1200

Độ phân giải cao

16:10

Tỷ lệ màn hình

DCI-P3 99%

Gam màu rộng

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Chương trình trên không có trong bộ sản phẩm (bán riêng).

Xem toàn bộ phổ màu

Thưởng thức từng chi tiết sống động và màu sắc phong phú nhờ gam màu rộng DCI-P3 99%.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*DCI-P3 Thông thường 99%, Tối thiểu 95%. (DCI-P3: Tiêu chuẩn màu theo định nghĩa của Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Tươi sáng hơn, bớt lóa hơn

Bắt trọn mọi chi tiết với độ hiển thị sắc nét nhờ tấm nền chống lóa. Giảm rõ rệt tình trạng lóa và phản chiếu, thông tin hiển thị rõ ràng và sắc nét, giúp tăng năng suất làm việc.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Độ sáng đạt 350 nit (Thông thường).

Tự do đa nhiệm đúng nghĩa

Phiên bản Intel® Evo™

Bộ xử lý Intel® Core™ Ultra 7

Sở hữu sức mạnh làm tăng năng suất làm việc. LG gram giúp bạn thực hiện đa nhiệm một cách mượt mà và đáp ứng nhiều yêu cầu khắt khe nhờ Bộ xử lý Intel® Core™ Ultra 7.

Phiên bản bộ xử lý evo Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 mới nhất.

LPDDR5x

NVMe (Gen4)

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Chương trình trên không có trong bộ sản phẩm (bán riêng).
*Intel®, logo của Intel và Intel core là nhãn hiệu của Tập đoàn Intel hoặc công ty con.
*Các tùy chọn Bộ nhớ & Ổ cứng SSD (giá bán lẻ) ở trên có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia và model.

Thư thái

Say mê làm việc và giải trí. Hệ thống làm mát mạnh mẽ giúp ngăn tình trạng quá nhiệt.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

gram Link

Kết nối tất cả

LG gram dễ dàng kết nối tới 10 thiết bị cùng lúc, cả iOS và Android. Chia sẻ, hợp tác và sáng tạo bằng cách biến không gian làm việc thành bữa tiệc công nghệ.

LG gram kết nối mượt mà lên tới 10 thiết bị cùng lúc, cả iOS và Android.

*Bạn cần cài đặt ứng dụng LG gram Link trên thiết bị di động (iOS và Android) để hoạt động bình thường.
*Để tải xuống phần mềm LG gram Link mới nhất, hãy truy cập LG.COM.
*Hình ảnh này là hình đại diện cho các sản phẩm LG gram nhằm mục đích minh họa. Vui lòng tham khảo thư viện ảnh chụp sản phẩm thực tế.

Sắp xếp ảnh dựa trên AI

Bạn có thể dễ dàng sắp xếp ảnh bằng gram Link. Với công nghệ phân loại AI, ảnh sẽ tự động được phân loại theo thời gian, vị trí hoặc 38 chủ đề khác nhau. Bạn cũng có thể nhanh chóng tìm kiếm ảnh bằng các cụm từ truy vấn tìm kiếm như ngày, người hoặc địa điểm.

Dễ dàng chia sẻ với nhiều thiết bị

Trao đổi ảnh, video và tài liệu từ gram không chỉ với một, mà tới 10 thiết bị. Chia sẻ tệp trở nên dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết.

Mở rộng thế giới của bạn

Kết nối với thiết bị di động để có trải nghiệm xem mở rộng.

Điều khiển từ gram

Trung tâm điều khiển dễ dàng dành cho không gian số của bạn. Sử dụng bàn di chuột và các phím của gram để điều khiển các thiết bị được kết nối. Khơi nguồn sáng tạo với gram.

*Bạn cần cài đặt ứng dụng LG gram Link trên thiết bị di động (iOS và Android) để hoạt động bình thường.
*Máy tính bảng và thiết bị di động ở trên không có trong gói sản phẩm (bán riêng).
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Dolby Atmos

Kích thích mọi giác quan

Không gian âm thanh trở nên sống động. Công nghệ Dolby Atmos đưa bạn vào chuyến phiêu lưu tới thế giới âm thanh 360 độ đa chiều đầy choáng ngợp.

Âm thanh vòm Dolby Atmos 360 độ.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos và biểu tượng chữ D kép là các nhãn hiệu đã được đăng ký của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Không cần sạc liên tục

Khả năng di động không giới hạn. Pin dung lượng cao 72 Wh cải thiện hiệu năng và giải trí mà không cần sạc liên tục.

pin dung lượng cao.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Thời lượng pin thực tế sẽ khác với thông số kỹ thuật tùy theo model, cài đặt và môi trường sử dụng.

Kết nối dễ dàng

Cổng kết nối cho hiệu suất tối ưu

Kết nối với gram +view, bộ nhớ tốc độ cao, màn hình lớn hơn hoặc các thiết bị tiên tiến. Nhiều cổng kết nối tạo nên thiên đường cắm và chạy, đem lại hiệu suất cao hơn và nội dung giải trí bất tận.

nhiều cổng kết nối-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

In

Thông số chính

  • Hệ điều hành

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Không có hệ điều hành (HÀN QUỐC, VIỆT NAM, TÂY BAN NHA)

  • Kích thước (Inch)

    14 Inch

  • Bộ xử lý

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Lõi: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1,4 lên tới 4,8 GHz / E: 0,9 lên tới 3,8 GHz), Bộ nhớ đệm thông minh Intel Smart Cache 24 MB Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Lõi: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1,2 lên tới 4,5 GHz / E: 0,7 lên tới 3,6 GHz), Bộ nhớ đệm thông minh Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

  • Bộ nhớ

    LPDDR5X 8 / 16 / 32GB (Kênh kép, 6400 MHz)

  • SSD

    Khe cắm SSD kép M.2 (2280), Gen4 (Gen4) - NVMe: 2 TB / 1 TB / 512 GB / 256 GB

  • trọng lượng(kg)

    1.120 g

  • Độ phân giải

    WUXGA (1920*1200)

  • Đồ họa

    iGPU: Đồ họa Intel® Arc™ (MTL-H + 16 GB), Đồ họa Intel® (Khác)

  • Gam màu

    DCI-P3 99% (Thông thường)

  • Kích thước(inch)

    12,28 x 8,44 x 0,62 ~ 0,67"

Tất cả thông số

HỆ THỐNG

  • Hệ điều hành

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Không có hệ điều hành (HÀN QUỐC, VIỆT NAM, TÂY BAN NHA)

  • Đồ họa

    iGPU: Đồ họa Intel® Arc™ (MTL-H + 16 GB), Đồ họa Intel® (Khác)

  • Bộ nhớ

    LPDDR5X 8 / 16 / 32GB (Kênh kép, 6400 MHz)

  • Bộ xử lý

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Lõi: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1,4 lên tới 4,8 GHz / E: 0,9 lên tới 3,8 GHz), Bộ nhớ đệm thông minh Intel Smart Cache 24 MB Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Lõi: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1,2 lên tới 4,5 GHz / E: 0,7 lên tới 3,6 GHz), Bộ nhớ đệm thông minh Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

THÔNG TIN

  • Danh mục sản phẩm

    gram

  • Năm

    2024

MÀN HÌNH

  • Độ sáng

    350 nit

  • Gam màu

    DCI-P3 99% (Thông thường)

  • Độ tương phản

    1200:1 (Thông thường)

  • Pol

    Chống lóa mắt

  • Tỷ lệ

    16:10

  • Độ phân giải

    WUXGA (1920*1200)

  • Kích thước (Inch)

    14 Inch

  • Kích thước (cm)

    35,5cm

LƯU TRỮ

  • Khe cắm MMC

    K/C

  • SSD

    Khe cắm SSD kép M.2 (2280), Gen4 (Gen4) - NVMe: 2 TB / 1 TB / 512 GB / 256 GB

KẾT NỐI

  • BT

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • Webcam

    Webcam FHD IR có micrô kép (Nhận dạng khuôn mặt)

  • Không dây

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211

  • LAN

    10/100 với adapter RJ45 (Tùy chọn)

ÂM THANH

  • Âm thanh

    Âm thanh HD với Dolby Atmos

  • Loa

    Loa stereo 1,5 W x 2

THIẾT BỊ ĐẦU VÀO

  • Bàn phím

    Bàn phím có đèn nền kích thước đầy đủ (Mỹ: 79 Phím, Anh: 80 Phím, Nhật Bản: 83 Phím)

  • Thiết bị trỏ

    Bàn di chuột chính xác có chức năng cuộn và thao tác
    (kích thước: 107,6 x 65,6 mm)

CỔNG VÀO/RA

  • USB Type A

    x2 USB 3.2 GEN1x1 : 5G

  • USB Type C

    x1 USB4 Gen 3 x 2 Type C (USB PD & Intel Thunderbolt 4) x1 USB3.2 Gen 2 x 1 Type C (USB PD)

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

PIN

  • Pin

    72 Wh Li-Ion
    Phát lại video: 29,5 giờ
    JEITA 3.0 (Phát lại video) : 14 giờ
    JEITA 3.0 (Không hoạt động) : 31 giờ

NHIỆT

  • Nhiệt

    Hệ thống làm máy lớn

NÚT

  • Nút

    Nút nguồn không có Vân tay

LED

  • LED

    Nguồn, Sạc, Caps Lock, webcam, MIC

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước(mm)

    312 x 214,3 x 15,7 ~ 16,9

  • trọng lượng(kg)

    1.120 g

  • Kích thước(inch)

    12,28 x 8,44 x 0,62 ~ 0,67"

  • Kích thước vận chuyển(mm)

    434 x 270 x 62

  • Trọng lượng vận chuyển(kg)

    1,95 kg

  • trọng lượng(lb)

    2,47 lb

  • Trọng lượng vận chuyển(lb)

    4,3 lb

  • Kích thước vận chuyển(inch)

    17,1 x 10,6 x 2,4

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Phụ kiện

    USB-C sang adapter RJ45 (tùy chọn dành cho B2B)

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 