Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 34" IPS Full HD AMD FreeSync™ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 sRGB 99% USB Type-C™ 34WP65G-B

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 34" IPS Full HD AMD FreeSync™ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 sRGB 99% USB Type-C™ 34WP65G-B

34WP65G-B

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 34" IPS Full HD AMD FreeSync™ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 sRGB 99% USB Type-C™ 34WP65G-B

(0)
Hình ảnh phía trước

Hướng dẫn mua sản phẩm CNTT sẽ giúp bạn tìm được sản phẩm phù hợp.

Hướng dẫn mua sản phẩm CNTT

Bạn đang tìm kiếm
đề xuất?

Hướng dẫn mua sản phẩm CNTT sẽ giúp bạn tìm được sản

phẩm phù hợp. Công cụ lựa chọn CNTT sẽ giúp bạn tìm được

sản phẩm phù hợp.

Bạn đang tìm kiếm <br>đề xuất? Tìm hiều thêm

(LOGO image) LG UltraWide™ Monitor

Kích thước màn hình

UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080)

HDR

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Màu sắc

sRGB 99%

KẾT NỐI

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Chế độ mới)

Màn hình 34" UltraWide™ Full HD

Nhiều không gian hơn cho công việc đa nhiệm

UltraWide™ Độ phân giải Full HD (2560x1080) với kích thước màn rộng hơn 33% so với màn hình độ phân giải FHD (1920x1080), cho tỷ lệ màn 21:9.

Màn hình 21:9 Full HD có kích thước màn hơn 33% so với màn Full HD 16:9 tiêu chuẩn (1920x1080).

màn có tỷ lệ 21:9

Tỷ lệ màn hình

UltraWide™ 21:9 Full HD

thiết kế viền mỏng

Thiết kế

Viền mỏng

Nâng Tầm Thiết Bị cho Phòng Làm Việc Tại Nhà

Với màn hình rộng, bạn có thể xem nội dung tài liệu rõ hơn và nhìn thấy nhiều người tham dự hơn trong các cuộc họp trực tuyến.

Lớp Học Trực Tuyến với Trường Quan Sát Rộng

Dễ dàng quản lý sách giáo trình, bài giảng, các cuộc trao đổi và tìm kiếm chỉ trong một màn hình, vì thế mà bạn sẽ yêu thích những buổi học trực tuyến trên màn ảnh rộng.

Xem Nhiều Nội Dung Xếp Cạnh Nhau

Cho phép bạn liếc nhìn các bảng dữ liệu và trình chiếu trên cùng một màn hình mà không phải nhấn Alt-tab liên tục khi làm báo cáo.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR rõ ràng và tươi sáng

Màn hình này hỗ trợ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 với độ sáng và độ tương phản rộng, tạo nên hình ảnh chân thực cho những game HDR, phim và ảnh mới nhất.
  • SDR
  • HDR

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

IPS với sRGB 99% (Điển hình): Màu sắc chân thực và góc nhìn rộng.
IPS với sRGB 99% (điển hình)

Màu sắc chân thực và góc nhìn rộng

Màn hình LG IPS hiển thị màu sắc chính xác hoàn hảo. Với góc nhìn rộng, màn hình IPS có độ bao phủ 99% phổ màu sRGB.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Giảm hiện tượng nhòe và bóng mờ khi chơi game với 1ms MBR
1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Giành chiến thắng với tốc độ đáng kinh ngạc

1ms MBR giúp chơi game mượt mà, không bị nhòe hay bóng mờ. Các vật thể chuyển động nhiều và có tốc độ nhanh trong lúc thao tác có thể mang lại lợi thế cạnh tranh cho game thủ.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Chế độ Giảm mờ Chuyển động 1ms làm giảm độ sáng và khi đang bật chế độ này thì không thể sử dụng các tính năng sau: AMD FreeSync™/DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)/Flicker Safe (Chống rung hình)
*Có thể xảy ra hiện tượng rung hình trong khi chế độ 1ms MBR đang hoạt động.

Cảnh chơi game với chuyển động liền mạch, mượt mà khi so sánh với các chế độ thông thường
AMD FreeSync™

Rõ ràng hơn, mượt mà hơn và nhanh hơn

Với công nghệ AMD FreeSync™, người chơi game có thể trải nghiệm chuyển động liền mạch, mượt mà trong những trò chơi có độ phân giải cao và tốc độ nhanh. Công nghệ này giúp giảm hiện tượng trộn hình và giật hình.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*So sánh Chế độ 'TẮT' (hình ảnh bên trái) và AMD FreeSync™.

  • Thông thường
  • DAS

Phản ứng nhanh hơn đối thủ của bạn

Giảm độ trễ đầu vào với Dynamic Action Sync giúp game thủ nắm bắt mọi khoảnh khắc trong thời gian thực.
  • TẮT
  • BẬT

Tấn công trước trong bóng tối

Black Stabilizer (Trình ổn định màu đen) giúp game thủ có thể tránh các tay súng bắn tỉa trốn ở những nơi tối nhất và nhanh chóng thoát khỏi tình huống khi ánh chớp bùng nổ.
  • TẮT
  • BẬT

Ngắm bắn tốt hơn

Hồng tâm cố định ở trung tâm để nâng cao độ chính xác khi bắn.

*Các hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Chế độ mới)

Kết nối dễ dàng

LG 34WP65G có cổng USB Type-C™ hỗ trợ Chế độ DisplayPort Alt. Chỉ cần sử dụng một cáp USB Type-C, toàn bộ tín hiệu hình ảnh DisplayPort có thể được truyền sang màn hình bên ngoài mà không cần cáp màn hình chuyên dụng hoặc bộ chuyển đổi nào.

Kết nối dễ dàng với USB Type-C™

*Cổng USB Type-C trên màn hình này tương thích với USB Type-C (DisplayPort Chế độ mới) trên máy tính xách tay và thiết bị thông minh hỗ trợ không hỗ trợ cung cấp nguồn.
Báo cáo công việc hiển thị trên màn hình giảm phát ánh sáng xanh với nhiệt độ màu tương tự như trên giấy, so với chế độ thông thường
Chế độ đọc sách

Giảm màu xanh, giúp mắt dễ chịu hơn

Giảm ánh sáng xanh giúp làm dịu tình trạng mỏi mắt, Chế độ đọc sách tạo ra màn hình có nhiệt độ màu tương tự như trên giấy và mang lại điều kiện tối ưu để đọc sách.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Báo cáo công việc hiển thị trên màn hình giảm nháy hình, so với chế độ thông thường
Chống nháy

Chăm Sóc Mắt

Chế độ Chống nháy giúp giảm chớp nháy không nhìn thấy được trên màn hình và mang lại môi trường làm việc thoải mái cho mắt bạn.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.
*Số liệu được tính toán theo ước tính từ thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG với mẫu sản phẩm 34WP65G vào tháng 11 năm 2020. Số liệu có thể thay đổi tùy theo điều kiện sử dụng thực tế.

Thiết kế thuận tiện

Dễ Dàng Thoải Mái

Chân đế lắp vào khớp nhanh One-Click cho phép lắp đặt dễ dàng mà không cần sử dụng bất kỳ dụng cụ nào khác, và điều chỉnh linh hoạt chiều cao và độ nghiêng của màn hình lớn nhằm đạt tới vị trí tối ưu với bạn.

Thiết kế công thái học với Chân đế khớp nối nhanh, điều chỉnh độ cao và độ nghiêng.

chân đế khớp nối nhanh giúp lắp đặt thuận tiện

Chân đế khớp nối nhanh

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

chân đế có thể điều chỉnh độ cao trong phạm vi từ 0m đến 110mm

Độ cao

0~110mm

Màn hình cho phép điều chỉnh độ nghiêng.

Nghiêng

5~15°

In

Thông số chính

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    34

  • Độ phân giải

    2560 x 1080

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    21:9

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    75

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG ở chế độ Nhanh hơn)

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Tilt/Height

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    34

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    21:9

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG ở chế độ Nhanh hơn)

  • Độ phân giải

    2560 x 1080

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    16.7M

  • Góc nhìn (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Gam màu (Tối thiểu)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    75

  • Độ sáng (Tối thiểu) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Tối thiểu)

    700:1

  • Kích thước [cm]

    86.6

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI

    CÓ(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    CÓ(1ea)

  • Phiên bản DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    CÓ(1ea)

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

    3 chấu (Chỉ âm thanh)

  • USB-C (Độ phân giải tối đa theo Hz)

    2560 x 1080 @ 75Hz

TÍNH NĂNG

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Chế độ mù màu

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Hiệu chỉnh màu tại nhà máy

  • Chống nháy hình

  • Đồng bộ hành động động

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Crosshair

  • Chế độ đọc sách

  • Super Resolution+

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Công nghệ giảm mờ chuyển động.

  • Chọn đầu vào tự động

  • Hiệu ứng HDR

CƠ HỌC

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Tilt/Height

  • Có thể gắn tường [mm]

    100 x 100

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước khi vận chuyển (R x C x S) [mm]

    940 x 219 x 516

  • Kích thước có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    816.5 x 568.1 x 238.0(↑) 816.5 x 458.1 x 238.0(↓)

  • Kích thước không có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

  • Trọng lượng khi vận chuyển [kg]

    10.9

  • Trọng lượng có chân đế [kg]

    7.9

  • Trọng lượng không có chân đế [kg]

    6

THÔNG TIN

  • Tên sản phẩm

    UltraWide

  • Năm

    2021

NGUỒN

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tối đa)

    40W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Chế độ ngủ)

    Dưới 0,5W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Điển hình)

    30W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tắt DC)

    Dưới 0,3W

  • Đầu vào AC

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Loại

    Nguồn điện ngoài (Bộ chuyển đổi)

PHỤ KIỆN

  • HDMI

ỨNG DỤNG SW

  • Dual Controller

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • RoHS

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Experience this product around you.

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 