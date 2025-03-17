Màn hình IPS Full HD 24" với USB-C

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tần số quét 100Hz
Hình ảnh mượt mà.
Quy trình làm việc xuyên suốt.
Tốc độ 100Hz siêu nhanh giúp tải khung hình mượt mà trong nhiều chương trình khác nhau. Ngoài ra, bạn còn được trải nghiệm chơi game chân thực, ít bị giật màn hình và nhòe chuyển động hơn.