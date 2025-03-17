Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Màn hình IPS Full HD 24" với USB-C

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Màn hình IPS Full HD 24" với USB-C

Màn hình IPS Full HD 24" với USB-C

24MS570B-B
()
Tính năng chính

  • Màn hình IPS Full HD 23,8"
  • Thiết kế 3 mặt hầu như không viền
  • Tốc độ làm mới 100Hz / ứng dụng LG Switch
  • USB-C (Cung cấp điện 65W)
  • Chế độ đọc / An toàn nhấp nháy
  • Chân đế có thể điều chỉnh độ cao / độ nghiêng
Thêm

Màn hình IPS Full HD 23,8"

Màu sắc chân thực ở góc rộng

Màn hình LG với công nghệ IPS làm nổi bật hiệu suất của màn hình tinh thể lỏng. Sản phẩm có thể tái tạo màu sắc rõ ràng và giúp người dùng xem màn hình ở phạm vi góc rộng 178°.

Không gian làm việc trên bàn làm việc với màn hình IPS FHD và giá đỡ tài liệu.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Tốc độ 100Hz siêu nhanh giúp tải khung hình mượt mà trong nhiều chương trình khác nhau.

Tần số quét 100Hz

Hình ảnh mượt mà.
Quy trình làm việc xuyên suốt.

Tốc độ 100Hz siêu nhanh giúp tải khung hình mượt mà trong nhiều chương trình khác nhau. Ngoài ra, bạn còn được trải nghiệm chơi game chân thực, ít bị giật màn hình và nhòe chuyển động hơn.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*Tính năng tần số quét có thể thay đổi tùy theo điều kiện PC của người dùng.

USB-C

Một cổng đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu

Kết nối máy tính xách tay với màn hình bằng cáp USB-C** để cấp nguồn lên đến 65W mà không cần adapter riêng cho máy tính. Biến màn hình thành trung tâm kết nối nhiều thiết bị và truyền dữ liệu, giúp bàn làm việc thêm ngăn nắp chỉ bằng một cáp duy nhất.

Biểu đồ hình ảnh màn hình.

Màn hình

Biểu đồ hình ảnh dữ liệu.

Dữ liệu

Biểu đồ hình ảnh cấp nguồn.

Cấp nguồn
(Lên đến 65W)

Hình ảnh máy tính xách tay và màn hình được kết nối bằng một cáp USB-C duy nhất.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

**Cần sử dụng cáp USB-C để kết nối cổng USB-C với màn hình để hoạt động bình thường. Cáp USB-C không có trong bộ sản phẩm (bán riêng).

Nhiều cổng

  • Biểu tượng HDMI.

    2xHDMI

  • Biểu tượng USB chiều xuống.

    2xUSB chiều xuống

  • Biểu tượng USB-C.

    USB-C

Cảm giác thoải mái cho mắt khi tập trung

Chế độ đọc sách

Chế độ đọc sách điều chỉnh nhiệt độ màu và độ sáng, hỗ trợ trải nghiệm xem thích hợp để đọc trên màn hình.

Chống rung hình

Chế độ Chống rung hình làm giảm hiện tượng nháy mà mắt thường không nhìn thấy được trên màn hình, mang đến trải nghiệm xem thoải mái.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*Tính năng trên có thể thay đổi tùy theo điều kiện sử dụng thực tế mà người dùng đang sử dụng.

Tận hưởng trải nghiệm chơi mượt mà

Dynamic Action Sync

Giảm độ trễ đầu vào với Dynamic Action Sync, game thủ có thể nắm bắt được những khoảnh khắc quan trọng theo thời gian thực và phản ứng nhanh chóng.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer giúp game thủ phát hiện các tay súng bắn tỉa ẩn nấp trong những góc tối nhất và nhanh chóng thoát khỏi tình huống bom nổ.

Điểm ngắm

Điểm ngắm mục tiêu được cố định ở chính giữa để tăng độ chính xác khi bắn.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Ứng dụng LG Switch

Chuyển đổi nhanh chóng

Ứng dụng LG Switch giúp bạn tối ưu hóa màn hình để phục vụ cho công việc và cuộc sống. Bạn có thể dễ dàng chia toàn bộ màn hình thành 6 phần, thay đổi thiết kế chủ đề hoặc thậm chí khởi chạy nền tảng cuộc gọi video bằng phím tắt được ánh xạ.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn và có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*Tìm 24MS570B trong menu Hỗ trợ của LG.com để tải xuống ứng dụng LG Switch mới nhất.

Loa tích hợp

Bố cục bàn làm việc tiết kiệm không gian

Màn hình của chúng tôi hỗ trợ loa tích hợp, giúp bạn tiết kiệm không gian bàn làm việc và đem lại trải nghiệm âm thanh sống động.

Màn hình hiển thị cảnh một ca sĩ đang biểu diễn bài hát và âm thanh phát ra từ loa ở dưới màn hình.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh này có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Thiết kế công thái học

Giải pháp đơn giản và dễ dàng

Màn hình này có viền mỏng ở ba cạnh, cho phép bạn tạo một môi trường làm việc phù hợp thông qua việc điều chỉnh độ cao và độ nghiêng thuận tiện.

Hình ảnh hiển thị viền mỏng ở ba cạnh, nhiều cổng cũng như góc chụp độ cao và độ nghiêng của màn hình.

*Góc nghiêng: -5~15°

*Phạm vi độ cao: 0~80mm

Thành phần trong bộ sản phẩm

1. Thân chân đỡ  2. Đế chân đỡ  3. Vít  4. Adapter nguồn  5. Dây điện  6. Cáp HDMI

Trong bộ sản phẩm có Thân chân đỡ, Đế chân đỡ, Vít, Adapter nguồn, Dây điện và Cáp HDMI.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

*Kích thước và thiết kế của adapter có thể khác biệt theo từng quốc gia.

Thông số chính

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    23.8

  • Độ phân giải

    1920 x 1080

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    16:9

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    100

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Nghiêng / Lên xuống

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    23.8

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    16:9

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Xử lý bề mặt

    Chống lóa

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Độ phân giải

    1920 x 1080

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    16.7M

  • Góc nhìn (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Gam màu (Tối thiểu)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    100

  • Độ sáng (Tối thiểu) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Tối thiểu)

    900:1

  • Bit màu

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Kích thước [cm]

    60.4

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI

    Có (2)

  • Phiên bản DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Có (1)

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

    3 đầu cắm (Âm thanh)

  • Cổng USB Downstream

    Có/ 2 ver 2.0

  • Cổng USB Upstream

    Có (thông qua USB-C)

  • USB-C (Truyền dữ liệu)

  • USB-C (Độ phân giải tối đa theo Hz)

    1920x1080 at 100Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Chế độ mù màu

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chống nháy hình

  • Đồng bộ hành động động

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Crosshair

  • Chế độ đọc sách

  • Chọn đầu vào tự động

  • Tự động chuyển đầu vào khi có sự cố

CƠ HỌC

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Nghiêng / Lên xuống

  • Thiết kế không viền

    Thiết kế 3 cạnh không viền

  • Có thể gắn tường [mm]

    75 x 75

ÂM THANH

  • Loa

    2W x 2

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước khi vận chuyển (R x C x S) [mm]

    607 x 175 x 404

  • Kích thước có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    539.9 x 447.6 x 219.4

  • Kích thước không có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2

  • Trọng lượng khi vận chuyển [kg]

    4.5

  • Trọng lượng có chân đế [kg]

    3.2

  • Trọng lượng không có chân đế [kg]

    2.4

THÔNG TIN

  • Tên sản phẩm

    Màn hình máy tính

  • Năm

    Y24

NGUỒN

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Chế độ ngủ)

    Ít hơn 0.3W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Điển hình)

    17W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tắt DC)

    Ít hơn 0.3W

  • Đầu vào AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Loại

    Nguồn điện bên ngoài (Bộ chuyển đổi)

  • Đầu ra DC

    110W (19V,5.79A)

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Bộ chuyển đổi

  • HDMI

  • HDMI (Màu/Chiều dài)

    Đen/1.5m

  • Khác (Phụ kiện)

    Vít người dùng (6 cái)

  • Dây nguồn

    Tùy thuộc vào quốc gia

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 