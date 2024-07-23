Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED CINEMA NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM

Cảnh không gian đá với một hành tinh lớn xuất hiện từ góc trên cùng bên phải của màn hình.

QNED Cinema.
Buổi Biểu Diễn Vô Cùng Ngoạn Mục.

Thiết lập rạp chiếu phim gia đình cao cấp cho các đêm phim hoành tráng với LG QNED Mini LED.

Đưa Lcd TV Lên Một Đỉnh Cao Mới.

LG QNED Mini LED kết hợp Mini LED với công nghệ Quantum Dot và NanoCell để tạo ra màn hình sáng tạo dẫn đầu trong ngành. Sự kết hợp các công nghệ này mang lại một bức tranh chất lượng cực cao với màu đen sâu hơn và màu sắc rực rỡ hơn cho trải nghiệm điện ảnh tuyệt đẹp.

Một Màn Trình Diễn Bom Tấn.

Xem những bộ phim yêu thích của bạn trở nên sống động với LG QNED Mini LED. Màn hình sáng tạo và cực lớn mang đến tất cả nội dung yêu thích của bạn với màu sắc phong phú và chi tiết tuyệt vời để có được trải nghiệm xem thực sự ngoạn mục.

TV màn hình lớn gắn trên tường trong một căn phòng tối. Cảnh chụp cho thấy hình ảnh phía sau của hai nhân vật mặc áo giáp.

Đầy Đủ Màu Sắc Cho Mọi Cảnh.

Từ những cảnh tối nhất đến sáng nhất, LG QNED Mini LED tái tạo màu sắc rực rỡ và chính xác trên không gian màu 3D trên toàn phạm vi độ sáng của màn hình. Điều này cho phép bạn tận hưởng trải nghiệm cao nhất bất kể bạn xem thể loại phim nào.

Hình ảnh một con tàu vũ trụ trôi nổi trên miệng núi lửa trên một hành tinh cằn cỗi. Cuộn từ trái sang phải cho thấy sự khác biệt về màu sắc khi hình ảnh được xem trên màn hình LCD thông thường so với LG QNED Mini LED.
Hình ảnh một con tàu vũ trụ trôi nổi trên miệng núi lửa trên một hành tinh cằn cỗi. Cuộn từ trái sang phải cho thấy sự khác biệt về màu sắc khi hình ảnh được xem trên màn hình LCD thông thường so với LG QNED Mini LED.

Các sơ đồ phổ khối lượng màu đặt cạnh nhau. Bên trái hiển thị 70% với màu sắc không thể đạt tới các cạnh ở trên cùng. Bên phải hiển thị 100% với màu sắc đạt đến các cạnh bên ngoài của sơ đồ ở mọi vị trí.

*Khối lượng gam màu (CGV) của màn hình tương đương hoặc cao hơn CGV của không gian màu DCI-P3 với xác minh độc lập của Intertek.
*70% Khối lượng màu đề cập đến UHD TV của LG không có công nghệ NanoCell.
*Thông thường đề cập đến TV UHD của LG không có Công nghệ NanoCell.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Nơi Bán Sản Phẩm

Không Bỏ Lỡ Bất Kỳ Chi Tiết Nào Trong Những Cảnh Tối.

Với khả năng Điều chỉnh độ sáng toàn mảng và khoảng 2.500 vùng sáng thay đổi độc đáo, LG QNED Mini LED mang đến màu đen sâu hơn với điều khiển đèn nền chính xác cho độ tương phản cao hơn và giảm hiệu ứng quầng sáng. Kết quả là hình ảnh phong phú hơn, chi tiết hơn ngay cả trong những cảnh tối.

Hình ảnh có thể cuộn của TV gắn trên tường cho thấy cảnh tối một người đàn ông đang cầm đèn. Hình ảnh thay đổi giữa TV kích thước thông thường và LG QNED Mini LED TV màn hình lớn.
Hình ảnh có thể cuộn của TV gắn trên tường cho thấy cảnh tối một người đàn ông đang cầm đèn. Hình ảnh thay đổi giữa TV kích thước thông thường và LG QNED Mini LED TV màn hình lớn.

Cảnh tối một người đàn ông đang cầm đèn. Phần dưới bên trái hiển thị hình ảnh trên TV thường có hiệu ứng quầng sáng và màu sắc kém rõ hơn, hình ảnh lớn bao quanh thể hiện cảnh đó trên LG QNED Mini LED.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Nơi Bán Sản Phẩm

FILMMAKER MODE™

Trải Nghiệm Tầm Nhìn Của Đạo Diễn.

FILMMAKER MODE™ tắt tính năng làm mịn chuyển động trong khi vẫn giữ nguyên tỷ lệ khung hình, màu sắc và tốc độ khung hình ban đầu. Khả năng này mang đến một cách chính xác tầm nhìn ban đầu của đạo diễn, vì vậy bạn trải nghiệm bộ phim đúng như dự định của đạo diễn.

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Xem Và Nghe Dolby Với Chất Lượng Cao Nhất.

LG QNED Mini LED có các giải pháp mới nhất từ Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ sử dụng siêu dữ liệu và các cảm biến ánh sáng tích hợp trên TV để tối ưu hóa chất lượng hình ảnh dựa trên thể loại nội dung và môi trường xung quanh, trong khi đó Dolby Atmos mang lại âm thanh chân thực đa chiều. Sự kết hợp mạnh mẽ đó mang đến trải nghiệm phim ảnh chân thực hơn.

Một người đàn ông và cậu bé ngồi cạnh nhau trên ghế sofa xem một bộ phim trên TV màn hình phẳng lớn. Màn hình hiển thị một nhân vật hoạt hình trên nền đen.

HDR 10 Pro

Hiệu Suất Động Trong Suốt Quá Trình.

Công nghệ dải động của riêng LG, HDR 10 Pro, điều chỉnh độ sáng để tăng cường màu sắc, thể hiện mọi chi tiết nhỏ nhất, và mang lại độ rõ như thật cho mọi hình ảnh - công nghệ này cũng tăng cường nội dung HDR thông thường. Giờ đây tất cả các bộ phim và chương trình yêu thích của bạn sẽ sống động và sôi động hơn từ đầu đến cuối.

Hình ảnh một vách đá lớn nổi lên từ mặt nước trước cảnh hoàng hôn màu cam. Bên trái hiển thị hình ảnh ở chế độ HDR và bên phải ở chế độ HDR 10 Pro có mức độ chi tiết cao hơn.

Cấu trúc xử lý của HDR 10 Pro hiển thị hình ảnh đầu ra sau khi LG TV xử lý hình ảnh đầu vào.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

Nơi Bán Sản Phẩm

Tự động hiệu chỉnh

Tinh chỉnh trải nghiệm của bạn.

Tự động hiệu chỉnh hỗ trợ điều chỉnh phần cứng ở cấp độ cao, cho phép các chuyên gia thực hiện hiệu chỉnh nhanh chóng LG QNED Mini LED. Điều này đảm bảo TV có thể được hiệu chỉnh nhằm mang lại độ chính xác hình ảnh tối ưu, giúp tránh nguy cơ bị sai lệch độ sáng, mang đến chất lượng hình ảnh có thể làm hài lòng ngay cả những người có con mắt chuyên môn.

Một kỹ thuật viên trong phòng làm việc đang thao tác với bộ điều khiển để hiệu chỉnh hình ảnh hiển thị trên màn hình.

Dịch vụ OTT

Toàn bộ nội dung yêu thích của bạn theo yêu cầu.

QNED Mini LED TV hỗ trợ Netflix, Disney+ và Apple TV. Giờ đây, bạn có thể thưởng thức tất cả các bộ phim điện ảnh, chương trình truyền hình và phim tài liệu yêu thích của mình với chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội và âm thanh sống động.

Logo của Netflix, Disney+, và Apple TV xếp thẳng hàng theo chiều ngang. Dưới các logo, áp phích phim La Casa de Papel trên Netflix, WandaVision trên Disney+ và Greyhound trên Apple TV cũng xếp thẳng hàng theo chiều ngang.

*Yêu cầu đăng ký thành viên của dịch vụ truyền phát trực tuyến Netflix.
*Yêu cầu đăng ký thuê bao Disney+. Tuân theo các điều khoản tại http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 của Disney và các tổ chức liên quan. *Yêu cầu đăng ký Apple TV+.
*Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là các nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
*Dịch vụ được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

Nơi Bán Sản Phẩm

Có hai nút. Nút thứ nhất, "NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM", dẫn tới trang hiển thị địa điểm để mua sản phẩm và nút còn lại, "CHỌN SẢN PHẨM QLED", dẫn tới trang liệt kê các sản phẩm QLED.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 