QNED GAMING

Hình ảnh cận cảnh một nhân vật trong trò chơi khoa học viễn tưởng đội mũ bảo hiểm với các điểm tròn.

QNED Gaming.
Đi kèm những đặc quyền.

Nâng cấp máy chơi game của bạn và có được lợi thế trong cuộc đua với LG QNED Mini LED.

Đưa LCD TV lên một đỉnh cao mới.

LG QNED Mini LED kết hợp Mini LED với công nghệ Quantum Dot và NanoCell để tạo ra màn hình sáng tạo dẫn đầu trong ngành. Sự kết hợp làm thay đổi trò chơi của các công nghệ này mang lại một bức tranh chất lượng cực cao với màu đen sâu hơn và màu sắc rực rỡ hơn. Đó là một trải nghiệm ngập tràn toàn diện.

Kích thước cực lớn mang đến cảm nhận ngập tràn tối đa.

Trải nghiệm mức độ hiện thực không tưởng khi bạn chơi game với LG QNED Mini LED. Màn hình siêu lớn mang lại cảm nhận ngập tràn cực độ cho phép bạn thực sự tham gia vào trò chơi của mình.

Hình ảnh mặt sau của một người đàn ông đang cầm bộ điều khiển chơi game trước TV màn hình lớn treo tường. Màn hình hiển thị buồng lái của một chiếc máy bay đang bay trên mặt nước trong khi tham gia vào một trận chiến trên không.

Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi

Tất cả thiết lập game ở cùng một nơi.

Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi mang đến các thiết lập được tối ưu hóa cho các thể loại game khác nhau bao gồm bắn súng góc nhìn thứ nhất, nhập vai và chiến thuật thời gian thực. Bạn có thể truy cập mọi thứ ở cùng một nơi để điều chỉnh tốt hơn các thiết lập hình ảnh và âm thanh. Bạn cũng có thể bật tắt các công nghệ VRR và AMD FreeSync™. Tính năng điều chỉnh bổ sung này giúp đảm bảo tất cả các trò chơi của bạn được rõ ràng và mượt mà, ít bị trễ, giật hình và trộn hình.

TRẢI NGHIỆM TÍNH TIỆN LỢI

*Tính khả dụng của các bản cập nhật phần mềm có thể thay đổi tùy theo vào mẫu sản phẩm và khu vực.

Bảng tổng quan trò chơi

Truy cập nhanh các cài đặt trong khi chơi game.

Bảng tổng quan trò chơi mới là một menu đơn giản cho phép bạn nhanh chóng kiểm tra hoặc điều chỉnh một số cài đặt Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi một cách nhanh chóng - tất cả trong quá trình chơi. Trong khi bảng tổng quan đang mở, bạn có thể quay lại trình tối ưu hóa để truy cập nhiều cài đặt khác hoặc thay đổi màu sắc của màn hình hiển thị kiểu chơi game.

*Dịch vụ sẽ được cung cấp từ nửa cuối năm nay.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Đừng để hiện tượng giật hình làm bạn chơi chậm lại.

LG QNED Mini LED hỗ trợ AMD FreeSync™ Premium để có tốc độ làm mới thay đổi trong quá trình chơi game. Điều này làm giảm đáng kể hiện tượng giật hình và trộn hình để có thể chơi rõ ràng hơn, mượt mà hơn, ngay cả trên màn hình cực lớn.

Hai màn hình TV cạnh nhau đang hiển thị trò chơi bắn súng. Bên trái cho thấy FreeSync tắt và bên phải FreeSync bật.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium chỉ có trên mẫu sản phẩm QNED91.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Chơi game nâng cao

Luôn theo kịp tốc độ với mọi trò chơi.

LG QNED Mini LED hỗ trợ Dolby Vision® HDR tại 4K 120Hz giúp có được khả năng chơi game cực nhanh và ngập tràn, đưa trải nghiệm của bạn lên một tầm cao mới. Ngoài ra, VRR, ALLM và eARC đáp ứng thông số kỹ thuật HDMI 2.1 mới nhất nhằm giảm thiệu độ mờ của chuyển động và bóng mờ, mang đến đồ họa đồng bộ mượt mà ở độ phân giải cao.

Dấu chứng nhận 4k Gaming lên tới 120fps Dấu chứng nhận Tốc độ Làm mới Thay đổi Dấu chứng nhận Chế độ Độ trễ Thấp Tự động Dấu chứng nhận Kênh Trả về Âm thanh Nâng cao

Một con phố được chiếu sáng màu hồng với con robot tương lai, hiện lên trên hình ảnh là một máy chơi game console. Bên dưới là hai hình cận cảnh con robot, hình bên trái bị mờ cho thấy chế độ VRR tắt và hình bên phải sắc nét cho thấy hình ảnh với VRR.

*Thời gian phát hành các bản cập nhật firmware cho Dolby Vision® HDR ở 4K 120Hz để chơi game sẽ thay đổi tùy theo mẫu máy.
*4K 120Hz chỉ được hỗ trợ trên các mẫu QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 QNED Mini LED.
*VRR chỉ được hỗ trợ trên mẫu QNED90."

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM

HGiG

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với HDR.

Là một thành viên của HGiG, LG làm việc với một số tên tuổi lớn nhất trong lĩnh vực trò chơi, từ nhà phát triển đến các công ty, để đảm bảo trải nghiệm HDR hàng đầu với LG QNED Mini LED. Điều này có nghĩa là bạn có thể thưởng thức các trò chơi HDR mới nhất với tính hiện thực và ngập tràn tối đa.

Ảnh động, một ngôi nhà nhỏ và một cái cây trên một dải đất nhỏ ở giữa hồ xung quanh là nhiều cây cao trụi lá, với dòng chữ 'Có HGIG' ở phía trên bên phải trông sáng hơn và chất lượng hình ảnh tốt hơn so với không có HGiG.

*HGiG là một nhóm các công ty tình nguyện từ các ngành công nghiệp trò chơi và màn hình TV cùng nhau soạn ra và cung cấp các hướng dẫn công khai để cải thiện trải nghiệm chơi game của người tiêu dùng theo định dạng HDR.
*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để có thể hiểu tính năng rõ hơn.

Quan hệ đối tác với các công ty hàng đầu trong ngành

Hợp tác để chơi game.

Với công nghệ mới nhất và quan hệ đối tác với những gã khổng lồ trong ngành Xbox, Google Stadia và Twitch, LG QNED Mini LED mang đến tất cả các yếu tố cần thiết cho trải nghiệm chơi game tuyệt vời, cho dù bạn đang chơi hay phát trực tuyến.

*Đối tác được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

Nơi Bán Sản Phẩm

Có hai nút. Nút thứ nhất, "NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM", dẫn tới trang hiển thị địa điểm để mua sản phẩm và nút còn lại, "CHỌN SẢN PHẨM QLED", dẫn tới trang liệt kê các sản phẩm QLED.

