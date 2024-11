Replacement Unit or Parts may be new or remanufactured service exchanges that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability.

The LG warranty does not cover any of the following actions:

a) Periodic check ups, maintenance and repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.

b) Cost relating to transport, removal or installation of the product.

c) Misuse, including failure to use the product for its normal purposes or incorrect installation.

d) Damage caused by Lightning, Water, Fire, Acts of God, War, Public Disturbances, incorrect mains voltage, improper or insufficient ventilation or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of LG.

The LG manufacturer warranty is only valid when accompanied by the original invoice, sales receipt or confirmation from LGE UK of the warranty period.



If the serial number is defaced, missing or illegible, the warranty with LGE UK is null and void. In this case you should contact the dealer from whom the product was purchased.

During the repair process it is possible that any stored data may be lost so it is strongly recommended that you backup any important data and media files before requesting a service. LG will not be responsible for any data corruption or loss however so caused during the repair process or failure of the customer to ensure that all data is properly backed up.