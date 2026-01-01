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Dịch vụ giao hàng LG

Dịch vụ giao hàng LG

Không chỉ là thiết bị, LG mang đến
sự an tâm trọn vẹn về dịch vụ

Trải nghiệm khởi đầu với sản phẩm LG của bạn trở nên dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết.

Từ giao hàng, lắp đặt, chúng tôi đảm bảo mọi quy trình được thực hiện chuyên nghiệp và đáng tin cậy.

Cam kết từ LG

Khách hàng là trọng tâm

Khách hàng là trọng tâm

Từ giao hàng, lắp đặt đến hậu mãi, chúng tôi tối ưu từng trải nghiệm để mang lại sự thuận tiện tối đa cho bạn.

An tâm tuyệt đối

An tâm tuyệt đối

Đội ngũ chuyên gia LG vận chuyển sản phẩm của bạn một cách cẩn trọng và chuyên nghiệp.

Dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp

Dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp

Mỗi sản phẩm đều được bảo trì, chăm sóc bằng công cụ và quy trình chuyên biệt.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Dịch vụ lắp đặt sẵn sàng theo yêu cầu, đảm bảo trải nghiệm liền mạch.

Giao hàngLắp đặtLG Best CareCâu hỏi thường gặp (FAQ)

Phạm vi giao hàng

Tất cả đơn hàng đều được vận chuyển miễn phí. 

LG chỉ giao hàng trong phạm vi đất liền, không giao khu vực đảo, huyện đảo.

Thời gian giao hàng

Thời gian giao hàng toàn quốc: Từ 3-7 ngày kể từ khi đơn hàng được xác nhận.

Phạm vi lắp đặt

Lắp đặt TV LG

TV

 

Lắp đặt treo tường

  • Bao gồm giao hàng, mở hộp, lắp đặt chắc chắn tại vị trí chỉ định bằng giá treo tường.
  • Thực hiện cài đặt: dò kênh tự động (nếu có anten kỹ thuật số), thiết lập kênh và kết nối WiFi.
  • Hoàn tất bằng việc thu dọn toàn bộ bao bì.

 

Lắp đặt để bàn

  • Bao gồm giao hàng, mở hộp, lắp ráp chân đế và bố trí tại vị trí chỉ định.
  • Hỗ trợ cài đặt tương tự như trên và thu dọn bao bì sau khi hoàn tất.
Lắp đặt tủ lạnh LG

Tủ lạnh

 

Lắp đặt cơ bản

  • Bao gồm giao hàng, mở hộp và bố trí tại vị trí mong muốn.
  • Cân chỉnh thiết bị, tháo bỏ vật liệu bảo vệ, lắp ráp các bộ phận (khay, ngăn kéo).
  • Kết nối nguồn điện và hệ thống ThinQ® (nếu có), kiểm tra vận hành.
Lắp đặt Styler LG

LG Styler

 

Lắp đặt cơ bản

  • Giao hàng, mở hộp, lắp đặt tại vị trí chỉ định.
  • Tháo bỏ khóa và vật liệu bảo vệ, lắp ráp phụ kiện (kệ, khay nước).
  • Kết nối nguồn điện và hệ thống ThinQ® (nếu có), kiểm tra vận hành
Lắp đặt máy giặt LG

Máy giặt

 

Lắp đặt cơ bản

  • Giao hàng, mở hộp, lắp đặt tại vị trí mong muốn.
  • Cân chỉnh thiết bị, tháo khóa vận chuyển, lắp ráp phụ kiện.
  • Kết nối điện, cấp thoát nước, kết nối ThinQ® (nếu có) và chạy thử.
Lắp đặt máy rửa bát LG

Máy rửa bát

 

Lắp đặt cơ bản

  • Giao hàng, mở hộp, lắp đặt tại vị trí chỉ định.
  • Lắp ráp các bộ phận cần thiết (giá đỡ, khay), kết nối điện và hệ thống nước.
  • Kết nối ThinQ® (nếu có) và kiểm tra vận hành.
Lắp đặt màn hình LG

Màn hình

 

Lắp đặt để bàn

Bao gồm lắp ráp chân đế và bố trí tại vị trí sử dụng.

Laptop LG

PC-Laptop

 

Không hỗ trợ lắp đặt

Máy lọc khí LG

Máy lọc khí

 

Không hỗ trợ lắp đặt

Lắp đặt TV LG
Lắp đặt tủ lạnh LG
Lắp đặt Styler LG
Lắp đặt máy giặt LG
Lắp đặt máy rửa bát LG
Lắp đặt màn hình LG
Laptop LG
Máy lọc khí LG

Dịch vụ lắp đặt bổ sung

Để biết thêm thông tin chi tiết về các dịch vụ lắp đặt khác, vui lòng tham khảo tại đây.

LG Best Care

Dịch vụ chăm sóc khách hàng chính hãng LG Best care với nhiều tiện ích vượt trội, bao gồm Premier Care, Evening Care+, và Ontime Care.

Evening Care+

Evening Care+

Dịch vụ sửa chữa ngoài giờ hành chính

Khách hàng được chăm sóc tận tình, chu đáo và đáng tin cậy.

Tìm hiểu thêm
Bright Care

Bright Care

Tìm hiểu thêm

Câu hỏi thường gặp (FAQ)

Vui lòng tham khảo nội dung FAQ Giao hàng & Lắp đặt trên trang Hỗ trợ hiện tại.

Khám phá các dòng TV & thiết bị âm thanh
TV & Audio

Khám phá các dòng TV & thiết bị âm thanh.

Mua ngay
Khám phá các dòng tủ lạnh
Tủ lạnh

Khám phá các dòng tủ lạnh.

Mua ngay
Khám phá các dòng máy giặt
Máy giặt

Khám phá các dòng máy giặt.

Mua ngay
Khám phá các dòng điều hòa LG
Điều hòa

Khám phá các dòng điều hòa.

Mua ngay

Trở thành thành viên LG

Đăng nhậpĐăng ký

Ưu đãi thành viên mới

Nhận ưu đãi 5% cho đơn hàng đầu tiên khi bạn tham gia

Chương trình
trả góp

Hỗ trợ trả góp 0% lãi suất

Miễn phí giao hàng
và lắp đặt

Giao hàng và hỗ trợ lắp đặt miễn phí (Xem chính sách mua hàng để biết thêm chi tiết)

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Nhận hỗ trợ
    Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
    Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
    Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
    • Bước 1
      Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
    • Bước 2
      Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
    • Bước 3
      Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
    Quy định chung:

    • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

    • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

    • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

    • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

    • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

    • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

    • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

    • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

     