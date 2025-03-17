Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Dãy núi có khung hình TV xung quanh là một cách sáng tạo để làm nổi bật kích thước màn hình TV lớn. Có nhãn 100 inch.

Kích thước TV nào phù hợp với không gian
của bạn?

Chọn trải nghiệm xem đắm chìm hơn với LG TV siêu lớn. Thưởng thức nội dung từ phim ảnh, thể thao và cả trò chơi với chất lượng hình ảnh sống động nhất có thể trên màn hình siêu lớn.¹

Màn hình càng lớn, trải nghiệm càng
đắm chìm

Với những tiến bộ trong công nghệ TV, màn hình có độ phân giải cao ngày nay thậm chí còn cho phép bạn tận hưởng sự đắm chìm tương tự ở khoảng cách ngắn hơn mà không làm giảm chất lượng hình ảnh.¹

Phòng khách khác nhau, mọi người thưởng thức TV siêu lớn theo cách khác nhau. Trong phòng này, mọi người đang xem thể thao. Trong phòng khác, mọi người đang xem phim. Trong căn phòng cuối cùng, một trò chơi điện tử đang hiển thị trên màn hình.

Làm thế nào để biết kích thước TV phù hợp?

Chọn LG TV siêu lớn có kích thước phù hợp.² ³ ⁴

Loạt hướng dẫn cho thấy kích thước TV lý tưởng thay đổi ra sao so với khoảng cách xem tính từ TV. Hiển thị các thay đổi từ 2,3 M sang 3 M.

Với khoảng cách xem chỉ 3 m, bạn có thể mua TV 100 inch

Tìm TV có kích thước phù hợp. Nhân kích thước TV bằng cm với 1,2 để đo khoảng cách xem. Với những tiến bộ trong công nghệ hình ảnh, ngay cả căn phòng nhỏ giờ đây cũng có thể tận hưởng màn hình lớn.

Hiệp hội Kỹ sư Điện ảnh và Truyền hình: Khoảng cách rạp phim được khuyến nghị (40°)

Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Làm thế nào để đo khoảng cách xem?

• Tính kích thước TV bằng cách đo chiều dài đường chéo màn hình bằng cm.

• Dựa trên góc xem 40 độ, nhân kích thước TV với 1,2 để tìm khoảng cách xem TV thích hợp. 

Tại sao nên chọn LG TV siêu lớn?

Tận hưởng sự đắm chìm với chất lượng được nâng cấp

LG TV được hỗ trợ bởi Bộ xử lý AI alpha có thể nâng cấp nội dung và âm thanh có độ phân giải thấp để cung cấp hình ảnh và âm thanh chất lượng cao trên

màn hình Siêu lớn.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Chọn trong số nhiều loại TV siêu lớn

Chúng tôi có dòng LG TV đa dạng. Mỗi TV siêu lớn đều có thiết kế thanh mảnh, đảm bảo hòa hợp với không gian của bạn dù cho kích thước màn hình lớn.¹ ³ ⁵

Phòng khách khác nhau có LG TV siêu lớn treo tường khác nhau. Trong mỗi căn phòng này, TV siêu lớn được ghép nối với LG Soundbar.

Khám phá chiếc TV màn hình lớn hoàn hảo dành cho bạn

Dễ dàng so sánh từng tính năng để chọn chiếc TV phù hợp nhất.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Tính năng OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG QNED85
QNED85
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG QNED92
QNED92
Kích thước Tới 97 inch (97,83,77,65 inch) Tới 97 inch (97,83,77,65 inch) Tới 100 inch (100,86,75,65 inch) Tới 85 inch (85, 75, 65 inch)
Màn hình LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Bộ xử lý Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 8 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 8 Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Tìm hiểu thêm Tìm hiểu thêm Tìm hiểu thêm

Mẹo chọn TV thông thái

 

Chất lượng hình ảnh TV tốt là bao nhiêu? >

 

TV phong cách nào tốt nhất dành cho bạn? >

 

AI TV nâng tầm Smart TV bằng cách nào? >

 

Khám phá toàn bộ hướng dẫn mua TV >

¹Hình màn hình mô phỏng.

 

²Mối quan hệ giữa kích thước TV và khoảng cách/góc nhìn dựa trên vùng nhìn thấy của mắt người.

 

³Các tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model và kích thước màn hình. Vui lòng xem từng trang sản phẩm để biết thông số kỹ thuật chi tiết.

 

⁴Khoảng cách rạp phim được khuyến nghị bởi tạp chí đánh giá Thiết bị điện tử ở Bắc Mỹ (RTings.com) và Hiệp hội Kỹ sư Điện ảnh và Truyền hình.

 

⁵Khả năng hỗ trợ tính năng này có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 