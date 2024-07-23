Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tivi LG OLED evo C2 48 inch 4K Smart TV Gaming TV | OLED48C2

OLED48C2PSA

Hình ảnh phía trước
Hình ảnh được sử dụng trong phần tổng quan sản phẩm dưới đây mang tính chất đại diện. Tham khảo bộ sưu tập hình ảnh ở đầu trang để biết được hình ảnh chính xác.
Giải thưởng CES 2022 Innovation

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG C2

Được vinh danh trong hạng mục Gaming 1.
Logo T3 Tốt nhất CES 2022.

T3 Tốt nhất CES 2022

LG 42C2

"Khả năng xử lý hình ảnh tiên tiến nhất của LG khiến mọi thứ trông đẹp tuyệt vời trên màn hình 4K."

Logo TechRadar.

TechRadar

LG 65C2

"C2 trưng bày tất cả những gì chúng ta yêu thích về công nghệ OLED." (04/2022)

What Hi-Fi? Logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65C2

"C2 là nhà vô địch về hiệu suất của năm 2022..." (05/2022)

Logo HDTVTest.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

42C2 mang đến chất lượng hình ảnh tổng thể tốt nhất trong phân khúc có kích thước 40 đến 43 inch.

Logo AVForums.

AVForums

LG 65C2

khả năng xử lý video và chất lượng hình ảnh đã có một bước tiến rõ ràng nhờ bộ xử lý AI a9 Thế hệ 5

Logo T3.

T3

LG 65C2

"OLED TV tốt nhất cho hầu hết mọi người trong năm 2022." (04/2022)

Logo Trusted Reviews.

Trusted Reviews

LG 65C2

C2 đặt ra một điểm mốc ấn tượng cho các sản phẩm OLED năm 2022 noi theo.

Logo AVForums.

AVForums

LG 42C2

LG C2 42 inch có lẽ là TV màn hình nhỏ tốt nhất trên thị trường

Logo Red Dot Design.

Red Dot Design

LG 77C2

Logo iF Design.

iF Design

LG 77C2, LG 65C2

Cánh cửa dẫn bạn đến một thế giới tươi sáng mới.

Tăng cường độ sáng

OLED tỏa sáng rực rỡ.

Nâng cao vẻ đẹp sống động của điểm ảnh tự sáng trên LG OLED. Tăng cường độ sáng đưa kỹ thuật tinh chỉnh bằng bộ xử lý AI α9 thế hệ 5 lên một tầm cao mới, cho độ sáng cao hơn tới 20%2. Giờ đây, hình ảnh trở nên sắc nét hơn với hiệu quả ánh sáng vượt trội.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Bộ xử lý AI α9 Thế hệ 5

Vẻ đẹp kết hợp trí tuệ.

Trí tuệ đằng sau vẻ đẹp. Tiếp theo những tiến bộ về thuật toán học sâu, Bộ xử lý AI α9 Thế hệ 5 của LG sử dụng tính năng Nâng cao tiền cảnh và hậu cảnh để tối đa hóa trường độ sâu nhằm mang đến chất lượng hình ảnh chân thật nổi bật.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Độ tương phản vô hạn

Tối lung linh, sáng rực rỡ.

Do không có đèn nền làm tràn sáng, những pixel tự phát sáng tạo ra sắc độ đen sâu nhất cho độ tương phản rõ nét của mỗi tia sáng. Hình ảnh được hiển thị rõ ràng hơn, để có thể nhìn ra những chi tiết tinh tế mà bình thường mắt ta hay bỏ qua.

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Chi tiết tạo nên màu sắc

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro hoàn toàn mới giúp cải thiện hình ảnh một cách sâu sắc hơn. Trước đây, nó chỉ nâng cấp khung hình. Giờ đây, kỹ thuật này được thực hiện trên 5000 khối hình để có HDR sống động hơn đến từng chi tiết.

*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Âm thanh vòm tràn ngập

Chìm đắm vào khung cảnh sống động

Bộ xử lý AI α9 thế hệ 5 kết hợp âm thanh 2 kênh thành âm thanh kênh 7.1.2 ảo. Cảm nhận hành động và sự hỗn mang xung quanh khi bạn chìm vào thế giới trò chơi của mình.

Chìm đắm vào khung cảnh sống động

ThinQ AI & webOS

TV dành riêng cho bạn.

Bạn cần cảm hứng cho những tối xem phim? ThinQ sẽ đưa ra gợi ý dựa trên sở thích của bạn. Thiết lập hồ sơ cho mọi người trong nhà để nhanh chóng xem tiếp loạt phim truyền hình yêu thích và nhận các bản cập nhật thể thao và tin tức phù hợp.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi theo quốc gia.
**Các menu được hiển thị có thể khác khi phát hành.
***Khả năng sử dụng tính năng Voice command có thể khác nhau tùy theo dòng sản phẩm và quốc gia

Màn hình mỏng tinh tế

Cảnh quan tối giản.

Với đường viền hẹp, hãy đắm mình hoàn toàn trong hình ảnh mà không gì có thể làm lệch hướng tầm nhìn của bạn3. Thiết kế mỏng đến khó tin4 hòa hợp liền mạch với ngôi nhà của bạn cùng Chân đỡ Gallery và Chân đỡ đặt trên sàn đầy phong cách.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Một chiếc LG OLED C2 được treo trên tường trong phòng khách với cây cối, một chồng sách và một chiếc tủ phong cách cổ điển. Một chiếc LG OLED C2 được treo trên tường trong một căn phòng trang trí tối giản bên cạnh một kệ bày đồ trang trí đơn sắc. Hình ảnh mặt bên của đế LG OLED C2. LG OLED C2 trên chân đỡ TV trong phòng khách đầy màu sắc bên cạnh một chồng sách. LG OLED C2 trên chân đỡ TV trong một căn phòng có tông màu đất nung bên cạnh hai chiếc ghế phòng ăn bằng da với một chiếc ghế để chân rất hợp và thảm dệt.

*Hỗ trợ Chân đỡ Gallery với các mẫu 65C2 và 55C2.
**Hỗ trợ Chân đỡ để sàn với các mẫu 48C2 và 42C2.

Đa dạng kích thước

Thêm sự lựa chọn, thêm hoàn hảo

Dù bạn cần màn hình để chơi game hay xem phim tại nhà, với kích thước từ 42 inch đến 83 inch, bạn sẽ tìm được lựa chọn lý tưởng cho mình.

Thêm sự lựa chọn, thêm hoàn hảo

Trải nghiệm điện ảnh đích thực

Giờ đây bạn là nhân vật chính.

Dolby Vision IQ và Dolby Atmos kết hợp với nhau để mang lại cảm giác chân thực tuyệt vời. Trải nghiệm không gian giải trí với âm thanh sống động và hình ảnh phi thường.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Giờ đây bạn là nhân vật chính.

Giải trí

Tất cả nội dung yêu thích của bạn đã sẵn sàng.

Sẵn sàng cho buổi tối xem phim của bạn. Tìm bất kỳ nội dung gì để xem với các ứng dụng phát trực tuyến sẵn có. Với Netflix5, Amazon Prime6, và Apple TV+7, luôn có nội dung thú vị dành cho bạn.

TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Tất cả nội dung yêu thích của bạn đã sẵn sàng.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng được cung cấp ở mỗi quốc gia hoặc vùng lãnh thổ có thể khác nhau.
**Cần đăng ký riêng cho các dịch vụ OTT.

Chơi game đỉnh cao

Cỗ máy mạnh mẽ giành chiến thắng

Nâng tầm cuộc chơi của bạn với chiếc TV đầu tiên hỗ trợ Dolby Vision Gaming 4K ở 120Hz để chơi game mượt mà và chân thực hơn. Với thời gian phản hồi 1ms, khả năng tương thích NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium và hỗ trợ VRR, ngay cả hành động cực nhanh cũng hiển thị rõ ràng và chính xác.
TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Cỗ máy mạnh mẽ giành chiến thắng

*VRR là thông số kỹ thuật được chứng nhận bởi HDMI 2.1

Đóng gói nhẹ nhàng, bảo vệ hành tinh.
Sự bền vững

Được sản xuất với tư tưởng vì hành tinh.

Ủng hộ sáng kiến xanh của LG, OLED được thiết kế thân thiện hơn với môi trường. Được tạo ra từ ít bộ phận hơn, không chứa chất nguy hiểm và đóng gói với bao bì vừa đủ để đảm bảo vận chuyển an toàn – hộp các tông có thể tái chế. OLED có khả năng tiết kiệm năng lượng giúp giảm phát thải carbon khi xem và thậm chí còn sở hữu tỷ lệ tái chế cao khi đến thời điểm thải bỏ.

Được sản xuất với tư tưởng vì hành tinh. SỨ MỆNH CỦA CHÚNG TÔI ĐỐI VỚI HÀNH TINH

*Chỉ 65G2 được hiển thị trong hình ảnh để làm ví dụ. Tất cả các mẫu LG OLED 2022 đều có bao bì thân thiện với môi trường.

1.Giải thưởng CES Innovation dựa trên tài liệu mô tả gửi cho ban giám khảo. CTA không kiểm tra tính chính xác của bất kỳ hồ sơ nào gửi đến hoặc bất kỳ tuyên bố nào đưa ra và không kiểm tra sản phẩm nhận được giải thưởng.
2.So sánh dựa trên thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG về các số đo Màu trắng toàn phần của TV LG OLED, không bao gồm dòng OLED evo. Cải tiến Tăng cường độ sáng không áp dụng cho 48/42C2.
3.Cáp có thể lộ ra ngoài tùy vào môi trường lắp đặt.
4.Tùy vào môi trường lắp đặt, có thể có khoảng trống nhỏ giữa TV và tường.
5.Cần đăng ký thành viên của dịch vụ truyền phát trực tuyến Netflix.
6.Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả các logo liên quan là thương hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các chi nhánh của Amazon. Áp dụng phí thành viên Amazon Prime và/hoặc Prime Video. Xem primevideo.com/terms để biết chi tiết.
7.Cần đăng ký Apple TV+. Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là các nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
8.Dịch vụ được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.

Thông số chính

  • Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α9 AI 4K Gen5

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Tương thích với G-Sync (Nvidia)

  • Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    14.9

Tất cả thông số

HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ)

  • Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ)

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α9 AI 4K Gen5

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Có (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Lựa chọn thể loại AI

    Có (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Điều chỉnh độ sáng AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Chế độ hình ảnh

    9 chế độ (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    Pixel Dimming

GAMING

  • Tương thích với G-Sync (Nvidia)

  • Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer

    Có (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì)

  • Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

  • Gray Scale

  • Invert Colors

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

  • Kích thước TV bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 650 x 251

  • Kích thước đóng gói (WxHxD, mm)

    1220 x 745 x 203

  • Kích thước chân đế TV (WxD, mm)

    838 x 251

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    14.9

  • Trọng lượng TV bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    18

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (kg)

    20.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • WiSA Ready

    Có (Tới 2.1 kênh)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Đầu ra âm thanh đồng thời

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Có (2 Way Playback)

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth

    Có (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Homekit

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Airplay2

  • Art Gallery

  • Hệ điều hành (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

  • Family Settings

  • ThinQ

  • Home Dashboard

  • Tương thích USP Camera

