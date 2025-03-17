Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Streaming Week Đặc điểm nổi bật webOS là gì? Màn hình chính và ứng dụng Giải trí và gaming

Bắt đầu giải trí

Trải nghiệm những điều thiết yếu trong cuộc sống trên LG TV. Từ giáo dục đến mua sắm, chơi game và thể dục, mọi thứ chỉ đơn giản như thao tác chuyển kênh.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.

Hai màn hình TV đặt cạnh nhau. Một màn hình hiển thị màn hình chính Boosteroid và một màn hình hiển thị màn hình chính GeForce NOW.

Chơi game trên đám mây toàn cầu

Trải nghiệm muôn vàn trò chơi

Mọi thứ game thủ cần đều ở cùng một nơi. Từ phím tắt, trò chơi yêu thích, dịch vụ Chơi trên đám mây như GeForce NOW, Boosteroid, cho đến điều khiển thiết bị đầu vào, v.v., tất cả từ màn hình trò chơi.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.
**Cần có gói đăng ký riêng và sản phẩm liên quan cho GeForce NOW và Boosteriod.
***Có thể cần có kết nối tay cầm game.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Hướng dẫn viên thể dục của
riêng bạn

Cho dù bạn thích tập yoga hay thậm chí là thiền, hãy tìm những bài tập thú vị và hiệu quả trên LG TV Fitness Space.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.
***Có thể cần gói đăng ký riêng và các sản phẩm liên quan.

Learning

Kiến thức trong tầm tay

Một cậu bé xem Pinkfong trên LG TV treo tường trong không gian phòng khách có đồ chơi trẻ em.

Pinkfong

Hát, chơi và học cùng Baby Shark và gia đình trên nền tảng giáo dục vui nhộn Pinkfong.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.
***Cần có gói đăng ký riêng và sản phẩm liên quan cho Pinkfong và ABC mouse.

Một cậu bé ngồi trên sàn và xem nội dung giáo dục trên ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Với hơn 10.000 hoạt động Learning dành cho trẻ em từ 2 đến 8 tuổi, ABCmouse giúp khơi dậy niềm yêu thích

học tập suốt đời.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.
***Cần có gói đăng ký riêng và sản phẩm liên quan cho Pinkfong và ABC mouse.

Chương trình truyền hình yêu thích đang chờ bạn

 

Các dịch vụ phát trực tuyến và ứng dụng TV thú vị nhất trên LG TV

của bạn.

Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 