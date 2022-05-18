Things to Consider When Replacing Your Old, Costly HVAC System

How many of these signs are you experiencing? If you are experiencing several of the signs from the checklist, it might be time for you to consider replacing the HVAC system. In particular, if operating costs are continuously increasing, it is time to make a decision.



If you want to reduce the HVAC operating costs by replacing your old, system, it is essential to check whether your candidate system is an inverter system or not. We often hear that the cost of an inverter HVAC system is slightly more expensive than the constant speed system, but improved system efficiency will eventually offset the initial investment costs. This is because inverter technology offers unparalleled performance, efficiency, reliability, and durability over traditional compressors.





◼ Reduced Energy Consumption

Compared to conventional fixed-speed compressors, a variable-speed operation of the inverter reduces energy consumption significantly. Inverter technology is particularly efficient at low operations loads, while maintaining the desired temperature level.

With LG’s ultimate inverter compressor, you could go even further to reduce your energy cost by leveraging diverse innovative technologies such as HiPOR™ and Smart Oil Management



Problems related to oil return have long plagued HVAC systems, holding solutions back and keeping them from reaching their full potential. HiPOR™ solves this problem by returning oil directly to the compressor, helping resolve one of the most fundamental HVAC inefficiencies.

LG's Smart Oil Management feature uses sensors to check the compressor’s oil balance in real-time, reducing unnecessary oil recovery operations. The advanced system employs an oil balancing and returns algorithm which works in tandem with the sensor to reduce power consumption.





◼ Strong Climate Control Performance

Inverter compressors allow HVAC systems to reach the desired temperature faster. Once the desired temperature has been met, the variable-speed inverter compressors adjust to maintain the target temperature precisely without fluctuation. This will save overall energy usage, in comparison to constant speed compressors that only run at 0% or 100% power.





◼ Improved Durability

More durable structures and components translate to fewer maintenance efforts and a longer lifespan for the motor, which eventually lowers operating costs as well. LG's inverter compressor has an enhanced bearing system with PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) – an advanced material normally used in airplane engines – this efficient infrastructure allows the system to operate within sustained periods of time without any oil.





◼ Reliable Heating Performance

Inverter compressors can provide reliable heating even in harsh temperatures using a wide range of operations. In addition, LG’s advanced Vapor Injection technology employs the latest two-stage compression approach to provide efficient heating in cold environments without increasing the power bill.

◼ Quiet Operation

An exhausted HVAC system can become a daily irritation, when a noisy motor is constantly switching on and off. LG’s inverter compressors, however, are optimally designed to operate at low noise levels.





Up until this point, we have discussed the advantages of an inverter HVAC system and why it is a great option to invest in. LG HVAC presents a full lineup with inverter systems ranging from VRF, single split, multi-split, and packaged units to chillers. However, this advanced inverter technology is not the only thing that makes LG HVAC solutions special. Let’s consider other innovations that make LG solutions efficient in cost savings.