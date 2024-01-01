About Cookies on This Site

LG BECON cloud

LG BECON cloud is a cloud-based air solution care system, monitoring LG System Air-conditioner and HVAC in real-time to maintain the optimal operation condition and identify any issues in advance.

Inquire to Buy

LG BECON cloud, top with Wi-Fi icon, extends from the center to the VRF system, monitoring service, and two smart devices with red dotted lines.

Remote Monitoring for Smart Management

Four small clockwise icons, GHP, Chiller, THERMA V, and VRF, are circled around the smart device displaying LG BECON cloud.

All-day Remote Monitoring

The LG BECON cloud is an all-day monitoring platform,

compatible with multiple LG facilities.

alt="The graph, hour on the x-axis and degree on the y-axis, peaked at an abnormal value of over 60 degrees with a red warning icon on the top right."

Error Detection

LG BECON cloud detects abnormal behaviors of products

anytime and anywhere through real-time analysis.

LG MULTI V i and LG Air to Water Heat Pumps Monobloc are laid side by side, badged with a red repair icon on the top right.

Immediate Care Service

When LG BECON cloud detects an issue, engineers are dispatched for efficient repair based on the big data analysis.

Benefits with LG BECON cloud

Unrestrictive

Facilities are monitored without time or location restrictions, ensuring maximum convenience for users.

Effective

Time and cost are reduced by dispatching engineers after preemptively detecting potential issues.

Real-time

Facilities are interconnected to enable real-time risk detection and analytical diagnosis.

Related Products

LG VRF System, rectangular shape, is displayed.

VRF System >

LG Air to Water Hear Pumps, rectangular shape equipped with two fans on the left side, top and bottom, is displayed.

Air to Water Heat Pumps >

LG Chiller, equipped with a control panel and several gray cylindrical pipes, is displayed.

Chiller >

* Connectivity can be varied by each product

