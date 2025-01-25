About Cookies on This Site

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5PJ-A

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

(2)
front view
The ultra narrow bezel provides immersive images continuously.

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
VL5PJ consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5PJ includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.
The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VL5PJ can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

Alt text

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Daisy Chain Capability

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

Alt text

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Alt text

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Alt text

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

Alt text

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Weight (Head)

    17.8Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    21.9Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1198 x 756 x 247mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    YES

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    110W

  • Max.

    120W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    70W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    IP5X tested

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

