65” UH5E Series Display Screen

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
24,883,200
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit(typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
68%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Life time(Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input - Digital (HDMI)
Yes(3), HDCP2.2
-
Input - Digital (DP)
Yes(1), HDCP2.2
-
Input - Digital (DVI-D)
Yes(1)
-
Input - Analog (RGB)
Yes
-
Input - Audio In
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control (RJ45(LAN))
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control (IR IN)
Yes(1)
-
Input - Pixel Sensor
Yes
-
Input - USB
Yes(2), USB2.0
-
Input - SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)
Yes
-
Output - HDMI Out
Yes
-
Output - DP Out
Yes(1), SST, input : HDMI1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS
-
Output - Audio Out
Yes(1, Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
Output - Externel Speaker Out
Yes(1, L/R), 6Ω
-
Output - External Control (RS232C OUT)
Yes(1), 4 pin phone-jack
-
Output - External Control (RJ45(LAN))
Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
12.1mm(T), 12.6mm(R/L), 15.7mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1458.6mm x 848.9mm x 40.1mm
-
Weight(Head)
26.0Kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
27.4Kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)
1458.6mm x 915.8mm x 313.9mm
-
Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)
28.1Kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
1561mm x 971mm x 190mm
-
Packed Weight
32.5Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Internal Memory
8GB(System 4GB + Available 3.6GB)
-
HW - Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
HW - Wi-Fi (Dongle ready)
Yes
-
HW - Sensor (Temperature Sensor)
Yes
-
HW - Sensor (Auto Brightness sensor)
Yes
-
HW - Sensor (Pixel sensor)
Yes
-
HW - Sensor (Proximity Sensor)
Yes
-
HW - Sensor (Gyro Sensor)
Yes
-
HW - Sensor (Current Sensor)
Yes
-
HW - Power Indicator
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
Yes
-
HW - FAN
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
webOS 4.0
-
SW - Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback)
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling)
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS (Group Manager)
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
Yes
-
SW - Image Customization (Booting Logo)
Yes
-
SW - Image Customization (No Signal)
Yes
-
SW - Content Sync. (RS-232C)
Yes
-
SW - Content Sync. (Local Network)
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen (PIP)
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen (PBP)
Yes(4)
-
SW - Screen Share
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
Yes(2)
-
SW - Play via URL
Yes
-
SW - OSD Rotation
Yes
-
SW - Lock mode
Yes(Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, SoftAP, Screen Share)
-
SW - Content Rotation
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
Yes(Max. 15x15)
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
Yes(RS-232C, Network, USB)
-
SW - Firmware Update by Network
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
Yes(Ver. 1.4)
-
SW - ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Control Compatibility (Crestron Connected)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (DPM)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (On/Off Schedule)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (Holiday Schedule)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (Power on Status)
Standby, PWR, LST
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (Energy Saving)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (Smart Energy Saving)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (PM mode)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (Wake on LAN)
Yes
-
SW - Power Mgmt. (Power on Delay)
Yes
-
SW - Daylight Saving Time
Yes
-
SW - Beacon
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ.
140
-
Power Consumption - Max.
200
-
Power Consumption - BTU (British Thermal Unit)
478
-
Power Consumption - Smart Enegy Saving
98
-
Power Consumption - DPM
0.5W
-
Power Consumption - Power Off
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign - CMS
Yes(CMS)
-
SuperSign - Control
Yes(control/control+)
-
SuperSign - White Balance
Yes(Sensor Only)
-
SuperSign - Etc.
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Manual
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender,
-
Optional
Speaker(SP-5200), Stand(ST-651T),Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
Yes
-
Manual& Software
