65” UH5E Series Display Screen

65UH5E-B

65” UH5E Series Display Screen

(1)

Vibrant Colors, Powerful Performance Bring Content

With superb picture quality and cutting-edge processing power, the UH5E series delivers a value-added visual experience without the need for peripherals. It delivers vivid content with no reflections, even under bright lights, enhancing its ability to capture the attention of passersby.
Superior Picture Quality

True Color, Immersive View

The UHD resolution delivers more detailed and vivid content without distortion, with four times higher definition than FHD. The UH5E series ensures stable UHD video playback by supporting HEVC(High Efficiency Video Coding)
Superior Picture Quality

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can easily become frustrated by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH5E series has resolved this problem by increasing the haze value up to 28％, enhancing content visibility and text readability
High Compatibility

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UH5E series has been certified Crestron Connected for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.
High Compatibility

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5E series has certified its compatibility with Cisco Spark Room Kits, a system that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time to set up the picture quality or to change input on incoming calls.
Easy Maintenance

Real-Time Monitoring & Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in realtime. It is available on internet-connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
Easy Maintenance

Real-time Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Easy Content Management

The embedded CMS allows you to create and edit content using internal or external sources as well as set playlists to play at the desired schedule without the need for a separate PC. Thanks to the intuitive GUI and a menu structure based on usage scenarios, content management has been made much easier.
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Simple Group Management

The embedded Group Manager makes a master display work as a server and manage other displays* connected on the same network. This way you can group and control multiple displays in your place of business and distribute playlists to them all at once, using input devices such as a remote control.
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. The overall cost of ownership is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Multi Screen Mode

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.

Wireless Solution

Wireless Solution

Body Copy can be up to 1000 characters.

Headline can be up to 150 characters.

Body Copy can be up to 1000 characters.

Content Sharing

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Real-time Promotion

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Wireless Access Point

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Alt text

* Network-based control

Alt text

* Using an HDMI cable connection

Alt text

* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

Alt text

* One master display can create a max. of 25 groups, and each group can consist of a max. of 12 slave displays.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD, RGB)

  • Pixels(H x V x 3)

    24,883,200

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit(typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    68%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.07 Billion

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time(Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input - Digital (HDMI)

    Yes(3), HDCP2.2

  • Input - Digital (DP)

    Yes(1), HDCP2.2

  • Input - Digital (DVI-D)

    Yes(1)

  • Input - Analog (RGB)

    Yes

  • Input - Audio In

    Yes(1)

  • Input - External Control (RS232C IN)

    Yes(1)

  • Input - External Control (RJ45(LAN))

    Yes(1)

  • Input - External Control (IR IN)

    Yes(1)

  • Input - Pixel Sensor

    Yes

  • Input - USB

    Yes(2), USB2.0

  • Input - SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)

    Yes

  • Output - HDMI Out

    Yes

  • Output - DP Out

    Yes(1), SST, input : HDMI1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS

  • Output - Audio Out

    Yes(1, Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • Output - Externel Speaker Out

    Yes(1, L/R), 6Ω

  • Output - External Control (RS232C OUT)

    Yes(1), 4 pin phone-jack

  • Output - External Control (RJ45(LAN))

    Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.1mm(T), 12.6mm(R/L), 15.7mm(B)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1458.6mm x 848.9mm x 40.1mm

  • Weight(Head)

    26.0Kg

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    27.4Kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1458.6mm x 915.8mm x 313.9mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)

    28.1Kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1561mm x 971mm x 190mm

  • Packed Weight

    32.5Kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

  • HW - Internal Memory

    8GB(System 4GB + Available 3.6GB)

  • HW - Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • HW - Wi-Fi (Dongle ready)

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor (Temperature Sensor)

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor (Auto Brightness sensor)

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor (Pixel sensor)

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor (Proximity Sensor)

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor (Gyro Sensor)

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor (Current Sensor)

    Yes

  • HW - Power Indicator

    Yes

  • HW - Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • HW - FAN

    Yes

  • SW - webOS ver.

    webOS 4.0

  • SW - Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback)

    Yes

  • SW - Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling)

    Yes

  • SW - Embedded CMS (Group Manager)

    Yes

  • SW - Fail over

    Yes

  • SW - Image Customization (Booting Logo)

    Yes

  • SW - Image Customization (No Signal)

    Yes

  • SW - Content Sync. (RS-232C)

    Yes

  • SW - Content Sync. (Local Network)

    Yes

  • SW - Multi-screen (PIP)

    Yes

  • SW - Multi-screen (PBP)

    Yes(4)

  • SW - Screen Share

    Yes

  • SW - Video Tag

    Yes(2)

  • SW - Play via URL

    Yes

  • SW - OSD Rotation

    Yes

  • SW - Lock mode

    Yes(Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, SoftAP, Screen Share)

  • SW - Content Rotation

    Yes

  • SW - Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • SW - Tile Mode Setting

    Yes(Max. 15x15)

  • SW - Setting Data Cloning

    Yes(RS-232C, Network, USB)

  • SW - Firmware Update by Network

    Yes

  • SW - SNMP

    Yes(Ver. 1.4)

  • SW - ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

    Yes

  • SW - Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • SW - Status Mailing

    Yes

  • SW - Control Manager

    Yes

  • SW - 3rd Party Control Compatibility (Crestron Connected)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (DPM)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (On/Off Schedule)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (Holiday Schedule)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (Power on Status)

    Standby, PWR, LST

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (Energy Saving)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (Smart Energy Saving)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (PM mode)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (Wake on LAN)

    Yes

  • SW - Power Mgmt. (Power on Delay)

    Yes

  • SW - Daylight Saving Time

    Yes

  • SW - Beacon

    Yes

  • SW - HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SW - SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • SW - webRTC

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption - Typ.

    140

  • Power Consumption - Max.

    200

  • Power Consumption - BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    478

  • Power Consumption - Smart Enegy Saving

    98

  • Power Consumption - DPM

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption - Power Off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign - CMS

    Yes(CMS)

  • SuperSign - Control

    Yes(control/control+)

  • SuperSign - White Balance

    Yes(Sensor Only)

  • SuperSign - Etc.

    Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Manual

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender,

  • Optional

    Speaker(SP-5200), Stand(ST-651T),Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

