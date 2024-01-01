About Cookies on This Site

A substantial black-colored LG Chiller unit commands attention in a machine-filled room, its presence accentuated by gray-tone pipes.

Professional Display Solutions for Control Rooms

Always ensure your critical information is displayed in the most effective, reliable and dynamic fashion. With LG displays you can be assured of seamless integration, high contrast and the best viewing angles.

Take back control of your viewing environment.

With unrivalled picture quality, effortless integration and a range of solutions with remote power capability and flexible panel configuration, LG is the go to choice for control room display scenarios. Whether its our cable-less LG LED Bloc solution with wireless data transfer and cable-less docking or our UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client cloud device solution, we have the innovation, flexibility and performance to ensure you never miss a single detail.

Versatile Control Room Solutions:

Network Operation Centers

With our innovative cable-less LG LED Bloc solution and UltraWide Thin Client cloud display solutions, immerse yourself with key information to ensure a seamless display for critical diverse information streams and data.

Feature Products:
LG LED Bloc
LG UltraWide All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device™

Traffic Control Rooms

See the big picture from almost every angle and with perfect color reproduction. Capture every detail and display information with ease from your busy network center.

Feature Products:
LG 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
LG UltraWide All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device™

Security Control Rooms

Surround yourself with crucial information using LG’s 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall and UltraWide All-in-one Thin Client Cloud display solution, enabling users to make immediate decisions with greater certainty.

Feature Products:
LG 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
LG UltraWide All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device™

Energy & Utility

Access key data effortlessly and with total peace of mind utilizing LG’s flexible and ultra reliable display solutions.

Feature Products:
LG 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
LG UltraWide All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device™

Command Control Room

With LG display solution’s low noise and heat emissions, high contrast capability and one of the broadest color spectrums, you can be assured you have the best depiction of crucial images for key staff in your mission critical command room setting.

Feature Products:
LG LED Bloc
LG UltraWide All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device™

LG Control Room Products

LG LED Bloc

LG LED Bloc is the innovative LED signage applying the wireless transmission technology. For resolutions up to 16:9 UHD, it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal and power. Its block assembly design makes the installation of LG LED Bloc easier than ever before.

FIND OUT MORE

0.44mm EVEN BEZEL VIDEO WALL

Making use of LG’s pioneering display technology, the 0.44 mm Even-Bezel Video Wall provides the perfection of a truly seamless view along with vivid color representation throughout the assembled large screen. Minimizing bezel visibility unlocks great opportunities in various markets, even in places that previously had avoided video walls due to the visible bezels.

FIND OUT MORE
LG UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device1

LG UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device

38” UltraWide™ QHD+ IPS Display all-in-one thin client featuring a resolution of 3840x1600. Also with a built-in HD webcam and integrated speakers to host various meetings and video conferences.

LG UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client Cloud Device FIND OUT MORE

On-demand Virtual Tour
Control Room

Virtual Tours

Digital connect 2024

LG Signage
Visual Planner

picture
