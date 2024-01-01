All-in-one Essential Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quick Maintenance
In case of failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be simply detached by the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.