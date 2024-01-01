About Cookies on This Site

8MP Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ712C-W

8MP Clinical Review Monitor

8MP IPS Display

8MP IPS Display

The superior detailed picture quality of the LG Clinical Monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch IPS 8MP display, the monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging applications.

*8MP(Mega Pixel): 4K
3840 x 2160

Accurate Color Representation

Accurate Color Representation

The 8MP IPS display not only enables detailed observation of previously hard-to-see regions but also displays multiple imaging applications. In particular, the LG surgical monitor provides brightness and sRGB over 99% to ensure accurate color reproduction in the surgery room.
DICOM Part 14 Compatible

DICOM Part 14 Compatible

In the medical field, monitors must display images accurately and consistently, especially for the gray scale tones that may vary even between two monitors of the same model. To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine):
Standard applied to the grayscale tone charcterstics of monitors used in the medical field.

Quick Response Time

Quick Response Time

Whenever scanning is performed after checking up, a lot of heavy information is created and it can be difficult to clearly get all of this information at once. Since the LG clinical review monitor supports a low input lag and quick response time.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.

Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the monitor's backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging, for consistently stable images during usage.
Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe protects eyes from fatigue by virtually eliminating flickering. The steady image helps doctors protect their vision and allows them to continue working as long as they want.
Reader Mode

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. LG's Reader Mode technology reduces blue light, protecting doctors' eyes from fatigue.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

CONNECTIVITY

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Hot Key

    NO

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    NO

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    NO

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Pathology Mode

    NO

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Machanical Power Switch

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Qubyx

    NO

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • RoHS

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • KGMP

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

