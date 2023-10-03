About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Shine Plus | Android powered, touchscreen, QWERTY keypad, 5MP camera, Wifi,

Specs

Reviews

Support

Shine Plus | Android powered, touchscreen, QWERTY keypad, 5MP camera, Wifi,

LG710

Shine Plus | Android powered, touchscreen, QWERTY keypad, 5MP camera, Wifi,

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide

Display

262 k 480*800 TFT 3.2" touchscreen

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

116 × 56 × 15.5 mm

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 4 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 400 hours

OS

Android™ 2.1

PET NAME

Shine Plus

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

Technology

3G HSPA 850/1900/2100 MHz ; 2G Bands 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

168g

Touchscreen

Yes

Vibration

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes

Google

Yes

Operating System

Andriod OS: Android 2.1 Google experience

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

IM SMS MMS

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

5

Camera features

Auto focus, Macro mode, White balance, Effects, Self-timer, Panorama, scenes

Internal Memory

512MB

External Memory

MicroSD™ memory expansion slot

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

What people are saying