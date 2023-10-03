We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1GB Internal Memory,Multitasking Capability while Listening to Music and Front Navigation Wheel and Centre Select Key
All Spec
-
Type
-
Flip phone
-
PET NAME
-
Chocolate GIG
-
Technology
-
CDMA 800/1900 MHz
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
-
98.5x49.5x16.4mm
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
-
98g
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
-
Up to 110 hours
-
Talk Time (hrs)
-
Up to 2 hours
-
Display
-
262K Colour TFT
-
External LCD (Pixel)
-
176x220 Pixels, 1.45"
-
Vibration
-
Yes
-
SIM Toolkit
-
Yes
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
-
SMS,MMS
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
-
Yes
-
WAP (version)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Scheduler/Alarm
-
Yes / Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
-
Yes(1000)
-
Java (version)
-
Yes(2.0)
-
MIDI (poly)
-
Yes
-
Camera
-
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
-
2
-
Internal Memory
-
1gb
-
External Memory
-
microSD™ slot (expandable up to 8GB)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Telus Mobility
-
Yes
