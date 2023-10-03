About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1GB Internal Memory,Multitasking Capability while Listening to Music and Front Navigation Wheel and Centre Select Key

Specs

Reviews

Support

1GB Internal Memory,Multitasking Capability while Listening to Music and Front Navigation Wheel and Centre Select Key

LGCX8560

1GB Internal Memory,Multitasking Capability while Listening to Music and Front Navigation Wheel and Centre Select Key

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip phone

PET NAME

Chocolate GIG

Technology

CDMA 800/1900 MHz

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

98.5x49.5x16.4mm

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

98g

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 110 hours

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 2 hours

Display

262K Colour TFT

External LCD (Pixel)

176x220 Pixels, 1.45"

Vibration

Yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

SMS,MMS

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

INTERNET

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

PIM

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

2

Internal Memory

1gb

External Memory

microSD™ slot (expandable up to 8GB)

Bluetooth

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

What people are saying