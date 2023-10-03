About Cookies on This Site

1.6 cu.ft. Over-The-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook technology

1.6 cu.ft. Over-The-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook technology

LMV1631ST

1.6 cu.ft. Over-The-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook technology

All Spec

GENERAL

Type

Over-The-Range

Oven Capacity

1.6 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Output Power

1000W

Control Type

Keypad

Display

2 Line VFD

Cavity Design

Square

COOKING FEATURES

Power Levels

10

Energy Saving

Yes

Sensor Cook Options

Yes

Ez On (Add 30 seconds)

Yes

Soften / Melt

Yes

More/Less Time

Yes

Custom Set

Yes

Custom Cook

Yes

VENTING SYSTEM

Filter

Recirculating Charcoal Filter

Speed (Step)

2 Levels

Vent Grill Type

Hidden Vent

Vent Air Flow (CFM)

300 CFM

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Turntable Style

Round

Turntable Diameter

12.6"

Clock Timer

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

LIGHTING

Cook top Light

Incandescent (1)

SAFETY

Child Lock

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST), White (SW)

DIMENSIONS

Exterior (WxHxD)

29 15/16" x 16 7/16" x 16 15/16"

Carton (WxHxD)

33 7/16" x 19 5/16" x 19 7/32"

Product Weight (lbs.)

52.9

Shipping Weight (lbs.)

61.1

ACCESSORIES

Recirculating Charcoal Filter

Yes

Rack

Yes

UPC CODES

LMV1631ST

772454 062049

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 5 Years Part on Magnetron

