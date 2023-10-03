About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO - 2.0 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with Optional Trim Kit

LG STUDIO - 2.0 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with Optional Trim Kit

LSRM2010BD

LG STUDIO - 2.0 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with Optional Trim Kit

All Spec

SUMMARY

LG STUDIO

Yes

Capacity

2.0 cu. ft.

Wattage

1200

Color

Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel

Interior Cavity

EasyClean® Coating, Round

Type

Counter-top

Sensor Cook

Yes

COOKING FEATURES

EasyClean® Interior

Yes

Sensor Cook Options

7

Power Levels

10

Sensor Reheat

5

Auto Cook Options

6

Custom Settings

Yes

Auto and Rapid Defrost

Yes

EZ On (+30s)

Yes

More/Less

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Turntable Diameter (inches)

16"

Clock / Timer

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

Turntable On/Off

Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colors

Black Stainless Steel (BD), Stainless Steel (ST)

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant

Black Stainless Steel Model Only

Door Design

Divided

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 120V

4.5A

kW at 120V

540 kW

Requirements

120 VAC

DIMENSIONS

Cavity (WxHxD)

16 11/16" x 11 1/4" x 18 1/16"

Exterior (WxHxD)

23 7/8" x 13 9/16" x 19 13/16"

Net Weight (lbs.)

40

Microwave Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

27 3/4" x 15 2/5" x 21 1/4"

Shipping Weight (lbs.)

44

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts and Labor (In Home Service)

2 Years

Magnetron (In Home Service)

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048232337884

