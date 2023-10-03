About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO: 2.0 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with Optional Trim Kit

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG STUDIO: 2.0 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with Optional Trim Kit

LSRM2010ST

LG STUDIO: 2.0 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven with Optional Trim Kit

TYPE

Studio

Yes

SUMMARY

LG Studio

Yes

Capacity

2.0 cu. ft.

Wattage

1200

Color

Stainless Steel

Interior Cavity

EasyClean™ Coating, Round

Type

Counter-top

Control Type

12 Digit Scroll VFD

Sensor Cook

Yes

Melt/Soften

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Warranty

2 Years

OVEN FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

COOKING FEATURES

TCP Code Cooking

Yes

Sensor Cook Options

7

Power Levels

Yes

Auto Defrost

Yes

EZ-On

Yes

More/Less

Yes

Custom Set

Yes

Melt/Soften

Yes

Auto Cook Options

6

Quick Defrost

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Turntable Diameter

16"

EasyClean™ Coating

Yes

Clock

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

Timer

Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Trim Kit

MK2030F (30" Trim Kit); Optional

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (ST)

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

2 Years Parts and Labor

DIMENSIONS

Cavity (WxHxD)

16 11/16" x 11 1/4" x 18 1/16"

Shipping (WxHxD)

27 3/4" x 15 2/5" x 21 1/4"

Trim Kit (WxHxD)

29 13/16" x 19 3/16" x 13/16"

Weight (Product)

39.6 lbs.

