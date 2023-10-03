About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and EasyClean®

LTE4815ST

7.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and EasyClean®

LTE4815ST

7.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and EasyClean®

All Spec

SUMMARY

EasyClean®

Yes

SmartThinQ®

Yes

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

7.3

Upper Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

3.0

Lower Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

4.3

COOKTOP

Burner/BTU - Left Rear

6" - 1,200W

Burner/BTU - Right Rear

6" - 1,200W

Burner/BTU - Left Front

9" 6" / 3,200W 1,400W

Burner/BTU - Right Front

12" 9" 6" - 3,000W / 2,200W / 1,100W

Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)

7" - 100W

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

Configuration

Electric

Broil Element (Watts/h)

Charcoal 3,000W (Infrared Grill)

Bake Element (Watts/h)

2,400W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)

Oven Cooking

Conventional

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Delay Bake, Delay Clean

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

2

Door Lock

Yes

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

3,800W / 6 Pass

Convection Burner (Watts)

2500W / 2 Turn (ProBake Convection®)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

4

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

SMARTTHINQ®SMART FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™) and Control Knob

Display

VFD

Language

English

Clock

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

Fahrenheit / Celsius

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beep

APPEARANCE

All Available Colors

Matte Black Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel

Handle/Knobs

Matte Black Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel

Knobs

Aluminum

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

PrintProof™ Finish

Yes (only LTE4815BD & LTE4815BM)

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

231

Product Weight (lbs)

189

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 10 13/16" x 20"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Lower) (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 14 1/4" x 20"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

31 31/32" x 51" x 30 17/32"

POWER/RATINGS

Amp at 208V / 240V

55.8A / 64.6A

kW at 208V / 240V

11.6kW / 15.5 kW

ACCESSORIES

Gliding Rack

1

Standard Rack

1

Offset Rack

1

Meat probe

Yes

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Cooktop Cream / Cleaner

Yes

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

