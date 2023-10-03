We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection® and EasyClean®
All Spec
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
SmartThinQ®
-
Yes
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Total Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
7.3
-
Upper Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
3.0
-
Lower Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
4.3
-
Burner/BTU - Left Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Burner/BTU - Right Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Burner/BTU - Left Front
-
9" 6" / 3,200W 1,400W
-
Burner/BTU - Right Front
-
12" 9" 6" - 3,000W / 2,200W / 1,100W
-
Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)
-
7" - 100W
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Configuration
-
Electric
-
Broil Element (Watts/h)
-
Charcoal 3,000W (Infrared Grill)
-
Bake Element (Watts/h)
-
2,400W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)
-
Oven Cooking
-
Conventional
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Delay Bake, Delay Clean
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes (1 Light)
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
2
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Broil Element (Watt)
-
3,800W / 6 Pass
-
Convection Burner (Watts)
-
2500W / 2 Turn (ProBake Convection®)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes (1 Light)
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
4
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Control Knobs
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™) and Control Knob
-
Display
-
VFD
-
Language
-
English
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
Fahrenheit / Celsius
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Beep
-
All Available Colors
-
Matte Black Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel
-
Handle/Knobs
-
Matte Black Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel
-
Knobs
-
Aluminum
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
PrintProof™ Finish
-
Yes (only LTE4815BD & LTE4815BM)
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
231
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
189
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
28 15/16"
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 13/16" x 10 13/16" x 20"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Lower) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 13/16" x 14 1/4" x 20"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
31 31/32" x 51" x 30 17/32"
-
Amp at 208V / 240V
-
55.8A / 64.6A
-
kW at 208V / 240V
-
11.6kW / 15.5 kW
-
Gliding Rack
-
1
-
Standard Rack
-
1
-
Offset Rack
-
1
-
Meat probe
-
Yes
-
Spray Bottle
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner
-
Yes
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)