Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Ultragear 27GN950-b, game changer monitor
I've been streaming for 3 years now, I'm also a director, video editor, photographer and content creator. In total, I have spent 5 years as a self-employed worker and entrepreneur. If there is one thing that I've learned, it's that I have to constantly keep up with technology and improve my hardware to make my job easier and maintain my productivity. To do this, I rely on my tech essentials such as my computer, mouse, camera, keyboard, microphone and most recently, monitor. Not just any monitor, the LG UltraGear 27GN950-b. The Ferrari of monitors, no joke!
As a gamer, if there are a few things that matter the most to me, the quality of the picture on my monitor and the reaction time it provides.
This is my first ever 4K UHD monitor and now I can never go back! The LG UltraGear 27GN950-b is 27 inches of 4K UHD with Nano IPS of 1ms, 144hz and Sphere Lightning RGB 2.0. If this doesn’t mean anything to you, let me explain in further detail why it matters.
Sphere Lightning 2.0
When it comes to RGB in life, I was always mixed on that, I have to say that it's very aesthetic as a choice to take components that make pretty lights but does not increase in any way your experience with the device. BUT NOW, it’s completely the opposite, I already heard and seen some companies selling lights to reproduce this kind of effect, but to have this directly integrated on the back of the LG UltraGear 27GN950-b monitor, that's something else!
The experience is hard to describe, but it's really something you have to experience to understand. To play your favorite game with a luminous experience that projects what is happening on the screen through the luminous sphere on the back of the monitor, I think it's the ultimate experience when you play your favorite game!
Huge power!
First things first, if the 27GN950-b ever catches your attention, I recommend getting a good graphics card. The monitor can give you incredible performance in 144hz, but you need to have a good PC to be able to take full advantage of everything this monitor can offer.
Practically non-existent input lag. A flicker-free backlight which considerably reduces eye strain in front of the screen. The 144Hz refresh rate offers virtually no image blur, especially in Fast overdrive mode. The text clarity is also amazing, super easy to read thanks to the 4K display that the monitor offers and even easier to read if you activate the ClearType option.
Work space and sustainability
The dimension allows you to have a powerful monitor without necessarily sacrificing workspace on your desk. A sturdy foot with V-shaped support to easily give you space on your desk, with a hook on the back to organize your wiring. Otherwise, you can also mount it on an arm or wall mount very easily. An extremely easy detach option allows you to detach the monitor from its base very easily.
Really small border bezel on the sides give a real 27 inches of screen space to utilize. Though parts are made of solid plastic, I can tell that the materials are not cheap.
Here are the ports you have to work with: 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 with 2 ports USB 3.0.
Additionally, the monitor is equipped with a Jack plug for those who want to pass their headphones through the screen, but there's no USB-C port and VGA port. A joystick and a caster hidden under the monitor allow you to easily navigate the monitor menu. To be able to use the monitor to its fullest, make sure you download the controls programs if you want to use the sphere light and to calibrate the screen to its full potential.
The only one downside I can find about this monitor (there was not many) was the reflection of light into the screen. There is a semi-gloss finish that offers some reflection in the screen, however, the screen has enough light capacity to counterbalance those reflections.
It’s a great monitor to me if you want to enhance your gaming experience. It is honestly the best monitor I’ve had so far, and I’ve tried several other brands before LG.
This is the monitor par excellence that I recommend if you want to invest for the next few years, and it is readily available at several resellers like Best Buy, Amazon, Staples etc.