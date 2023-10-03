Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

The dimension allows you to have a powerful monitor without necessarily sacrificing workspace on your desk. A sturdy foot with V-shaped support to easily give you space on your desk, with a hook on the back to organize your wiring. Otherwise, you can also mount it on an arm or wall mount very easily. An extremely easy detach option allows you to detach the monitor from its base very easily.



Really small border bezel on the sides give a real 27 inches of screen space to utilize. Though parts are made of solid plastic, I can tell that the materials are not cheap.



Here are the ports you have to work with: 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 with 2 ports USB 3.0.



Additionally, the monitor is equipped with a Jack plug for those who want to pass their headphones through the screen, but there's no USB-C port and VGA port. A joystick and a caster hidden under the monitor allow you to easily navigate the monitor menu. To be able to use the monitor to its fullest, make sure you download the controls programs if you want to use the sphere light and to calibrate the screen to its full potential.



The only one downside I can find about this monitor (there was not many) was the reflection of light into the screen. There is a semi-gloss finish that offers some reflection in the screen, however, the screen has enough light capacity to counterbalance those reflections.



It’s a great monitor to me if you want to enhance your gaming experience. It is honestly the best monitor I’ve had so far, and I’ve tried several other brands before LG.



This is the monitor par excellence that I recommend if you want to invest for the next few years, and it is readily available at several resellers like Best Buy, Amazon, Staples etc.







- Simon