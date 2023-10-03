Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

Shane: I like to use that old expression they’re building the plane on the way up. So, we’re the first league in the Esports world to do a draft and every year it gets better. Traditionally what happens is there was sort of an open combine and anyone who had the retail version of NBA 2K — if they met the qualification requirements —could make it into the combine. That process has continued to evolve and in the most recent iteration, the most common way into the draft pool is through tournaments run by the teams. Each team gets to host their own and the rules can change and vary from tournament to tournament. One of the rules of our tournament — Scout the North — which LG was involved in last year, gave a monitor to the MVP — is that it’s for Canadian players only. So, this is really a path for Canadian players to get into the draft pool, it’s an opportunity for us to scout talent here in Canada. Then there are a couple other ways to get in. There are some international tournaments […] but eventually we get down to hundreds of players who qualify for these tournaments, and they go into what is now a more closed combine. So, the combine is not strength testing and vertical like you would see in traditional sports. It’s really five on five pick-up games of NBA 2K and general managers get to watch those games and scout talent. From there, it whittles down further: they do interviews, they do background checks, there are a bunch of other hurdles to get over and if you make it into the draft pool, usually there’s a big draft event in February or March where all the teams traditionally have gathered in New York.