4.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity SteamWasher™ with TurboWash™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity SteamWasher™ with TurboWash™ Technology

WM3070HWA

4.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity SteamWasher™ with TurboWash™ Technology

All Spec

TYPE

Capacity*

4.3 cu.ft.

Transition Model

WM2550

ColdWash™

Yes

Internal Heater

Yes

Steam

Yes

Max. RPM

1200

Available Colors

Graphite Steel (V), Wild Cherry Red (R), White (W)

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Energy Star

MEF

3.05

WF

3.3

CEE Tier

3

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash™

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Auto Sud Removal

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive

Motor Speed

Variable

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Cabinet

PCM

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Door / Rim

Glass / Chrome

Door Cover

Yes

Door Opening

15.75"

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type

UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric

OPTIONS

Signal On/Off

Yes

Pedestal WxHxD

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Pedestals

WDP4W, WDP4R

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton WxHxD

29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"

UPC

772454059148

Weight (Product/Carton)

189.1lbs/206.8lbs

CONTROL

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Display Panel

Dual LED

