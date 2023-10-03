We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.0 cu.ft. Mega Capacity SteamWasher™ with TurboWash™ Technology
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity*
-
6.0 cu.ft.
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
14 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Perm. Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Sanitary,Heavy Duty, Bright Whites™, Towels, Small Load, Allergiene™, Tub Clean, Jumbo Wash
-
12 Options
-
TurboWash, ColdWash, Steam, FreshCare, Prewash, Rinse+Spin, Drum Light, Extra Rinse, Signal On/Off, Custom Program, Child Lock, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1300 max.), High,Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Load Sense
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis
-
Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Transparent Glass Door
-
Yes
-
Door Rim
-
Large Chrome Rimmed Glass Door with Dark Blue Tinted Cover
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP5V
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
29" x 13 9/10" x 29 2/5"
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK2
-
Product WxHxD
-
29" x 40 4/5" x 32 3/10" (57" D with door open)
-
Carton WxHxD
-
31 3/10" x 44 2/3" x 33 3/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
227.1 lbs / 233.7 lbs
-
WM8000HVA
-
772454 058950
-
WDP5V
-
772454 060229
-
KSTK2
-
772454 059889
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour, 5 years part on Drum, 10 years part on DirectDrive™ Motor
