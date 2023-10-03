About Cookies on This Site

5.2 CU.FT. HIGH EFFICIENCY TOP LOAD WASHER WITH FRONT CONTROL DESIGN AND PRE WASH

WT1501CW

5.2 CU.FT. HIGH EFFICIENCY TOP LOAD WASHER WITH FRONT CONTROL DESIGN AND PRE WASH

WT1501CW

5.2 CU.FT. HIGH EFFICIENCY TOP LOAD WASHER WITH FRONT CONTROL DESIGN AND PRE WASH

TYPE

Top Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Front Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Capacity

IEC 5.2 cu.ft.

ENERGY

Energy Star

Yes

CEE Tier

1

WASH PROGRAMS

8 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Bedding, Download, Speed Wash, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™, Delicates, Pre Wash + Normal

14 Options

Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, ColdWash™, Soak, StainCare™, Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Child Lock, TubClean, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Water Plus, Add Garments, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Hot, Warm, Eco Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (1100 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

3

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

ColdWash™

Yes

SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Tray Dispenser

Main Wash, Fabric Softener, Liquid Bleach

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

SlamProof™ Lid

Yes

Load Sense

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

NFC Tag On

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis

Direct Drive / Variable / Vertical

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Cover

Plastic

Diamond Glass Lid

Yes

Available Colours

White (W)

OPTIONS

Matching Dryer

DLE1501W

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type

CSA Listed / 120V, 5 Amps / Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

27" x 40 3/8" x 28 3/8" (54 3/8" H with lid open)

Carton WxHxD

29 1/2" x 43 7/10" x 31 1/3"

Weight (Product/Carton)

135.7 lbs/153.3 lbs

UPC CODE

WT1501CW

772454 065606

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and Labour
5 years part on Drum
10 years part on DirectDrive™ Motor

