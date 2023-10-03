About Cookies on This Site

5.2 cu.ft. Wave™ Series. Ultra Large Capacity High Efficiency Top Load Washer

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.2 cu.ft. Wave™ Series. Ultra Large Capacity High Efficiency Top Load Washer

WT5001CW

5.2 cu.ft. Wave™ Series. Ultra Large Capacity High Efficiency Top Load Washer

Print

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

Design Look

Rear Control

Capacity

IEC 5.2 cu.ft.

Extra Capacity

Yes

Advanced Display

Yes

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

Intelligent Electronic Controls

Yes

Display

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

DialACycle

Yes

WASHING CYCLES

Spin Speeds

1100 RPM

No of Programs

12

No of Options

12

Custom Program

Yes

No Wash Rinse Temperature Levels

5

No Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to size of load

No Soil Levels

3

FABRIC CARE

SenseClean System

Yes

ColdWash™

Yes

SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System

Yes

WaveForce™ Technology

Yes

CONVENIENCE

No Tray Dispensers

3

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Sud Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Status Indicators

Yes

Time Delay Start

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Color Facet

White

Color

White (W)

Transparent Lid Glass

Yes

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type Speed Axis

BPM Direct Drive / Variable / Vertical

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Energy Star

POWER USE

Rating Electrical Requirements

UL Listed / 120V, 5 Amps / Electric

Type

LED, Electronic

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product WxHxD

27" x 45 3/8" x 28 3/8" (55 3/4" H with lid open)

Carton WxHxD

29 1/2" x 48" x 31 1/4"

Weight

145.5 lbs

Carton Weight

172 lbs

WARRANTY/MATCHING UNIT

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 3 years parts on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™ Motor

Matching Dryer

DLE5001W

