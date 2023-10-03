About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" Class 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor (34.0" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor (34.0" Diagonal)

34UC97-S

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor (34.0" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Resolution

3440 x 1440 (QHD)

PANEL

Screen Size (inches)

34

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Depth

10bit

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2325 x 0.2325

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Screen Resolution

3440x1440

Brightness (cd/m²)

300 cd/m²

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1000 (Typ)

Response Time (ms)

5ms

Viewing Angle (°)

178º/178º

Surface Treatment

Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare

INPUTS

HDMI

Yes (x2)

Display Port

1

ThunderBolt™

2

Headphone Out

1

USB

2

POWER

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

80W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

1.2W

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

-

Plug & Play

Yes

Pivot / Height Adjustable

- / -

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm

Speaker

Yes 7Wx2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Set with stand (WxDxH, mm)

830.5 x 225.6 x 472.9

Set without stand (WxDxH, mm)

830.5 x 99 x 370.3

Box (WxDxH, mm)

904 x 175 x 513

Set with Stand (kg)

9

Set without Stand (kg)

8.25

Box (kg)

11.5

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192195578

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying