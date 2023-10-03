We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quantum Dot, NanoCell, and Mini Leds. A Revolutionary Combination of Technology.
LG QNED Mini LED heralds the dawn of a new era for LCD TVs, combining Mini LEDs with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies in an innovative, industry-leading display. This fusion of technologies delivers an incredibly high-quality picture with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. It's not just the display that's improved, it's your viewing experience.
Mini LED
Mini Leds Make a Massive Difference.
Mini LEDs, an advanced light source technology, are significantly smaller than the backlights found in conventional LCD displays. This allows LG QNED Mini LED to pack more LEDs and more dimming zones into the screen. The result is dramatically higher peak brightness, deeper blacks, and a level of precision and detail that simply cannot be matched by conventional LCD TVs.
The Finest View in LG LCD TVs.
LG QNED Mini LED features approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs to produce a bright, high-quality picture, while close to 2,500 unique dimming zones deliver stunning blacks with reduced halo effect even in the darkest scenes. The resulting image looks so good you might just think it's magic.
Image of hot air balloons floating in a night sky. Image is split into three sections. The left shows edge LED dimming, middle full array with improved color but some halo, and right with LG QNED MiniLED with deep blacks and almost no halo. Images of three different types of LED lighting. Left edge lit with significant halo effect. Middle Full Array with improved picture but some halo. Right shows LG QNED Mini LED with many smaller lights and a sharp picture.
Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?
100% Colour Volume
A Dazzling Display of Colour.
Thanks to LG TVs' outstanding colour reproduction technology, colours achieve full volume on LG QNED Mini LED. Certified via independent third-party testing, the evolved display accurately captures a wider colour gamut to deliver rich colours that remain brilliant even at maximum brightness levels. This ensures a vibrant experience and keeps everything you watch looking exactly as intended.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Colour Volume image depicts LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Conventional image depicts LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
100% Colour Consistency
Extraordinary Colour From Incredible Angles.
Not only do colours remain breathtaking at high brightness on LG QNED Mini LED, they're also reproduced with high consistency thanks to the TV's innovative display technology. Colour consistency is a representation of display consistency in terms of colour and lightness measured to angles of ±30°. With 100% Colour Consistency, everything you watch on LG QNED Mini LED TV is shown with rich, original colours even when viewed from wide angles.
Two LG QNED MiniLED TV ‘s side by side showing an image of multicolored balloons in front of a café from a front on and an off-center viewing angle. The picture remains consistently vivid and accurate from both angles.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Colour Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 colour Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Colour Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Big
A Bigger Screen For Insane Immersion.
The full beauty of LG QNED Mini LED's evolved display is even more spectacular when seen on an Ultra Large Screen. Approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs and LG's signature colour reproduction technology deliver everything you watch in enhanced detail and clarity, even on our biggest 86-inch screen, making it easier than ever to lose yourself in your favourite content.
Image of a large-screen LG QNED MiniLED TV mounted against a grey, bare concrete wall. Two chairs are arranged in front of the TV and the screen shows a green natural scene.
The Innovation That Everyone'S Talking About.
