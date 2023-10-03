We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36 Inch, 30.5 cu.ft. Super-Capacity French 3-door Refrigerator with Door in Door
All Spec
-
Total
-
30.5 cu.ft.
-
Refrigerator
-
20.5 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
10.0 cu.ft.
-
Temperature Sensors
-
10
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Water Filtration System
-
Compact Filter LT700P
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
578
-
Display Type
-
SmoothTouch™ Control/White LED
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Dual Evaporator
-
Yes
-
Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door Design
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
Tall Ice Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling Plus System
-
Yes
-
Dual Evaporators
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed, 1 Folding)
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling and Side LED
-
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves/Bin
-
9 (2 Half, 1 Gallon, 1 Kids, 2 Small)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
Clear Bins with Deco
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bins/Construction
-
Tilting Shelf/Plastic
-
Drawers
-
3
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
3-Tier Organization™
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Handle
-
Smart Pull ™ Handle
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
36 1/4"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
29 1/2"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
48 1/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
40"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 39"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
33 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
45"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/Handle
-
4 5/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle
-
2 1/4"
-
Weight (lbs)
-
350/390 (Unit/Carton)
-
LFX31945ST
-
048231 784511
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™
