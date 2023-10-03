About Cookies on This Site

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Inverter Linear

    Compressor

  • Energy Star

    Energy Star

Flawless New Finish Lets Your Style Shine

Formed from stainless steel coated with a darker hue and topped with a protective coating, the LG Black Stainless Steel Series makes every appliance fingerprint and smudge resistant. A dry cloth is all it takes to bring back its original luster.

Space When You Need It

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 22 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.
Maximum Ice Production and Storage

Dual ice makers, dispensed from the door and located in the freezer compartment, produce large amounts of ice so you never run out. This extra ice storage helps ensure that you have extra ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining large parties.
Reduce Fridge Odours with Fresh Air Filter

Minimise refrigerator odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces air through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates it back across the shelves.
What Is Counter-Depth?

LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a uniform profile, creating a sophisticated built-in look without the high-end price tag.

Think you’ll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from anywhere. It even works with the Google Assistant, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Peace of Mind

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the Linear Compressor with a 10-year limited warranty.

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Environmentally Friendly

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

What people are saying