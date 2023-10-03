About Cookies on This Site

Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (26.5 cu.ft.)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (26.5 cu.ft.)

LSC27911ST

Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (26.5 cu.ft.)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Capacity

26.5 Cu. Ft.

Refrigerator Capacity

16.23 cu. ft.

Freezer Capacity

10.24 cu. ft

FEATURE

External Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter

LT500P

Energy Star

Yes

MultiAir Flow System

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

External LED Membrane

Digital Sensor Controls

7

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3

Shelf Style

2 Slide-Out / 1 Fixed

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Bins

2 Humidity Crisper

Refrigerator Light

Reveal (4x40W)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

4

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Opaque

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Drawers

3

Ice Maker

CustomCube™

Freezer Door Bin

4

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Ice Plus

Freezer Light

40W

MATERIAL AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Color

Stainless Steel

Cabinet Color

Grey

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

35 1/4"

Depth w/o Handles

32 5/8"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Left Side 3/8", Right Side 3/8", Top 1 3/4", Back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

328/381

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

37 1/2" x 77 3/8" x 38 3/8"

ENERGY USAGE

Energy Consumption (kWh/per yr)

590 kWh/ per yr

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454026737

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System

