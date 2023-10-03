About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1000W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Karaoke Functionality

Specs

Reviews

Support

1000W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Karaoke Functionality

OM7560

1000W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Karaoke Functionality

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output Power

1000W

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Remote App.

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Multi-Lighting

Yes

Party Thruster

Yes

DJ Sharing

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX 1

Yes

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Audio Line Out

Yes

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

Portable in

Yes

AUX In (L/R)

Yes (1)

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

SOUND

EQ

Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football

Juke Box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Pro

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Clear

Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Disc

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable Disc

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Playable File Format

MP3, WMA

POWER

Power Consumption

270W

Power Consumption at standby

0.5W ↓

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

904 x 410 x 368 mm

Prdoduct (WxHxD)

815 x 330 x 302 mm

Net Weight

16.0 kg

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454067662

What people are saying