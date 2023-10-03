About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MATCHING SOUNDBARS FIND YOURS NOW
MATCHING SOUNDBARS
In the center of a space with a large window, there is a wall with a TV and soundbar mounted on it, and a subwoofer underneath. The screen displays a teal-colored background image.

Sound In Sync

*Products in simulated image are LG OLED C3 TV and LG Soundbar SC9.

Soundbar

The Perfect Soundbar For Your LG TV

FIND YOURS NOW

In a spacious and comfortable living room, a TV and soundbar are mounted on the wall. On the TV screen, a firefighter is seen jumping out of a burning building.

*Products in simulated image are LG OLED G3 TV and LG Soundbar GX.

Perfect Matching

Superior Sound Meets Impeccable Design

As a card image showing the matching design of a TV and a soundbar, the image above shows a TV and soundbar mounted on the wall with a screen displaying a scene of a guitarist playing under a blue light, and below, a TV and soundbar sitting on a shelf with a screen displaying an image of a white horse running on a blue beach.

*Products in top simulated image are LG OLED C3 and LG Soundbar SC9. Products in bottom simulated image are LG QNED85 and LG Soundbar S95QR.

WOW Orchestra

Enrich Your Sound

Enjoy sound that's perfectly in sync. Thanks to the seamless pairing of LG Soundbar with built-in LG TV speakers, you can enjoy more dynamic, 3D sound with WOW Orchestra.

In a cozy living room, a large TV and soundbar are mounted on the wall. On both sides of the TV and below the soundbar, there is a wave graphic design that spreads wide and grand through sound.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
*Products in simulated image are LG OLED G3 TV and LG Soundbar GX.
*Support for this feature may vary by country.

Multi-Surround Sound

Sound On All Sides

LG Soundbar works seamlessly with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos to deliver enriched surround sound for total immersion in your entertainment.

A TV is mounted on the wall and a soundbar is placed on top of a living room cabinet. The grandeur of the sound that fills the space is expressed through waves and graphic designs.

*Compatible with DTS, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced Sound codecs using built-in TV decoding for suitable audio devices.
*Supported models and features may vary by product.
*Products in simulated image are LG OLED C3 TV and LG Soundbar SC9.
*Support for IMAX feature may vary by country.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected to an LG TV, LG Soundbar switches modes automatically and accordingly. You can also enjoy additional sound settings on both your Soundbar and your connected TV.

On the TV screen, an 'WOW Interface' screen for using the 'WOW Orchestra' function is displayed. Below, there is an image of a remote control and graphic design elements for connecting the sound to the soundbar or TV.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
*Products in simulated image are LG QNED 85 TV and LG Soundbar S95QR.

Earbuds

Pop In, Zone Out

FIND YOURS NOW

TONE Free

Listen at Your Own Level

With the ability to adjust different audio outputs, everyone in the family can enjoy content at their own level. Customize your experience to your tastes by setting different sound levels for the TV and your Bluetooth wireless headphones.

A group of people are sitting on a sofa watching a soccer game on TV. The woman on the far right is wearing earbuds and using them with a different volume than the TV, indicating that she is using both at the same time.

*Products in simulated image are LG QNED 85 TV and LG TONE Free.
*Support may vary by product.

Simplify Life Smarter Features

Explore More Entertainment