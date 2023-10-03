We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Products in simulated image are LG OLED C3 TV and LG Soundbar SC9.
Soundbar
The Perfect Soundbar For Your LG TV
In a spacious and comfortable living room, a TV and soundbar are mounted on the wall. On the TV screen, a firefighter is seen jumping out of a burning building.
*Products in simulated image are LG OLED G3 TV and LG Soundbar GX.
Perfect Matching
Superior Sound Meets Impeccable Design
As a card image showing the matching design of a TV and a soundbar, the image above shows a TV and soundbar mounted on the wall with a screen displaying a scene of a guitarist playing under a blue light, and below, a TV and soundbar sitting on a shelf with a screen displaying an image of a white horse running on a blue beach.
*Products in top simulated image are LG OLED C3 and LG Soundbar SC9. Products in bottom simulated image are LG QNED85 and LG Soundbar S95QR.
WOW Orchestra
Enrich Your Sound
Enjoy sound that's perfectly in sync. Thanks to the seamless pairing of LG Soundbar with built-in LG TV speakers, you can enjoy more dynamic, 3D sound with WOW Orchestra.
In a cozy living room, a large TV and soundbar are mounted on the wall. On both sides of the TV and below the soundbar, there is a wave graphic design that spreads wide and grand through sound.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
*Products in simulated image are LG OLED G3 TV and LG Soundbar GX.
*Support for this feature may vary by country.
Multi-Surround Sound
Sound On All Sides
LG Soundbar works seamlessly with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos to deliver enriched surround sound for total immersion in your entertainment.
A TV is mounted on the wall and a soundbar is placed on top of a living room cabinet. The grandeur of the sound that fills the space is expressed through waves and graphic designs.
*Compatible with DTS, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced Sound codecs using built-in TV decoding for suitable audio devices.
*Supported models and features may vary by product.
*Products in simulated image are LG OLED C3 TV and LG Soundbar SC9.
*Support for IMAX feature may vary by country.
WOW Interface
Diversified Settings
When connected to an LG TV, LG Soundbar switches modes automatically and accordingly. You can also enjoy additional sound settings on both your Soundbar and your connected TV.
On the TV screen, an 'WOW Interface' screen for using the 'WOW Orchestra' function is displayed. Below, there is an image of a remote control and graphic design elements for connecting the sound to the soundbar or TV.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
*Products in simulated image are LG QNED 85 TV and LG Soundbar S95QR.
Earbuds
Pop In, Zone Out
TONE Free
Listen at Your Own Level
With the ability to adjust different audio outputs, everyone in the family can enjoy content at their own level. Customize your experience to your tastes by setting different sound levels for the TV and your Bluetooth wireless headphones.
A group of people are sitting on a sofa watching a soccer game on TV. The woman on the far right is wearing earbuds and using them with a different volume than the TV, indicating that she is using both at the same time.
*Products in simulated image are LG QNED 85 TV and LG TONE Free.
*Support may vary by product.