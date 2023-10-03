We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | Broadband | 120Hz | LED LCD TV
All Spec
-
Screen size (in.)
-
47
-
Display Type
-
LED technology
-
Full HD (1080p)
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
450 cd/㎡
-
Contrast Ratio
-
4,000,000:1
-
TruMotion™
-
120 Hz
-
Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit
-
10 bits
-
Response Time
-
2.6ms
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Life Span (hr)
-
30,000 hr
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes(16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program,Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan
-
HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)
-
AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)
-
Cinema / Sport / Game
-
Picture Mode
-
8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
JPEG
-
Yes
-
DivX (HD/SD)
-
Yes(HD)
-
NetCast™ Entertainment Access*
-
Yes (WiFi) *Third party services may be changed, removed, or interrupted, without notice, and LG makes no representation or warranty that any content or service will remain available for any period of time.
-
Wireless Ready
-
Yes (Wireless kit sold seperately)
-
Simple E-Manual
-
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
-
HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)
-
Quick View
-
Yes
-
Parental Control
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes
-
Clock On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Clock Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
AV In
-
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes (1 - v1.3, Deep Colour)
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes(1 - JPEG, mp3, Video, Service)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes (1)
-
RF In
-
Yes (1)
-
AV In
-
Yes (1)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes(3) - 1.3 ver.
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
-
Yes (1)
-
LAN (For Modem)
-
Yes
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Yes(1 ,SVC Only)
-
SET (w/o stand lbs)
-
43.2 lbs
-
Including stand (lbs)
-
50.5 lbs
-
Set (w/o stand) inch
-
46.9" x 29" x 2.1"
-
Including stand inch
-
44.4" x 30" x 11.2"
